ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reuters

Dollar takes a breather, pound gains ahead of BOE meeting

Reuters
Reuters
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4PfSuQ_0iwbdfNU00

SINGAPORE, Nov 3 (Reuters) - The U.S. dollar eased slightly on Thursday as investors digested the possibility that Federal Reserve may raise interest rates further than expected, while sterling edged higher ahead of the Bank of England policy meeting.

The Fed on Wednesday raised its benchmark funds rate by 75 basis points (bps) to 3.75-4% as widely expected. The dollar initially fell on hints in the Fed's statement of smaller hikes ahead, but regained strength after Chair Jerome Powell said that the battle against inflation will require borrowing costs to rise further.

"Incoming data since our last meeting suggests that the ultimate level of interest rates will be higher than previously expected," Powell told reporters, adding: "It is very premature to be thinking about pausing... we have a ways to go."

The hawkish stance from Powell dashed hopes of a pivot to a less aggressive stance and saw the dollar hit a week-high of $0.9810 per euro in early Asia trade. But the greenback lost some steam through the day and was last trading at $0.983.

"We are seeing a slight pullback in dollar after the big moves yesterday," Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy, RBC Capital Markets, pointing out that market activity was muted as a result of a public holiday in Japan.

Tan said for the Fed bringing down inflation is more important than supporting economic growth and the central bank will keep on tightening.

"They are going to reduce the pace but keep on tightening," he added, noting that this was not something new but pushes back the growing narrative of a Fed pivot because of slowdown in growth.

The U.S. dollar index fell 0.214% at 111.880, coming off a session high of 112.19, its highest in seven sessions.

The slight retreat in dollar is unlikely to last long.

"Strong hawkish messaging from the Fed chair pours cold water on premature dovish pivot expectations," said analysts at Citi, who recommend staying long the U.S. dollar in Asia.

"This shall further embolden expectations of policy divergence with a much hawkish Fed relative to other central banks around the world. Further tightening of financial conditions shall put downward pressure on risk assets and strengthen the dollar."

Meanwhile, the pound was last trading at $1.1412, up 0.20% on the day ahead of the Bank of England meeting, when the central bank is on track to raise interest rates by three quarters of a percentage point to 3%, its biggest rate rise since 1989.

"The risk is that the BoE maintains the current pace of tightening and delivers a 50 bps hike," said Commonwealth Bank of Australia analyst Kim Mundy. "A 50 bps hike would be considered 'dovish' by market participants and can push sterling lower."

Japan's yen remained notably firm and has held at 147.24 per dollar as traders continue to watch for any more official interventions for the battered currency.

Japan spent a record $42.8 billion propping up the yen last month via a series of unannounced yen purchases, on top of almost $20 billion spent in September.

========================================================

Currency bid prices at 0442 GMT

All spots

Tokyo spots

Europe spots

Volatilities

Tokyo Forex market info from BOJ

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Japan government sounds alarm over U.S. EV tax credits

TOKYO, Nov 5 (Reuters) - The Japanese government warned on Saturday that new electric vehicle tax credits in the United States could ultimately deter further investment by the Japanese and hit employment in the world's biggest economy.
CNBC

European stocks advance to end a big week for earnings and central banks; Stoxx 600 up 2.3%

European stocks climbed on Friday as markets rounded out a big week for central bank policy decisions and corporate earnings. Central banks were in focus this week as they continued aggressive monetary tightening in a bid to rein in inflation. The Bank of England implemented a 75 basis point hike to interest rates on Thursday but warned that the U.K. economy faces its longest recession on record, and the U.S. Federal Reserve also opted for a 75 basis point hike on Wednesday.
Reuters

Musk orders Twitter to cut infrastructure costs by $1 billion -sources

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Elon Musk has directed Twitter Inc's teams to find up to $1 billion in annual infrastructure cost savings, according to two sources familiar with the matter and an internal Slack message reviewed by Reuters, raising concerns that Twitter could go down during high-traffic events like the U.S. midterm elections.
Reuters

European shares rise as China reopening hopes lift luxury, mining stocks

Nov 4 (Reuters) - European shares rose on Friday as China-sensitive luxury stocks and miners jumped on hopes that the world's second-largest economy will ease COVID-19 curbs. The STOXX 600 (.STOXX) rose 1.1% by 0932 GMT. The European basic resources index (.SXPP) surged 4.6% to a seven-week high and was set for its biggest weekly gain in more than three months.
Reuters

BoE must sell emergency bond purchases in 'timely' way - Hauser

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - The Bank of England must sell in "a timely and orderly" way the 19.3 billion pounds ($21.7 billion) of government bonds which it bought in its recent emergency operation to support the market, a senior BoE official said on Friday.
Reuters

Biden says meeting with oil companies has not been set up

SAN DIEGO, Nov 4 (Reuters) - U.S. President Joe Biden said on Friday a meeting with oil companies has not been scheduled, after earlier saying he was planning to talk to the firms to complain about their record profits while gas prices remain high.
Reuters

Investors pile into cash at fastest rate since COVID crisis-BofA

LONDON, Nov 4 (Reuters) - Investors put money into cash at the fastest pace at the start of a quarter since the 2020 COVID crisis in the week to Wednesday, as heightened volatility and questions over the U.S. rate outlook triggered a safe-haven dash, BofA Global Research said on Friday.
US News and World Report

Fed's Evans Says Smaller Rate Hikes Make Sense, Front-Loading Done

(Reuters) - It is time for the Federal Reserve to shift to smaller interest rate hikes to avoid tightening monetary policy more than needed, and slow the pace further once risks become more "two-sided," Chicago Fed President Charles Evans said on Friday. "From here on out, I don't think it's...
Reuters

Reuters

640K+
Followers
363K+
Post
299M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy