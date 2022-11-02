ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chambers County, TX

Texas Observer

Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race

In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
HARRIS COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
BEAUMONT, TX
12NewsNow

Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say

CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
CHAMBERS COUNTY, TX
theseabreezebeacon.com

The Wall that Heals Comes to Chambers County

It seems so long ago when you witnessed nightly on your living room television via the evening news, the horror of the war known as “The Vietnam Conflict”. Over 58,000 Americans were killed in that conflict that lasted about 18 years (1959 to 1975). The conflict proved to be the most unpopular war of the twentieth century. No war is “popular”, but we recognized the dangers of imperialism in World War I and World War II, and the need to protect American values and the American way of life. We, with our allies, won those two world wars. But in South Vietnam, we were fighting alone in support of the sovereign nation of South Vietnam and against the threat of international communism posed by North Vietnam.
bluebonnetnews.com

Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland

After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
CLEVELAND, TX
defendernetwork.com

Mayor Sylvester Turner diagnosed with cancer

Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
HOUSTON, TX
Talk Radio 960am

Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust

A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
LAFAYETTE, LA
fox26houston.com

Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday

HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
HOUSTON, TX
KETK / FOX51 News

Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
POLK COUNTY, TX
fox8live.com

Pre-K student walks a mile away from school

ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
ALVIN, TX
conroetoday.com

Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22

HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
HOUSTON, TX

