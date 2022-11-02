Read full article on original website
endpts.com
Drug R&D hurdles hamper another biotech as a Jeff Aronin upstart shuts down
It’d be hard to quantify how many biotechs have quietly flown under the radar as “stealth” upstarts and then never emerged publicly because of data, financials or other reasons — unless every whisper from the grapevine makes it to your ears. But many biotechs do announce...
endpts.com
Scoop: Calling off an IPO, a cancer and Covid-19 vaccine maker raises a Series C
An oncology and Covid-19 biotech led by a former Flagship Pioneering venture partner is close to wrapping up its Series C after a bear market shut the doors to a planned IPO, Endpoints News has learned. Elicio Therapeutics has secured $37 million of its planned $40 million Series C, the...
endpts.com
Another Flagship startup takes a direct hit, shedding close to half its staff in latest restructuring
Another one of Flagship’s biotech startups traveling the edge of the innovation galaxy has run into trouble. And they’ve brought out the budget axe — the tool of first resort in a world where once roaring streams of money have calmed considerably. Eighteen months after Repertoire Immune...
endpts.com
Amgen on IRA's drug price negotiations: 'Material adverse effect' on sales, business and operations
Biologic powerhouse Amgen is making clear that President Biden’s signature law authorizing Medicare drug price negotiations is going to have a negative impact on the company moving forward, although how negative remains unknown. “The IRA’s drug pricing controls and Medicare redesign is likely to have a material adverse effect...
endpts.com
'Forward, faster' and 200 jobs lighter as fibrosis and kidney disease get cut, Galapagos CEO Stoffels once again spotlights deals
New Galapagos CEO Paul Stoffels — best known for his turn as the longtime CSO at J&J — has come up with a three-pronged strategy to dig a way out of the big hole the biotech finds itself in. And it calls for taking out the budget axe and giving the staff 200 whacks so they can put more money into deals.
endpts.com
Moderna's stock plunges in premarket trading as Bancel promises company is in 'much better place' for FY23 deliveries
Moderna’s stock plunged more than 11% in premarket trading on Thursday as CEO Stéphane Bancel reported a drop in Covid sales and lowered his full-year sales expectations. The chief executive now expects $18 billion to $19 billion in sales this year — as opposed to a previously anticipated $21 billion — due to delivery delays, short-term supply shortages and a “very complex third quarter from a manufacturing standpoint.”
endpts.com
Avanir files WARN notice for 100+ layoffs from California as merger with parent Otsuka looms
Another biotech is axing part of its workforce, joining dozens more over the last year. California-based Avanir Pharmaceuticals filed a WARN notice in late October detailing 109 layoffs in California at its headquarters in Aliso Viejo, on the south side of Los Angeles. Avanir did not respond to multiple queries from Endpoints News.
endpts.com
After a one-year gap, Sage finally finds new CMO; Gutted by layoffs, Flagship's Rubius reshuffles a not-so-full deck
Late last year, Sage’s chief medical officer Stephen Kanes left to head a new depression drug developer in Ancora. Now, one year later, Sage has finally found his replacement in Laura Gault. Gault comes to Sage from Alexion, AstraZeneca’s rare disease arm, where she was head of neurology and...
Benzinga
Targeting Autosomal Dominant Polycystic Kidney Disease With Novel Approaches
Approximately 160,000 individuals in the United States are diagnosed with polycystic kidney disease, and the global prevalence of the condition is estimated at between 4 million and 7 million people. The disease, formally known as autosomal dominant polycystic kidney disease (ADPKD), is characterized by the development of multiple fluid-filled cysts...
Woonsocket Call
Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist Receives FDA Approval to Treat Right Heart Failure
Abiomed (Nasdaq: ABMD) announces that Impella RP Flex with SmartAssist has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) pre-market approval (PMA), the FDA’s highest level of approval, as safe and effective to treat acute right heart failure for up to 14 days. Impella RP Flex is implanted via the internal jugular (IJ) vein, which enables patient mobility, and has dual-sensor technology designed to optimize patient management.
Managed Healthcare Executive
FDA Updates for the Week of Oct. 31, 2022
The FDA has approved a hepatitis B therapy for adolescents and an oral MEK inhibitor to treat blood cancers. The regulatory agency has granted priority review for an adult RSV vaccine but extended the review for a Pompe disease therapy. Additionally, CytoDyn has withdrawn its BLA for an HIV therapy.
physiciansweekly.com
Chronic, Active MS Lesions Respond Poorly to Anti-CD20 Antibodies
Anti-CD20 therapies do not fully resolve chronic, active/smoldering lesions, visible on MRI as paramagnetic rim lesions (PRL), after 2 years of follow-up. These findings may be partially explained by the low numbers of CD20 B cells in chronic active lesions, the limited CD20 B cell tissue turnover, and the inefficient passage of anti-CD20 antibodies across the blood-brain barrier.
cgtlive.com
MB-106, A CD20-CAR T, Yields 100% ORR in Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia
Data from the first 2 patients were presented at the IWWM 2022 meeting. MB-106, Mustang Bio’s chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) T-cell therapy, has yielded a 100% overall response rate in 2 patients with Waldenstrom Macroglobulinemia (WM) treated so far in an ongoing phase 1/2 trial (NCT03277729).1. These data were...
physiciansweekly.com
Fingolimod in Pediatric MS: Results of Up to 6 years
In patients with aged 10-17 and treated with fingolimod for up to 6 years in the PARADIGMS study, the annualized relapse rate (ARR) and the rate of new/newly enlarging T2 lesions remained low. These rates were significantly reduced in patients who switched from interferon (IFN) β-1a to fingolimod. No new safety signals were observed.
labpulse.com
At AMP 2022, Immunexpress launches 10-minute handheld test for sepsis
At the Association for Molecular Pathology annual meeting and exposition this week, Immunexpress launched a rapid molecular diagnostic test that fits in the palm of the hand and could enable ruling in or ruling out sepsis in one hour. The test is different from almost all other sepsis tests in...
POLITICO
New boosters dramatically increase antibodies
PFIZER, BIONTECH: BIVALENT COVID BOOSTERS PRODUCE ROBUST IMMUNITY — Pfizer and BioNTech released top-line data Friday morning showing that their updated BA.4/BA.5 bivalent boosters substantially increased antibodies against the Omicron subvariants they targeted compared with previous vaccine iterations, Katherine reports. The new data comes roughly two months after the...
