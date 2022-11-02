Read full article on original website
LJWORLD
After tenant complaint, city condemns converted attic apartment; parent wonders how many rentals are ever inspected to begin with
When Kari Taylor’s daughter, Seagan, decided to move into what the family viewed as a “quirky” top-floor apartment of a home at 1126 Ohio St., it was with the caveat that a handful of maintenance issues discussed with the leasing agent would be addressed in short order.
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence plans to invest $10M over next five years to complete the Lawrence Loop
The paved trail known as the Lawrence Loop — which goes past Clinton Lake, the Kansas River, and the wetlands on its route around the city — is nearing completion, with only four segments left to construct. The city has been adding segments to the loop, which will...
LJWORLD
Lawrence has seen sharp increase of behavior issues at middle schools, with over 500 incidents in the first quarter
The Lawrence school district has seen a 60% increase in behavior issues at the middle school level compared to the beginning of last school year, with more than 500 incidents reported the first quarter. About 85% of the incidents occurred at two schools, Liberty Memorial Central Middle School and Billy Mills Middle School.
LJWORLD
Lawrence school board to hear update on work of budget committee as part of special meeting
Lawrence school board leaders will soon get an update on the work of the committee tasked with coming up with budget recommendations and potential school closures for the school district. RSP & Associates, the consultant the district hired to facilitate the process, will provide the update to the board as...
LJWORLD
Lawrence police chief tells department there is no ‘hands off’ policy with homeless; memo spells out issues related to camping, trespassing
Lawrence’s police chief has sent out a department memo making it clear that police officers aren’t expected to have a “hands off” approach with the homeless, and he provided guidelines on when to issue citations or make arrests. The issue has gained new attention as business...
bluevalleypost.com
5 to Try: Post readers pick the best breakfast in Johnson County 🍳
This week, we asked readers to send in their favorite breakfast restaurants. So, with that being said, let’s get into this week’s list!. Our first and one of the most popular nominations for this week’s 5 to Try is Ronnie’s Restaurant in Lenexa. This Johnson County...
LJWORLD
City of Lawrence to begin construction on long-delayed Queens Road project
Nearly four years after city leaders decided on funding for the project, the City of Lawrence is set to begin construction on Queens Road. Queens Road was previously a rural road, and the city will begin construction on Monday to improve the road to meet city street standards, according to a city news release. The city anticipates the project will be complete in September 2023, depending on weather and other potential project-related delays.
lawrencekstimes.com
John Brown’s Underground is proposing a change to Lawrence city codes on downtown liquor sales. The bar’s survival depends on it
John Brown’s Underground, a speakeasy-inspired craft cocktail lounge in downtown Lawrence, has made a creative addition to the local bar scene since it opened in 2014. But a city code that was designed to limit liquor sales downtown is now threatening the business’s future. This rule requires establishments...
City of Topeka to evaluate fate of 45th Street Bar
TOPEKA (KSNT) – A Topeka bar’s future could be in jeopardy following a recent shooting that left one dead and another injured Friday morning. 27 News reached out to Amanda Stanley, Topeka’s City Attorney, for comment on the 45th Street bar’s future. “The City of Topeka has not ordered the business to close, or declared […]
bluevalleypost.com
Best of Johnson County 2022 Winners: Food and Drink
Today we reveal the winners in the Best of Johnson County categories that attracted the most attention from voters this summer: food and drink. Story is a creative American restaurant from James Beard Foundation nominee Chef Carl Thorne-Thomsen and Susan Thorne-Thomsen. Enjoy seasonal cuisine such as ceviche, braised beef short ribs or Alaskan halibut, in the contemporary dining room, at the intimate bar or on the expansive patio. Pair your meal with a fine wine from their Wine Spectator award-winning wine list or enjoy a craft cocktail. You can also order meals to enjoy at home on their website at storykc.com.
LJWORLD
Driver, 3 customers injured after SUV strikes restaurant building at Ninth and Mississippi streets
A driver and three customers were injured Friday evening after an SUV ran into a restaurant building at the intersection of Ninth and Mississippi streets, according to Lawrence police. Crews were dispatched shortly after 8:30 p.m. Friday to Big Mill restaurant, 900 Mississippi St., for a report of a car...
LJWORLD
Letter to the editor: Pay more heed to public safety
“If you build it, they will come.” I was reminded of this with regard to the homeless camp in North Lawrence. While I applaud the generosity of city officials, I’m concerned that not enough attention is being spent on public safety, especially for those who live and work in this neighborhood and other areas with homeless camps.
Kansas City police ask for help in locating man last seen Thursday
Police in Kansas City, Missouri, are asking for the public's help in locating a man last seen Thursday afternoon. Malcolm S. Sieggen, 77, was last seen getting on a city bus at around 5 p.m.
23-year-old Olathe woman hit by car in Lenexa dies
A 23-year-old Olathe woman is dead after being hit by a car in Lenexa, Kansas, early Thursday morning.
Motorcycle driver hospitalized following collision with SUV on I-35 in JoCo
The Kansas Highway Patrol says a motorcycle struck an SUV, above, on northbound I-35 near the Olathe and Lenexa city lines.Photo credit Mike Frizzell. The Kansas Highway Patrol is investigating after a motorcycle reportedly crashed into an SUV on Interstate 35 in Johnson County late Thursday evening, leaving the motorcycle operator hospitalized in critical condition.
WIBW
Pedestrian hit and killed in Johnson County
JOHNSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A 23-year-old Olathe woman was struck and killed by a car Thursday morning in Johnson County, just south of College Blvd. in Lenexa. According to the Kansas Highway Patrol crash logs, just before 2:00 a.m. on Thursday, November 3, a 2011 Chevy Camaro was driving south in lane five on I-35. When the vehicle was attempting to exit onto 119th St., a pedestrian crossed in front of the car and was struck.
Missouri con artist back in jail after defrauding customers more than $269,000
Missouri Contractor Jerry “Shane” Fellers has a new mugshot and a new home: The Detention Center in Norman, Oklahoma.
LJWORLD
Douglas County DA’s Office reviewing KBI findings regarding fatal police shooting in Lawrence
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation on Thursday presented its investigative findings of a fatal police shooting to the Douglas County District’s Attorney’s Office, which will now consider next steps in the case. The investigation relates to the death of Michael Scott Blanck, a 43-old man who was killed...
KMBC.com
JOCO sheriff's office asks for help finding 2 runaway teens
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Johnson County, Kansas, Sheriff's Office is asking for help in finding two teenage runaways. Authorities said 14-year-old Makenzie Goodall (pictured, left) and 16-year-old Genesis Shead ran away from their home in Edgerton, Kansas, early Thursday. The sheriff's office said they were last seen driving...
