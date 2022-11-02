ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Athens, GA

Georgia football: Everything Kirby Smart said after the Bulldogs' win over No. 1 Tennessee

ATHENS, Ga. -- Tennessee came into this weekend's game as the darling of college football, ranked No. 1 for the first time since 1998 and fielding the nation's most explosive offense. Georgia, hosting its first top 3 matchup since 1983, proceeded to do something that had not been done in the previous 21 games that Josh Heupel has been at the helm for the Volunteers - keep Tennessee out of the end zone for the entire first half. Tennessee had just six points to show for six drives in the first and second quarters, and only got seven more on five drives in the second half, falling 27-13 as Georgia imposed its will, holding the Volunteers to 289 yards, 264 yards and 34 points below its season average coming into Saturday. Georgia's defense has been told all year it is not last season's historic unit, but it reminded everyone on Saturday it can still play at an elite level.
Final thoughts (and a prediction) for Tennessee-Georgia

I didn’t think we’d see the day in which Tennessee would travel to Georgia as the No. 1 team in America. A top-3 showdown in Athens will be unlike anything we’ve seen among these rivals in my lifetime (I was born in 1990). Want in on the...
What channel is Georgia vs. Tennessee on today? Time, TV schedule for Week 10 college football game

The center of the college football universe is focused squarely on Athens, Ga., this week as top-ranked Tennessee visits No. 3 Georgia. The defending national champion Bulldogs will look to maintain their stranglehold on the SEC East division by holding off a surging Tennessee team experiencing its best success of the College Football Playoff era. The winner of Saturday's game almost certainly will claim the divisional championship, though both teams' dominance through eight games doesn't preclude the loser from making the CFP.
CBS’s Gary Danielson Talks Georgia Bulldogs vs. Tennessee Vols

ATHENS - The Georgia Bulldogs and Tennessee Vols are gearing up for what should be a colossal fight in Sanford Stadium, and CBS’s Gary Danielson will be on the call for the matchup. Danielson said he thinks this could be a tight, high-scoring game between the No. 1 and...
BREAKING: Nation’s No. 2 junior LB Demarcus Riddick commits to Georgia

Want to attack every day with the latest Georgia football recruiting info? That’s the Intel. This rep has the latest with 4-star junior LB Demarcus Riddick. He ranks as the nation’s No. 2 LB and the No.43 overall prospect for 2024 on the 247Sports Composite ratings. =========================================================. Georgia’s...
UGA athletics mourns the passing of Ernie Battinelli

Ernie Battinelli, who served the University of Georgia Athletic Association for two decades, passed away Wednesday in Athens. Battinelli has been a mainstay within the Athletic Association, catering events and game days, while serving student-athletes on a daily basis at the grab-and-go station. Battinelli had a distinguished career in the restaurant business and became a familiar face at Georgia athletic events.
Athens, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice

The Clarke Central High School football team will have a game with Winder-Barrow High School on November 04, 2022, 16:00:00.
OPINION: UGA Greek life cannot be inclusive while also partaking in divisive politics

On Nov. 8, voters across Georgia, including students at the University of Georgia, will cast their ballots in midterm elections.Races include state offices such as the gubernatorial, lieutenant governor and secretary of state as well as federal offices such as the United States Senate and U.S. House of Representatives. Every one of these seats have been hotly contested with incumbents from both parties — namely Gov. Brian Kemp and Sen. Raphael Warnock — heavily campaigning to keep their jobs.
Gov. Kemp, Former VP Pence pit-stop for rally in Gainesville

Governor Brian Kemp and former Vice President Mike Pence stopped in downtown Gainesville Tuesday afternoon for a rally ahead of the midterm election on November 8. Kemp stepped off his tour bus to thunderous applause as a crowd of prospective voters and supporters cheered him onto the stage. Kemp was accompanied by Pence, who praised the Governor’s actions and legislation. The rally took place in the parking lot of the Carroll Daniel Construction building on Jesse Jewell Parkway.
UNG breaks ground on campus expansion

Thursday was a groundbreaking day for the University of North Georgia, with UNG marking the ceremonial start of work on what will be a 27,300 square foot expansion to the University campus in Cumming. The work comes with a price tag of more than $12 million. It is expected to be completed by the fall of 2024.
State leaders announce indictment of 17 alleged gang members

ATLANTA - In a news conference at the state Capitol Thursday afternoon, Attorney General Chris Carr and Governor Brian Kemp announced the indictments of more than a dozen alleged gang members. According to an indictment, a Barrow County grand jury returned a true bill on Oct. 25th on 31 different...
Anti-tethering law passes unanimously in Walton County

WALTON COUNTY, GA – (Nov. 2, 2022) – Walton County’s K-9 population got a break this week…. finally. After almost a decade of petitioning the Walton County, Ga. government to implement an anti-tethering law, animal advocates were finally able to celebrate a win Tuesday when the Walton County Board of Commissioners unanimously passed an amendment to the Animal Ordinance governing Walton County. The amended ordinance effectively bans the unattended tethering of an animal.
12 Best Restaurants in Lawrenceville, GA

Lawrenceville is a hub for time travel because of all the historical tourism and nostalgic energy. As a perfect pair, the food here is about transforming traditional cuisine into more updated, innovative versions of classics. For every price point, Lawrenceville has a culinary experience that will satisfy and provide an...
