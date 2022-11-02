ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros’ Jose Altuve and Wife Nina Altuve’s Relationship Timeline

Teenage sweethearts! José Altuve and his wife, Nina Altuve , have been together for more than a decade.

The Astros player met Nina while growing up in Venezuela. The two were reportedly wed as teenagers and have been together ever since .

In 2017, Nina shared a throwback photo of the couple at a young age via Instagram, "A relic here 😂👑👑 When @josealtuve27 and I didn't eat,” she wrote in Spanish.

Before signing with Houston, José played in the minor leagues in Maracay, Venezuela. The baseball player went to the Astros camp to try out for the team, but scouts declined him because of his height and thought he was lying about his age. José returned with his birth certificate and ultimately impressed the club.

José signed a contract to join the organization and made his Major League Baseball debut with the Astros in 2011. The second baseman went on to represent the Astros in several All Star games and win several awards throughout his career.

For Nina, she earned a degree in bioanalytics from the University of Carabobo in Venezuela. While pursuing her passions, she continued to support her husband's endeavors in baseball. Nina constantly shares snaps at various Astros games cheering on her husband from Opening Day to the World Series.

After being married for 10 years, the couple welcomed their first child in November 2016, a daughter named Melanie Andrea. The Houston Astros organization shared a photo of the Altuve family on Facebook, writing, "Congratulations to José Altuve and his wife Nina on the birth of their daughter, Melanie Andrea!"

The following year, the Astros went on to win their first World Series title and the whole family celebrated the occasion during the parade in Houston. “Gracias Houston💖🙋‍♀️,” Nina wrote via Instagram sharing a snap of her family while attending the parade.

In 2019, it was revealed that several players and coaches from the Astros participated in a sign stealing scandal . It was speculated that José was part of the cheating after he was accused of wearing a wire while playing.

"I'm not going to say to you that it was good — it was wrong,” Altuve shared in a New York Times interview in February 2020. “We feel bad, we feel remorse, like I said, the impact on the fans, the impact on the game — we feel bad.”

Despite the backlash , Nina stood by her husband’s side and continued to cheer him on at his games. In that same year, the Altuves announced they were expecting baby No. 2. In 2020, the Altuves moved into a bigger home when the couple welcomed a second daughter that summer during quarantine.

Throughout the Altuves' time in Houston, the couple worked closely with the organization to give back to the community . In September 2022, José was the Astros’ nominee for the Roberto Clemente award, an award that focuses on philanthropic practices.

“It feels good to help people, honestly,” Altuve shared to MLB. “My family and I, we do a bunch of things back home in Venezuela, but we also do things here in Houston. Just the fact that you’re doing something to impact peoples’ lives, to make some changes in a good way for people, it makes me feel thankful and happy.”

See a complete timeline of José and Nina’s relationship:

