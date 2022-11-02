Read full article on original website
First Lady Dr. Jill Biden to arrive in Houston and meet with Lina Hidalgo
HOUSTON - First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will be making a trip to Houston Sunday, where she will be attending a local church. At the church, Dr. Biden is expected to deliver remarks while also meeting with Harris County Judge Lina Hidalgo around 12:45 p.m. The First Lady will then...
Crime, Statistics, and the Harris County Judge’s Race
In Texas’ most populous county, funding for law enforcement takes center stage. That’s despite the fact that incumbent Democrat Lina Hidalgo has presided over record levels of law enforcement funding and pushed to hire more sheriff’s deputies, in a job that otherwise has little control over the major law enforcement policy issues under debate. She did have a hand in new bail bond rules for nonviolent defendants—but despite claims from Republicans, those new rules have little to do with crime rates in Houston.
Recent string of church burglaries across Southeast Texas believe to be connected to same suspect
WOODVILLE, Texas — Investigators believe a string of recent church break-ins around Southeast Texas may be from the same suspect. Surveillance cameras caught the man authorities believe committed three church burglaries Sunday night, October 30, 2022, in Woodville according to a Facebook post by the crime stoppers group. On...
‘Employment-First’ Program in Harris County Offers Work and Supportive Services
As R.A. Schuetz reports in the Houston Chronicle, a Harris County program connects unhoused people with work and services, paying $15 an hour to participants for labor on county properties as well as for time spent accessing resources and counseling. The Employ2Empower program fills a gap in the city’s efforts...
First Lady Jill Biden to stump for Lina Hidalgo in Harris County on Sunday
The pair plans to make stops at local churches in Houston's Third Ward.
Beaumont Texas Roadhouse set to open
This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. After a two-week delay due to construction setbacks, Texas Roadhouse's Beaumont location is ready to open. The restaurant, located at 6165 U.S. 69 near Parkdale Mall, is now slated to open to the public at 4 p.m. Monday. The...
Is This an Eerie Face on Side of a Building in Galveston, Texas?
Halloween may be over but I have to tell you about the mysterious face on the side of a building in Galveston, Texas. The eerie face first appeared in 2002, when some paranormal investigators went to the site to investigate but were escorted off the property by police. The University...
Juvenile suspects almost hit high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment, deputies say
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Texas — Chambers County deputies said juvenile suspects put themselves and others at risk after almost hitting a high-pressure pipeline while illegally operating construction equipment. Deputies recently responded to two complaints from the 7600 block of FM 3180 in the Cove area. The complaints were in reference...
Liberal Pct. 6 Constable Attacks Mattress Mac For Supporting Crime Victims
Harris County Pct. 6 Constable Silvia Trevino is supporting Lina Hidalgo & is a far-left hack so she is attacking Mattress Mac for giving a voice to crime victim. Of course she’s also playing the race card. Here’s what Trevino posted on social media:. April Aguirre, the aunt...
The Wall that Heals Comes to Chambers County
It seems so long ago when you witnessed nightly on your living room television via the evening news, the horror of the war known as “The Vietnam Conflict”. Over 58,000 Americans were killed in that conflict that lasted about 18 years (1959 to 1975). The conflict proved to be the most unpopular war of the twentieth century. No war is “popular”, but we recognized the dangers of imperialism in World War I and World War II, and the need to protect American values and the American way of life. We, with our allies, won those two world wars. But in South Vietnam, we were fighting alone in support of the sovereign nation of South Vietnam and against the threat of international communism posed by North Vietnam.
Missing Texas Teacher Found 'Alive and Well' in New Orleans
Missing Texas teacher Michelle Reynolds was found safe in New Orleans.
Body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland
After days of keeping mum about a body found on Wells Cemetery Road in Cleveland, the Liberty County Sheriff’s Office is now confirming that a body was found on Sunday and has yet to be identified. “The call came in Sunday that some people had discovered a body on...
Railroad worker dies after explosion caused by fuel at tracks near Old Town Spring, authorities say
SPRING, Texas – A railroad worker died at the hospital after an explosion caused by fuel at a railroad track near Old Town Spring Saturday morning, authorities said. According to officials with Harris County Fire Marshal’s Office and Spring Fire Department, it happened in the 26500 block of Hardy Street at around 9 a.m.
Mayor Sylvester Turner diagnosed with cancer
Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner said that he was treated for osteosarcoma – a type of bone cancer – in his jaw this summer. Turner told the audience gathered for the annual State of the City address that he had six weeks of radiation treatment from August to September.
Houston Man Caught in Downtown Lafayette Drug Bust
A drug bust in the Downtown Lafayette area yields a significant haul for Lafayette Police. Approximately 1,016.5 grams of Methamphetamine and 265 grams of Cocaine were seized by the LPD's Narcotics Unit conducting the investigation. Agents arrested 29-year-old Richard Deshaun Fulghum of Houston, Texas, and have charged him with Possession with Intent to Distribute Methamphetamine and Cocaine.
Approaching front could bring severe weather to Houston-area on Friday
HOUSTON - The threat of severe weather is increasing from Friday through early Saturday morning across southeast Texas. The Storm Prediction Center has put northern parts of our area under a Category 3 out of 5 Enhanced Risk for severe storms for Friday evening including The Woodlands and Conroe. The...
Alleged owner of illegal gambling room incarcerated in Polk County
POLK COUNTY, Texas (KETK) – Back on Oct. 31, detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Division obtained warrants for the arrest of 29-year-old, Sujit Baba Chalamalasetty, of Beaumont, for multiple offenses of operating an illegal game room. On Nov. 2, Chalamalasetty, turned himself in to the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on his outstanding […]
Pre-K student walks a mile away from school
ALVIN, Texas (KTRK) - A school district south of Houston says it is making changes at an elementary school to keep kids safe after a 4-year-old boy was able to walk away by himself and found nearly a mile away. The pre-K student was let out during dismissal, and no...
50 dogs rescued from ‘deplorable conditions’ at Houston home, authorities say
HOUSTON – Fifty dogs have been rescued from what authorities say were “deplorable conditions” at a Houston home. Law enforcement officers and Houston SPCA went to the Harris County home Thursday to remove the dogs. Officials said the animals were emaciated and covered in feces and urine.
Crime Stopper of Houston Fugitive Friday - 11/04/22
HOUSTON, TX -- In an effort to keep our neighborhoods safe, Crime Stoppers of Houston and the Harris County Sheriff's Office are seeking the public's help locating the following individuals that have active Felony and/or Misdemeanor Warrants. Crime Stoppers may pay up to $5,000 for information leading to the location...
