megadoctornews.com
Rio Grande Valley abortion clinic bought by anti-abortion pregnancy center
How did an anti-abortion nonprofit come to own the Rio Grande Valley area’s last abortion clinic? The previous owners said they were “duped."
utrgvrider.com
Child development center impacting Vaqueros
New grant will assist student parents with care costs. The Child Development Center at UTRGV has received nearly $4 million in grant money from the U.S. Education Department to provide much-needed assistance to all UTRGV student parents across Willacy, Starr, Cameron and Hidalgo counties, university officials say. The center, which...
megadoctornews.com
STC Alum Becomes First-Year Dental Student
McALLEN, TEXAS – Four years since receiving her associate degree as a high school student from South Texas College through the Dual Enrollment Medical Science Academy (DEMSA), Alexandra Ruvalcaba against all odds has entered dental school as a first-generation college student. Ruvalcaba, who graduated with an associate degree in...
sbnewspaper.com
SB student takes part in practicum
HARLINGEN—Texas State Technical College’s Career Services department recently held its first in-person Interview Practicum after holding them virtually for two years due to the pandemic. Among the participants was San Benito’s Maria Reyes, who is studying for an Associate of Applied Science degree in Aircraft Airframe Technology. The...
Edinburg fifth grader’s idea is making a difference
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Fifth grader Mia Martinez is making a difference in her classrooms with plenty of innovative ideas and projects. At age 10 she’s already learning to help those around her who are less fortunate. Mia is a new student at Carmen Avila Elementary at Edinburg CISD and has already shown a huge […]
riograndeguardian.com
STC’s Benavidez becomes first Latina to serve as national chair of ACCT
RIO GRANDE CITY, Texas – South Texas College Board of Trustee Chair Rose Benavidez has been elected chair of the Association of Community College Trustees (ACCT) Board of Directors. She is the first Latina to hold this distinguished position in the organization’s more than 50-year history. According to...
megadoctornews.com
McAllen High School Alumna Joins DHR Health
EDINBURG, TX – DHR Health is pleased to welcome Dr. Amanda M. Wright to the team of experienced psychiatrists at the DHR Health Behavioral Hospital located in Edinburg, TX. Dr. Wright is a proud graduate of McAllen High School and is happy to be back home treating patients in the community where she grew up.
PD: Texas woman fled to Mexico after forging father’s signature to get loans and car
Police said a woman was arrested after allegedly forging her father's signature to take out cash loans and exploiting him to co-sign a car loan.
Pioneer pride: A truck devoted to the Diamondbacks school spirit
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) – Manny Saucedo shows his devotion for the Pioneer Diamondbacks on and off the field. Saucedo has worked at Pioneer since 2016. Unlike other supporters of the school, Saucedo remodeled his Ford Ranger to show his Diamondback pride. “It took me quite a while but to do this, but I made it […]
Gov. Greg Abbott hosts rally in Mission
MISSION, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Gov. Greg Abbott hosted a Get Out The Vote rally in Mission ahead of the November election. Abbott spoke at Ranch House Burgers located on 409 Bryan Road #105, in Mission. “Change is coming on Nov. 8,” Abbott said. “On November the 8th, you’re going to elect three Latinas here in […]
KRGV
McAllen woman reacts to November extension of SNAP benefits
With the cost of groceries rising, those who rely on government benefits are getting a little help. On Monday, Gov. Greg Abbott announced the approval of $334.5 million in emergency Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program food benefits for the month of November. One McAllen woman says the extra money is needed.
Remains of missing McAllen woman identified in Colorado 35 years later
Authorities in Baca County, Colorado, have identified the remains of a missing McAllen woman 35 years after her disappearance.
Texas deputy arrested for indecency with a child
A sheriff's deputy in Texas was arrested and placed on administrative leave for allegedly committing indecency with a child.
anjournal.com
The 1015 onions: The very sweetest
You don’t want to get close to strangers and breathe on them after you eat a 1015 onion or any onion for that matter, but they are good. The best part: they were developed right here in the Rio Grande Valley.In fact, the 1015 onion is named after FM (farm to market) 1015 in Weslaco, the road on which sits part of the Texas AgriLife Research agency, which developed the huge sweet onion hybrid in the 1980s. (Actually, that may not be entirely true – see end of this column.)Onions, by the way, pardon my breath, is Texas’ leading vegetable ...
Puppies rescued after being trapped in pipe in Edinburg
EDINBURG, Texas (ValleyCentral) — Edinburg firefighters rescued two puppies that were trapped inside a narrow pipe. The Edinburg Fire Department received a call from a citizen about a dog inside a pipe with three newborn puppies near Chapin and Sugar Roads, a post from the Edinburg Fire Department stated. According to the post, the dog […]
Richard Moore Outdoor Report: Wintering White Pelicans
BROWNSVILLE, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Rio Grande Valley is a prime destination for avian winter visitors, and a couple of dozen American white pelicans have selected this Brownsville resaca as one of their favorite sites. It’s early morning, and these pelicans are relaxing while tending to a little feather maintenance prior to their next foray […]
tejanonation.net
Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr, and Balde Munoz to join Edinburg Music Walk of Fame on Nov. 3
The City of Edinburg will induct three new stars into the Edinburg Music Walk of Fame during an induction ceremony on Thursday, November 3, 2022, in Edinburg, Texas. The inductees include award-winning Bobby Pulido, Ricardo Guzman Jr., and Balde Munoz. Pulido recently celebrated 27 years in the music industry and...
southtexascommunitynews.com
Smugglers Leave Two Illegal Migrants Stranded in the Rio Grande
On October 31, the McAllen Border Patrol Station received a call requesting assistance for two Cuban national females stranded in the Rio Grande. RGV Riverine units responded to the area and located the two migrants stranded and trapped in the river. The Riverine agents were unable to facilitate a rescue due to the shallow water and swift moving current. The Mission Fire Department (MFD) was contacted and responded to the scene. Using MFD equipment, agents and MFD personnel collaborated and were able to rescue the migrants. They were medically evaluated and did not require further treatment.
Rio Hondo ISD looks to future with new superintendent
RIO HONDO, Texas (ValleyCentral) — The Board of Trustees with the Rio Hondo Independent School District recently announced a new superintendent of schools for the district. Raul J. Treviño was selected as the RHISD Superintendent by the school board after serving as Interim Superintendent for four months, according to the Rio Hondo Independent School District […]
