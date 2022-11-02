ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

usf.edu

If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah

In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
MIAMI-DADE COUNTY, FL
usf.edu

Florida's jobless claims are down after an initial increase following Hurricane Ian

In the four weeks before Ian made landfall Sept. 28, Florida averaged 5,498 unemployment claims a week. In the four weeks after Ian, the state averaged 10,779 claims a week. Unemployment claims in Florida decreased last week after a jump following Hurricane Ian, though resort workers and self-employed people show signs of continuing to feel the brunt of the Category 4 storm.
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Wind and rain on the increase for most of Florida next week

We are expecting a non-tropical system to develop to our southeast and track toward Florida this weekend. It’s an upper-level low that normally would not produce a surface-based low pressure system in the open waters outside of hurricane season. However, conditions are still climatologically favorable with very warm waters, so organization into a subtropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week. The NHC is forecasting a 40% (medium) chance for subtropical/tropical depression formation.
FLORIDA STATE
CBS Miami

"Target Zero" to crack down on aggressive, speeding drivers

DAVIE - A new safety campaign in Florida is aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Florida roads by cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving. Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to put an end to bad behavior behind the wheel with "Target Zero." "The campaign is launching to reduce fatalities, especially in those areas of construction zones. We've had a high rise in the number of fatalities," said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda. Bringing the number of fatalities on Florida roadways to zero will be no easy task, especially...
FLORIDA STATE
usf.edu

Some Florida minimum wage workers stack the coins, while others lose out

2 years ago this week, on Nov. 3, 2020, Floridians voted to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. At the end of last month, it increased to $11 per hour. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about minimum wage going up and what to do if you’re not getting the money you’re owed.
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FLORIDA STATE
wogx.com

VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads

ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
ORLANDO, FL

