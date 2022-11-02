Read full article on original website
Betty D. McLaughlin
Betty D. McLaughlin, 94, of Mediapolis, died Thursday, November 3, 2022, at her home. Born August 21, 1928, in Burlington, Iowa, she was the daughter of Cletus and Margaret (Ruff) Beckman. She married John McLaughlin on June 3, 1950. He died on February 1, 1989. Betty was a homemaker. She...
Henry County Health Center Diabetes Education November events
Henry County Health Center’s Diabetes Education is hosting the following classes in the month of November. Monday, November 7– Prediabetes Class, Noon-1 p.m., Suite 25. Tuesday, November 8– CGM Support Group, 2-3 p.m., Suite 25. Thursday, November 10– Annual Review Course, 1-3 p.m., Suite 25. Call...
Daily Jail Count
In the interest of keeping Henry County residents informed, the Henry County Sheriff’s office has requested KILJ post the daily jail count. During the jail referendum campaign it was publicized that the jail would be able to house additional inmates from surrounding counties and this would generate revenue for Henry County.
Police Department Annual Toy Drive
The Mt Pleasant Police Department is conducting its annual toy drive this year. They are looking for names of families who may need some assistance this year. Families may be called in anonymously. Names and ages of kids and phone numbers and address are needed. They are still collecting new toys up until 12/19/22 and the distribution will be on 12/22/22. Please remember this is a toy drive and adults over the age of 18 are not kids. There will be a drop box at the Mt Pleasant Police Department. This is for local residents only. The Department will be working with the Fellowship Cup and Community Action to make sure all families receive what they need. Toys for Tots will be assisting the drive as well. There are several other businesses and groups in the city that help also. If you have signed up with one of the other organizations you will not be eligible for this drive. If you were on the Police Department list last year, you are unable to be on the list this year.
Single Vehicle Crash Report
On November 03, 2022, at approximately 12:48 A.M., the Henry County Sheriff’s Office received a report of a single motor vehicle accident with unknown injuries at the 2700 Grid of 267th Street in New London. Upon arrival at the scene, deputies spoke with the subject involved in the accident,...
Drug and Weapons Charges
On 11/3/22 at 12:56 hours the Mt Pleasant Police Department investigated a drug complaint in the 200 block of W Franklin St (dirt lot behind McKibben Hall) in Mt Pleasant involving 4 individuals in a vehicle. A search of the vehicle resulted in marijuana and a pistol being located. The pistol was later found to be stolen from Mt Pleasant earlier this fall. As a result of the investigation, all four subjects were charged with Possession of Marijuana. They were identified as Jaylin Randa, age 20 of Coralville, Iowa and Iowa Wesleyan University students Jaxon Lay age 19, Cordelris Neely age 18, Alvis Johnson age 19. Alvis Johnson was also charged with Trafficking Stolen Weapons. Johnson and Lay were arrested and transported to the Henry County Jail and the others were issued summons to court.
Sports, November 4th
The WACO Warriors continue to dominate as they crushed Montezuma 52-7 last night at home. The Warrior defense took a shock to the system as Owen Cook connected with Garrett Watts for a 16-yard touchdown on the second play of the game. However, that group shut out the Braves the rest of the way as Simeon Reichenbach rushed for 264 yards and four touchdowns in the game. The Warriors will play next Wednesday at the UNI Dome, with KILJ on the call, to start the semifinal round as coach talked about the goals his team has been shooting for this season.
