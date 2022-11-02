ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Florida State

The Conversation U.S.

When the Supreme Court loses Americans' loyalty, chaos – even violence – can follow

The Supreme Court’s historically low public standing has prompted a national conversation about the court’s legitimacy. It’s even drawn rare public comment from three sitting Supreme Court justices. What’s referred to by experts as the problem of “judicial legitimacy” may seem abstract, but the court’s faltering public support is about more than popularity. Eroding legitimacy means that government officials and ordinary people become increasingly unlikely to accept public policies with which they disagree. And Americans need only look to the relatively recent past to understand the stakes of the court’s growing legitimacy problem. Cost ‘paid in blood’ The Supreme Court’s 1954 decision...
FLORIDA STATE
24/7 Wall St.

What America’s Governors Are Paid in Every State

It is generally true that you don’t get into politics for the paychecks. Even though politicians have significant power and clout, as well as the ability to affect the lives of thousands, even millions, of Americans, elected officials make significantly less than most CEOs with that kind of influence. Annual base salaries of elected officials […]
GEORGIA STATE
The Conversation U.S.

How a 2013 US Supreme Court ruling enabled states to enact election laws without federal approval

Since 2019, legislators and election officials in Florida have revised, passed and enforced restrictive voting laws that make it harder for poor people, former felons and people of color – who traditionally favor Democrats in elections – to vote. At the same time, they appear to have taken exceptional measures that have made it easier for voters in Republican areas of the state to cast their ballots, especially after a natural disaster. The pattern of favoring GOP voters and discriminating against people of color, especially against Blacks, has been so obvious that, in a brief filed in federal court on Aug. 17,...
FLORIDA STATE
Jacksonville Daily Record

End of an era for 1st District Court of Appeal

An era of Florida legal history that began in 1957 came to an end Nov. 2 when the 1st District Court of Appeal traveled to Jacksonville from its headquarters in Tallahassee to hear oral arguments at the Duval County Courthouse. It was the 1st DCA’s final visit before Jan. 1...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Tampa Bay Times

Beltran, Smith finalists for Florida appeals court

State Rep. Mike Beltran and Hillsborough County Circuit Judge Jared Smith are among 18 nominees sent to Gov. Ron DeSantis for three seats on the newly created 6th District Court of Appeal. Beltran and Smith are the only Tampa Bay area residents among the nominees for judgeships in the new...
FLORIDA STATE
The Florida Times-Union

Nate Monroe: Under judicial cloud, Jacksonville City Council tries yet another gerrymander

COMMENTARY | There are a lot of ways to describe the sins that prompted a federal judge to toss the City Council and School Board district maps last month, but the most simple is this: Council members of both parties, acting with self interest, united behind a map that enshrined an unacceptable status quo. They joined hands to protect one another, and in some cases to protect even their preferred successors in public office, because why limit oneself to influencing one future election when it's possible to influence them for years to come? ...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
mississippicir.org

Outside interest groups intensify influence on state supreme court races

In a slew of recent decisions, the U.S. Supreme Court has relinquished decision making on controversial issues such as abortion and environmental regulation to individual states. An inevitable result: Powerful lobbying groups laser focusing on state supreme court races in the 39 states where justices are elected. The influence of...
MISSISSIPPI STATE

