Read full article on original website
Related
securities.io
Fidelity Digital Targets Retail Consumers with ‘Commission-Free’ Crypto Trading
Fidelity is bringing crypto to retail investors as it opens a waiting list for Fidelity Crypto, a trading platform that will offer custodial and trading services and allow investors to buy and sell Bitcoin and Ethereum. The platform hasn’t officially launched yet, nor has Fidelity announced a launch date; but with the waiting list open for pre-registration, it is clear that the release date might just be around the corner. Fidelity also says it will offer commission-free trading to retail investors.
securities.io
Apex Crypto Set to be Acquired by Bakkt for up to $200M
Rewind to 2018, and the launch of Bakkt was one of the most anticipated developments to occur in the digital asset sector. Much of this was due to the fact that the majority owner of Bakkt is none other than Intercontinental Exchange (ICE). This was particularly notable, as ICE is a Fortune 500 company which operates 10+ exchanges – including platforms like the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE). While the fanfare leading up to its launch may have been disproportionate to its performance since, looking back, Bakkt has still managed to survive and grow through multiple bear markets now. The most recent example of this was just put on display as it was announced that Bakkt would soon be acquiring Apex Crypto.
Comments / 0