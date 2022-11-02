The Mt Pleasant Police Department is conducting its annual toy drive this year. They are looking for names of families who may need some assistance this year. Families may be called in anonymously. Names and ages of kids and phone numbers and address are needed. They are still collecting new toys up until 12/19/22 and the distribution will be on 12/22/22. Please remember this is a toy drive and adults over the age of 18 are not kids. There will be a drop box at the Mt Pleasant Police Department. This is for local residents only. The Department will be working with the Fellowship Cup and Community Action to make sure all families receive what they need. Toys for Tots will be assisting the drive as well. There are several other businesses and groups in the city that help also. If you have signed up with one of the other organizations you will not be eligible for this drive. If you were on the Police Department list last year, you are unable to be on the list this year.

2 DAYS AGO