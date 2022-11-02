ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
sanfernandosun.com

Test Your Smoke Alarms as Daylight Saving Time Ends, Red Cross says

As daylight saving time ends on Nov. 6, the American Red Cross encourages everyone to test their smoke alarms as they turn their clocks back to help stay safe from home fires. “Home fires claim more lives in a typical year than all natural disasters combined, but working smoke alarms can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half,” said Guillermo Sanchez, Red Cross LA regional preparedness manager. “The sooner an alarm alerts you to a fire, the sooner you can get out. When you turn your clocks back this weekend, also test your smoke alarms to help prevent a tragedy in your home.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
sanfernandosun.com

All Vote Centers Open for Nov. 8 General Municipal Election

Los Angeles City Clerk Holly L. Wolcott reminds voters that all Vote Centers will be open now through to Election Day on Nov. 8. Candidates for mayor, city attorney, city controller, City Council Districts (5, 11, 13 and 15), and candidates for Los Angeles Unified School District (LAUSD) Board of Education Districts (2 and 6) will be included on the ballot.
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy