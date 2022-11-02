Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
michiganchronicle.com
Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge
Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
Immersive King Tut Opens at the Harmonie Club in Downtown Detroit
Immersive King Tut, a multi-media art exhibition, opens today at the Harmonie Club at 267 East Grand River in downtown Detroit. The historic building recently hosted Immersive Van Gogh. The […] The post Immersive King Tut Opens at the Harmonie Club in Downtown Detroit appeared first on DBusiness Magazine.
Noel Night returns to Detroit after two-year hiatus
Yes, we are skipping Thanksgiving festivities and going straight into Christmas announcements
bluewaterhealthyliving.com
Twinkling Forest coming to Marine City
Creating a display to brighten up Heritage Square while keeping things simple but elegant in the space alongside the city’s ice-skating rink. Those are the things Laura Merchant, President of Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce, had in mind when she came up with the idea to see 70 artificial trees, complete with LED lights and an acrylic star on top, placed in the square at 300 Broadway.
Detroit News
Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church
A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
Detroit News
Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans
Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special
DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
theoldmotor.com
Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom
Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
Hershey’s Shoes in Garden City to close after 76 years
The popular Hershey's Shoes in Garden City is closing at the end of the year. The store first opened in 1946. Now, 76 years later, owner Tom Walch is ready to retire. The company announced the news in a Facebook post. "Everyone at Hershey's has felt proud to give the...
Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit
Here’s what’s happening at Oak & Reel, San Morello, Stage Deli, and more The post Where to Get Thanksgiving Dinner in Metro Detroit appeared first on Hour Detroit Magazine.
Cirque Du Soleil ‘Twas the Night Before Tickets Contest
Cirque Du Soleil presents ‘Twas the Night Before Tickets Contest – Enter to win 4 tickets to Opening Night, Thursday, December 15 at the Fox Theatre of Twas the Night Before courtesy of Oakland County Moms and our friends at 313presents. ““‘Twas the Night Before…” by Cirque du...
Detroit News
WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser
Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
ClickOnDetroit.com
🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit
After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
ClickOnDetroit.com
Former sportscaster Eli Zaret helps celebrate WDIV’s 75th anniversary
WDIV is marking its 75th anniversary, and you’re invited to be a part of the celebration by watching a prime time special called “Going 4 It: The Inside Story of the Rise of WDIV”. Former Local 4 Sportscaster Eli Zaret talked with “Live In The D” hosts...
Detroit voter turnout estimated around 30%, large drop from 2018
Despite a contentious ballot proposal and no-reason absentee voting, election officials in the city of Detroit are anticipating turnout to be roughly 10% lower than the last gubernatorial election...
Heads up, Metro Detroit drivers: I-94 in downtown Detroit, I-75 in Oakland County closed this weekend
The Michigan Department of Transportation will be closing a portion of I-94 downtown Detroit for bridge work, while crews begin to wrap up work on the Modernize I-75 project in Oakland County.
Detroit News
Fun Southfield restaurant D'bo's specializes in frozen drinks and hot wings
At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.
Detroit News
Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad
Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
fox2detroit.com
Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi
NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
thecentersquare.com
'Incredibly disappointed': Wayne County reneges on $32M small business fund
(The Center Square) – When in the spotlight at the Mackinac Policy Conference, Wayne County committed $32 million of federal COVID relief to small businesses in impoverished areas. The New Economy Initiative, a nonprofit that helps small businesses develop, added $22 million of private donations for a total of...
