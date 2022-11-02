It seems so long ago when you witnessed nightly on your living room television via the evening news, the horror of the war known as “The Vietnam Conflict”. Over 58,000 Americans were killed in that conflict that lasted about 18 years (1959 to 1975). The conflict proved to be the most unpopular war of the twentieth century. No war is “popular”, but we recognized the dangers of imperialism in World War I and World War II, and the need to protect American values and the American way of life. We, with our allies, won those two world wars. But in South Vietnam, we were fighting alone in support of the sovereign nation of South Vietnam and against the threat of international communism posed by North Vietnam.

