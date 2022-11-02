ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
endpts.com

Drug R&D hurdles hamper another biotech as a Jeff Aronin upstart shuts down

It’d be hard to quantify how many biotechs have quietly flown under the radar as “stealth” upstarts and then never emerged publicly because of data, financials or other reasons — unless every whisper from the grapevine makes it to your ears. But many biotechs do announce...
endpts.com

Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C

An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
endpts.com

Moderna's stock plunges in premarket trading as Bancel promises company is in 'much better place' for FY23 deliveries

Moderna’s stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday as CEO Stéphane Bancel reported a drop in Covid sales and lowered his full-year sales expectations. The chief executive now expects $18 billion to $19 billion in sales this year — as opposed to a previously anticipated $21 billion — due to delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint.”
Benzinga

Targeting Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease With Novel Approaches

Approximately 160,000 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and the global prevalence of the condition is estimated at between 4 million and 7 million people. The disease, formally known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts...
Woonsocket Call

Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure

Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Managed Healthcare Executive

FDA Updates for the Week of Oct. 31, 2022

The FDA has approved a hepatitis B therapy for adolescents and an oral MEK inhibitor to treat blood cancers. The regulatory agency has granted priority review for an adult RSV vaccine but extended the review for a Pompe disease therapy. Additionally, CytoDyn has withdrawn its BLA for an HIV therapy.
physiciansweekly.com

Chronic, Active MS Lesions Respond Poorly to Anti-CD20 Antibodies

Anti-CD20 therapies do not fully resolve chronic, active/smoldering lesions, visible on MRI as paramagnetic rim lesions (PRL), after 2 years of follow-up. These findings may be partially explained by the low numbers of CD20 B cells in chronic active lesions, the limited CD20 B cell tissue turnover, and the inefficient passage of anti-CD20 antibodies across the blood-brain barrier.
cgtlive.com

MB-106, A CD20-CAR T, Yields 100% ORR in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia

Data from the first 2 patients were presented at the IWWM 2022 meeting. MB-106, Mustang Bio’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, has yielded a 100% overall response rate in 2 patients with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) treated so far in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial (NCT03277729).1. These data were...
physiciansweekly.com

Fingolimod in Pediatric MS: Results of Up to 6 years

In patients with aged 10-17 and treated with fingolimod for up to 6 years in the PARADIGMS study, the annualized relapse rate (ARR) and the rate of new/newly enlarging T2 lesions remained low. These rates were significantly reduced in patients who switched from interferon (IFN) β-1a to fingolimod. No new safety signals were observed.
labpulse.com

At AMP 2022, Immunexpress launches 10-minute handheld test for sepsis

At the Association for Molecular Pathology annual meeting and exposition this week, Immunexpress launched a rapid molecular diagnostic test that fits in the palm of the hand and could enable ruling in or ruling out sepsis in one hour. The test is different from almost all other sepsis tests in...
PHOENIX, AZ
POLITICO

New boosters dramatically increase antibodies

PFIZER, BIONTECH: BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS PRODUCE ROBUST IMMUNITY — Pfizer and BioNTech released top-line data Friday morning showing that their updated BA.4/BA.5 bivalent boosters substantially increased antibodies against the Omicron subvariants they targeted compared with previous vaccine iterations, Katherine reports. The new data comes roughly two months after the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy