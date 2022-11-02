Read full article on original website
I’m a former Florida Supreme Court justice who will vote yes to retain five justices | Column
As a recently retired Justice of the Florida Supreme Court, I worked closely with and know well all five members of the court who are on the Nov. 8 ballot for merit retention. Each deserves a “yes” vote. First, all five are as exceptionally good people of integrity,...
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis appeals decision requiring him to turn over records of migrant flight stunt
As is common, the notice did not detail arguments that the administration will make at the Tallahassee-based appeals court.
No depo for DeSantis, but lawyers may seek his testimony in Warren trial
Attorneys for ousted Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren are willing let Gov. Ron DeSantis avoid testifying in a deposition — as long as they are allowed to put him on the witness stand at trial. Warren’s lawyers said as much in a court document filed Thursday, noting that they...
Jackie Faircloth case will be heard by Florida Supreme Court
TALLAHASSEE — After an appeals court rejected a $28.6 million judgment, the Florida Supreme Court on Monday said it will take up a case involving catastrophic injuries suffered by an 18-year-old woman after two Tallahassee bars served underage drinkers. Justices agreed to a request by the guardian for Jacquelyn...
DeSantis’s old law firm received millions in Florida state funds, investigation finds
Daily Beast reports that Holland & Knight, where governor once worked, made nearly $3m in state contracts from 2018 to 2020
Federal Judge Hands Florida Gov. DeSantis A Win On Taxpayer-Funded Gender Treatments
A federal judge on Wednesday handed Florida Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis a victory by blocking an effort to force taxpayer-funded treatments for gender dysphoria, including for children. According to Politico, U.S. District Judge Robert Hinkle denied a request from a cadre of transgender-rights and healthcare-provider groups that want to overturn...
If the Supreme Court overturned same-sex marriage rights, how would SC lawmakers react?
Legislative leaders said the issue of same-sex marriage hasn’t been discussed in the State House because there’s no case so far headed to the U.S. Supreme Court that could overturn the 2015 Obergefell v. Hodges decision.
Sen. Ben Sasse chosen as 13th University of Florida president in unanimous vote
The University of Florida’s board of trustees voted unanimously Tuesday to name U.S. Sen. Ben Sasse as the flagship school’s 13th president after weeks of growing criticism over his views on LGBTQ issues and a national search conducted largely in secret. Sasse, 50, a Nebraska Republican whose name...
As Florida’s governor, Charlie Crist will restore a woman’s right to choose | Opinion
For all the puffery around DeSantis’ cries of a free Florida, he sure has a funny way of showing he cares, Karla Hernandez writes.
When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow
The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
What America’s Governors Are Paid in Every State
It is generally true that you don’t get into politics for the paychecks. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual base salaries of elected officials […]
How a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling enabled states to enact election laws without federal approval
Since 2019, legislators and election officials in Florida have revised, passed and enforced restrictive voting laws that make it harder for poor people, former felons and people of color – who traditionally favor Democrats in elections – to vote. At the same time, they appear to have taken exceptional measures that have made it easier for voters in Republican areas of the state to cast their ballots, especially after a natural disaster. The pattern of favoring GOP voters and discriminating against people of color, especially against Blacks, has been so obvious that, in a brief filed in federal court on Aug. 17,...
End of an era for 1st District Court of Appeal
An era of Florida legal history that began in 1957 came to an end Nov. 2 when the 1st District Court of Appeal traveled to Jacksonville from its headquarters in Tallahassee to hear oral arguments at the Duval County Courthouse. It was the 1st DCA’s final visit before Jan. 1...
Beltran, Smith finalists for Florida appeals court
State Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith are among 18 nominees sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the newly created 6th District Court of Appeal. Beltran and Smith are the only Tampa Bay area residents among the nominees for judgeships in the new...
Most states allow at least some Americans with felony convictions to vote. See the laws in every state.
More states have restored voting rights for citizens with felony convictions. There are 11 states, that have permanent disenfranchisement for some.
Nate Monroe: Under judicial cloud, Jacksonville City Council tries yet another gerrymander
COMMENTARY | There are a lot of ways to describe the sins that prompted a federal judge to toss the City Council and School Board district maps last month, but the most simple is this: Council members of both parties, acting with self interest, united behind a map that enshrined an unacceptable status quo. They joined hands to protect one another, and in some cases to protect even their preferred successors in public office, because why limit oneself to influencing one future election when it's possible to influence them for years to come? ...
The US government wants to argue against NC lawmakers at the Supreme Court
What do Bernie Sanders, a Federalist Society bigwig and the US Department of Justice have in common? They all think North Carolina’s “Independent State Legislature” theory goes too far.
Supreme Court asked to review Mississippi voting rights case
JACKSON, Miss (AP) — A Mississippi legal organization is asking the U.S. Supreme Court to review the state’s provision permanently banning people convicted of certain felonies from voting. The Mississippi Center for Justice is petitioning the Supreme Court two months after the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals struck...
Outside interest groups intensify influence on state supreme court races
In a slew of recent decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court has relinquished decision making on controversial issues such as abortion and environmental regulation to individual states. An inevitable result: Powerful lobbying groups laser focusing on state supreme court races in the 39 states where justices are elected. The influence of...
