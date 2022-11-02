Read full article on original website
'On borrowed time.' Why coastal Florida keeps rebuilding after storms like Hurricane Ian
Southwest Florida has already answered the immediate question after Hurricane Ian slammed into the coast, killing dozens of people and destroying thousands of homes with record-high storm surge: Will we rebuild?. The answer — yes, of course — is practically a given in storm-prone Florida, despite the double whammy of...
New tropical system expected to develop near Bahamas, drift toward Florida
A new tropical storm could be on the horizon depending on developments in the Atlantic, according to the National Hurricane Center.
His story challenges the logic of Florida’s process for awarding the Black farmer pot license
When medical marijuana was legalized in Florida five years ago, the legislation promised one license to a class member of Pigford v. Glickman, the largest civil rights settlement in U.S. history. Applying for the license amounted to buying a lottery ticket for Pigford farmers, who claimed the United States Department...
If an Ian slammed South Florida: Nine-foot coastal surge, flooding inland to Hialeah
In 2017, mighty Hurricane Irma delivered a stinging sideswipe to Miami-Dade and other parts of South Florida. Across most of the area, the blow from the Category 4 storm, whose eye made landfall miles away in the Florida Keys, was felt at most as that of a tropical storm. That was bad enough: The wind and rain damaged roofs and felled trees and power lines, knocking out power for days — most notoriously claiming the lives of 12 seniors in Broward County marooned at a nursing home without electricity.
Florida's jobless claims are down after an initial increase following Hurricane Ian
In the four weeks before Ian made landfall Sept. 28, Florida averaged 5,498 unemployment claims a week. In the four weeks after Ian, the state averaged 10,779 claims a week. Unemployment claims in Florida decreased last week after a jump following Hurricane Ian, though resort workers and self-employed people show signs of continuing to feel the brunt of the Category 4 storm.
Wind and rain on the increase for most of Florida next week
We are expecting a non-tropical system to develop to our southeast and track toward Florida this weekend. It’s an upper-level low that normally would not produce a surface-based low pressure system in the open waters outside of hurricane season. However, conditions are still climatologically favorable with very warm waters, so organization into a subtropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week. The NHC is forecasting a 40% (medium) chance for subtropical/tropical depression formation.
5 Places in Florida Where You Can Live Only on Social Security
While Social Security is a "safety net" for some in retirement who have additional funds, for others it is all the income they have to live on. Depending on where you live, however, it may not go very...
Florida woman arrested for ‘double voting,’ FDLE says
Inspectors with the Florida Department of Law Enforcement's Election Crime Unit announced Friday the arrest of a 55-year-old Florida woman for casting more than one ballot in an election.
7 Florida Cities Where Home Prices Are Skyrocketing
Florida's population has boomed over the past decade, with nearly 3 million people moving to the Sunshine State from 2010 to 2020, according to moveBuddha. And as people flock to the state's various...
Florida's attorney general launches the One Pill Can Kill website to combat fentanyl
Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody has launched the One Pill Can Kill website with resources about the dangers of fentanyl. More and more, she says the opioid is being hidden in drugs like marijuana and cocaine, unbeknownst to the user. “People need to know that just one pill laced with...
Two missing Iowa teens found during Florida traffic stop
A Thursday afternoon traffic stop led to authorities finding two missing Iowa teens, according to a Florida Highway Patrol official.
"Target Zero" to crack down on aggressive, speeding drivers
DAVIE - A new safety campaign in Florida is aiming to reduce the number of deaths and serious injuries on Florida roads by cracking down on speeding and aggressive driving. Florida Highway Patrol and the Florida Department of Transportation are working to put an end to bad behavior behind the wheel with "Target Zero." "The campaign is launching to reduce fatalities, especially in those areas of construction zones. We've had a high rise in the number of fatalities," said FHP Lieutenant Indiana Miranda. Bringing the number of fatalities on Florida roadways to zero will be no easy task, especially...
Some Florida minimum wage workers stack the coins, while others lose out
2 years ago this week, on Nov. 3, 2020, Floridians voted to gradually increase the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2026. At the end of last month, it increased to $11 per hour. WMFE’s Talia Blake talked with Florida Policy Institute’s CEO Sadaf Knight about minimum wage going up and what to do if you’re not getting the money you’re owed.
Tropics could have impact on Election Day weather in Florida
Tuesday is Election Day across the country, but it's also still hurricane season for voters living in the southeast - and there may be something to keep an eye on as you head to the polls.
A USF study finds inflation is at the top of voters' concerns going into the 2022 election
A study published by the University of South Florida shows that Floridians have inflation and the state of the economy at the top of their minds going into the 2022 mid-term election. The study surveyed 600 Floridians in mid-to-late October to get their biggest issues of concern. Of the top...
Disturbance in the Atlantic could have possible impacts on Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. - As the end of the 2022 Atlantic hurricane season approaches, the tropics are heating up with three systems currently being monitored, one of which could have weather impacts on Florida next week. Watch video above for full tropics forecast. An area of low pressure could develop over...
FEMA looking to hire hundreds to help Florida recover from Hurricane Ian
FEMA is looking to hire for more than 300 jobs in Brandon, Fort Myers, Kissimmee, Orlando, and Sarasota, as the state of Florida continues recovering after Hurricane Ian.
VIDEO: Cars swarmed by hundreds of motorcyclists on busy Central Florida roads
ORLANDO, Fla. - Some residents in Central Florida tell FOX 35 they're growing concerned after video shows hundreds of motorcyclists swarming the roadways, some driving recklessly. Brandon Morrisey says he took the video on Sunday while driving on Alafaya Trail near the University of Central Florida. "It was beyond shocking....
Tampa grower launches another challenge over the state's medical marijuana licenses
Heeding a legal blueprint laid out by an appellate judge, a Tampa-based orchid grower has filed a lawsuit accusing the Florida Department of Health of violating the state Constitution by delaying the issuance of nearly two-dozen medical marijuana licenses. The lawsuit, filed Monday in Leon County circuit court, is the...
Volusia County woman claims $15M from winning Florida Lotto ticket
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. – A Volusia County woman claimed $15 million from the Florida Lotto jackpot on Friday from a drawing made in July. The Florida Lottery said the drawing took place on July 23, 2022. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be impacted by potential system | Enter to...
