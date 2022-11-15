ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andover, KS

Have your voice heard about construction on east Kellogg

By Daniel Fair
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PrOVW_0iwbwPoJ00

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The Kansas Department of Transportation has completed its Environmental Assessment (EA) that was conducted as a part of the U.S. 54/East Kellogg improvement project.

KDOT’s proposal improves the highway in two phases: from the K-96 interchange through 159th St. in Andover and then east of 159th St. to east of Prairie Creek Road in Andover.

KDOT posted the EA documentation on its website, and it is hosting a public hearing on Nov. 17 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunflower Elementary School Gymnasium, 616 E. Douglas in Andover.

Those who attend will have an opportunity to review and comment on the EA. They will also be able to see the updated designs for the proposed improvements.

KDOT staff will be available to answer questions. No formal presentation will be given at the meeting, and attendees can come and go as they please.

Hard copies of the EA are available at two different locations:

For those unable to attend, public hearing materials and an online comment form will be provided on the project website from Nov. 17 to Dec. 2.

Phase one of the project is already fully-funded for construction. Phase two is included in the EA so approval from the Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) can be given to move forward when funding is available.

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

