Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
USPS Suspends Service In ConnecticutBryan DijkhuizenConnecticut State
Luxury Boutique Caught Selling FakesBridget MulroyPlainview, NY
Connecticut witness says ‘man’s face’ appeared in hovering sphere UFORoger MarshStamford, CT
Hollywood Actor Richard Gere Buys Musician Paul Simon's Home In New CanaanFlorence CarmelaNew Canaan, CT
Stabbing at Halloween Event in ParsippanyMorristown MinuteParsippany-troy Hills, NJ
Related
Pet of the Week: Cinder!
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This week’s Pet of the Week is a silver-grey Tabby named Cinder. Cinder, who is a year and a half, has a patterned-color coat and emerald eyes. She is considered a princess, but is a bit shy about her personal space. During her latest “cat pawsitive training,” she was tasked […]
zip06.com
Sweet Sisters Need a Loving Home
These darling kitten faces belong to Blossom and Willow, a pair of silky smooth tabby siblings. They love to be petted, massaged, stroked and purr very loudly. Blossom and Violet’s playful antics will provide your home with endless laughter. These two cuties have made it clear that they are inseparable and need to be adopted as a pair. Could you give them the love and nurturing they crave? For an appointment to meet Blossom and Violet, please call Forgotten Felines at 860-669-1347 or apply online at www.forgottenfelinesct.org. Not ready to add kittens to your house? We have lots of available adult cats waiting for homes as well. Please don’t overlook these fabulous felines!
Herald Community Newspapers
Welcome home, Antonio!
Fran and Ray Martini of Oceanside are happy to announce the arrival of their first grandson, Antonio Christiano Martini. Antonio was born on Saturday, Aug. 20, at 6:37 a.m. He weighed in at 7.6 ounces and was 20 inches long. “He brings so much joy to his parents, Ashley and Anthony Martini, big sisters Gianna and Madelyn, and to the entire family,” the family wrote.
northforker.com
Holiday Light Show returns to Riverhead Nov. 18
A scene from the holiday light show at Splish Splash in 2021. (Courtesy of BOLD Media) The Riverhead Holiday Light Show is back at Splish Splash Water Park starting Nov. 18. The annual drive-through attraction features dozens of large displays synchronized to music broadcast over your car’s FM radio. Attendees can experience the 20-25 minute show until Dec. 31.
houmatimes.com
Southdown Marketplace will be held, rain or shine, on Saturday, Nov. 5
The annual Southdown Marketplace Fall Show will be held this Saturday, November 5, from 8am until 5pm. The Marketplace will be held rain or shine. Admission is $5 per person; children under 12 are free. Celeste Landry, Assistant Director for Southdown Plantation shared, “Our event has always been and remains...
Herald Community Newspapers
A huge camera for a good cause
Kathy Payne, a former teacher from East Rockaway High School, started the Canstruction team in 2018 and the team has won every competition since then. The Canstruction Long Island student competition challenges participating teams to design and build a sculpture only using cans. Based on this year’s theme, “Picture a World Without Hunger,” the East Rockaway team used 1,678 cans to build a Polaroid camera.
CHECK YOUR TREATS: Razor blade found in LI girl's Halloween candy
A razor blade was found inside Halloween candy on Long Island, police said Friday, urging adults to check their kids’ treats.
Herald Community Newspapers
Wantagh Schools dress up for Halloween
The school day ended at Wantagh High School on Oct. 27 and students immediately began transforming the building into a spooky Halloween destination. Then, the clock struck 5 and elementary-age children came inside for an evening of crafts, games and trick-or-treating at the inaugural Spooktacular. Student clubs from the middle...
queenoftheclick.com
Small Dog Found in Bay Ridge – November 2nd
Small dog found on 80th Street between Colonial and Narrows. Proof of ownership is needed. Text photo to: 917-770-4140.
Missing Massapequa Woman Found
A Long Island woman who went missing has been located. Carol Amato, age 62, of Massapequa, had last been seen leaving her Marion Place residence at around 9:20 a.m. Friday, Nov. 4, Nassau County Police said. On Saturday, Nov. 5, police announced she has been found. Original report:. A Long...
Crazy Raccoons Attack New York Home’s Halloween Decorations
We're used to seeing squirrels take their aggression out on pumpkins every year but this is a new one. A couple of trash pandas were caught on tape destroying someone's Halloween decorations. Maybe this house ran out of candy and these trick r treaters weren't having it. Maybe they weren't...
northforker.com
Join a North Fork winter CSA for fruits, vegetables, eggs and more
The winter CSA share at Garden of Eve Farm (credit: Felicia LaLomia). Summer may seem like a distant memory, but that doesn’t mean farms are resting on their laurels. Join a local CSA (community supported agriculture) for local, often-organic vegetables, fruits and more, such as cheese and eggs. Zilnicki...
Herald Community Newspapers
Freeport Fall Festival returns with a new tradition
The annual Freeport Fall Festival returned and was held in Woodcleft Avenue on Oct. 30. The Village of Freeport was thrilled with the significant number of residents who attended the event and participated in the celebrations and other festival-related activities. Visitors were able to observe the Halloween themed parade and...
longislandadvance.net
Gallo celebrates 20 years in Patchogue
Gallo began small, just like Patchogue Village itself did 20 years ago. One could say that Gallo and Patchogue Village both grew and prospered together from modest beginnings, with Gallo being one of …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Blade found in candy bar on Long Island: police
LONG ISLAND, N.Y. (PIX11) — A blade was found inside a 3 Musketeers candy bar on Long Island Thursday, police said. A girl, 13, said she had been trading candy with other students at PJ Gelinas Junior High School in Setauket over the past few days and had also gone trick-or-treating on Halloween, according to […]
onthewater.com
Eastern Long Island Fishing Report- November 3, 2022
(Above) Beautiful evening conditions like these were commonplace on the East End this week. (Photo: @southforksalt) Schoolies invade the surf. Slot fish getting caught at night. Big bass to the west, and on the north shore. Double digit tog on the north shore. Squid run at night. Captree Bait and...
Customer: Dog bought from Shake A Paw had parasites, costing $5K in vet bills
The customer says the dog looked lethargic after she brought it home, so she took it to the vet the next day.
longisland.com
Nostalgia Throwback Bar Opens in Bethpage at One Eyed Jacks’ Spot
Want to relive the 1990s and early 2000s while sipping on a Mambo #5 tequila drink and answering throwback trivia questions? Then a new bar that just opened in Bethpage this fall called Nostalgia might be the place for you. Taking over for One Eyed Jacks, the bar taps into...
Pumpkin thrown into windshield of moving car on Long Island: cops
HAUPPAUGE, NY (PIX11) — Suffolk County police are asking for the public’s help finding the person who threw a pumpkin from one moving vehicle into the windshield of another the day before Halloween. The victim’s 2009 Ford Fusion was westbound on Town Line Road near Macarthur Boulevard in Hauppauge around 2:50 p.m. Sunday when the […]
Port Jefferson – Welcome to HARBOR VIEW–A Gated Community!
Clubhouse with gym & rec room, Tennis & salt-water Pool plus all Port Jefferson Village amenities! Living room features gas fireplace, kitchen has granite counters and breakfast area. Spacious landing leads to primary en suite with bath, then to the 2 additional bedrooms and shared bath. $795,000 | MLS# 3438663.
TBR News Media
East Setauket, NY
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
786K+
Views
ABOUT
Local news, opinions and entertainment. We provide you with the latest breaking news and information for your community.https://tbrnewsmedia.com/
Comments / 0