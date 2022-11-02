ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

michiganchronicle.com

Bedrock, Gilbert Family Foundation Announce the Return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge

Bedrock and the Gilbert Family Foundation (GFF) unveil plans for the return of the Downtown Detroit Markets and Cadillac Lodge providing Detroiters with a seasonal, fun, and immersive experience. Beginning Thursday, November 10, eighteen local businesses, the majority of which are BIPOC or female-owned, will pop up in Cadillac Square to provide residents, Southeast Michigan visitors and out-of-town travelers with engaging and diverse retail opportunities. The Downtown Detroit Markets, funded by the Gilbert Family Foundation and managed with support from Bedrock and the Downtown Detroit Partnership, will be open through the end of 2022.
DETROIT, MI
bluewaterhealthyliving.com

Twinkling Forest coming to Marine City

Creating a display to brighten up Heritage Square while keeping things simple but elegant in the space alongside the city’s ice-skating rink. Those are the things Laura Merchant, President of Marine City Area Chamber of Commerce, had in mind when she came up with the idea to see 70 artificial trees, complete with LED lights and an acrylic star on top, placed in the square at 300 Broadway.
MARINE CITY, MI
Detroit News

Concert to highlight rich history of Detroit church

A role with the Underground Railroad, the Vietnam War, the first NAACP meeting. St. Matthew’s & St. Joseph’s Episcopal Church in Detroit has witnessed a lot throughout its history. And to reflect on the congregation’s rich history, the Detroit Chamber Winds & Strings is partnering with one of...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Ford sells Dearborn office building to developer eyeing mixed-use plans

Ford Motor Co. this week sold its Regent Court office building in Dearborn to a local real-estate developer who is planning a mixed-use redevelopment of the property. Mike Shehadi, CEO of Farmington Hills-based pharmacy company PharmaScript, confirmed Friday that he purchased the building at 16800 Executive Plaza Dr. In the coming months, he plans to come up with a concrete redevelopment plan and financing to convert the roughly 670,000-square-foot office building and the 34-acre property on which it's located (which Shehadi also owns) into a mixed-use site.
DEARBORN, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

Paul Gross: Looking back at WDIV career ahead of station’s 75th anniversary special

DETROIT – WDIV is preparing to air its special documentary Friday night showcasing the rise of Local 4 News throughout history in honor of the station’s 75th anniversary. Getting in the spirit, Local 4 meteorologist Paul Gross is sharing a photo and a story from when he got his start at the station. Gross has been with WDIV for 40 years, and has the hair story to prove it.
DETROIT, MI
theoldmotor.com

Michigan Street Scenes: Imlay City and Black Bottom

Today’s mid-1950s lead image and the enlargeable version below are reported to be taken in Imlay City, MI, located about fifty miles north of Detroit. At this time the name of this main thoroughfare in the City is not known. The second 1960s photo below was shot in the...
IMLAY CITY, MI
Detroit News

WDIV’s Evrod Cassimy says goodbye to Detroit with concert, fundraiser

Following his last day on air on WDIV-TV Friday morning, anchor and musician Evrod Cassimy also will say goodbye to Detroit with a live concert Saturday night in Royal Oak. During his time in Detroit, the Chicago native released R&B material and performed around town, regularly raising money for Detroit Public Schools, primarily Cass Technical High School.
DETROIT, MI
ClickOnDetroit.com

🔒 Evrod Cassimy: My top 4 memories in Detroit

After nine years, I have had so many amazing memories of Detroit... almost too many to count! Here are my top four favorite memories of this great city in no particular order:. The Aretha Franklin Amphitheater: My memories here began when it was known as Chene Park. If you know me, you know I love music and I live here at the Aretha during the summer months. This is one of my FAVORITE places to see a concert... and I’ve seen everyone here! Fantasia, TLC, Anthony Hamilton, Kem, SWV, Next, Patti LaBelle, Tamar Braxton, Kanye West’s Sunday Service, Xscape, Tank, Tamia, India Arie and, of course, The Queen of Soul, Aretha Franklin, herself. Oh, and I’ve performed here too! There’s something about this outdoor covered venue on the water that just makes enjoying a live concert here magical. That and the blue drink (IYKYK). I’ve made some lifelong friends here, too, so this place will always be special to me.
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Fun Southfield restaurant D'bo's specializes in frozen drinks and hot wings

At D'bo's Daiquiris, Wings & Seafood in Southfield, the food is hot and the drinks are very, very cold. The small bar and restaurant has a row of colorful, frozen cocktail machines behind the bar that are sweet and fun. Like the name implies, the menu is stacked with hot wings, tenders and boneless wings with a variety of sauces and seasonings, plus seafood, burgers and homestyle sides like creamy, crunchy coleslaw, corn on the cob and fried okra.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
Detroit News

Tudor Dixon's final push spotlights Kentucky swimmer, Dearborn dad

Taylor — A swimmer who criticized transgender athletes participating in women's sports and a Dearborn dad who spoke out against sexual content in school libraries joined Republican nominee for governor Tudor Dixon on the campaign trail Thursday night. Five days before the Nov. 8 midterm election, Dixon held a...
DEARBORN, MI
fox2detroit.com

Large fire collapses two walls at Acme Partyworks in Novi

NOVI, Mich. (FOX 2) - Firefighters are at the scene of a large fire at a party supply business off Meadowbrook in Novi Wednesday night. The fire is at Acme Partyworks off Vincenti Circle and Meadowbrook - where flames and smoke could be seen from Grand River, according to witnesses. FOX 2's Dave Spencer reports that smoke can be seen from the building as firefighters continue to put water on it.
NOVI, MI

