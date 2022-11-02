Read full article on original website
Semi-truck tips over on Kentucky highway spilling out thousands of cans of beerAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Multiple Walgreens Stores Permanently ClosingJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
4 Great Steakhouses in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
Walgreens Store Unexpectedly Closing, Angering ResidentsJoel EisenbergLouisville, KY
Louisville Mayor Signs Executive Order to Reduce City's Greenhouse Gas EmissionsAmarie M.Louisville, KY
salemleader.com
Carol L. Davis
Carol L. Davis, age 61, of Corydon, passed away Friday, November 4 at U of L Hospital in Louisville. Carol was born December 27, 1960, in Salem the daughter of Robert Rex Davis and Melva Grace Bartle Davis. She was a baker for Jay C Food Stores and worked in laundry for French Lick Hotel. She attended Mill Creek Baptist Church.
salemleader.com
Mike "Fat Boy" Stewart
Mike "Fat Boy" Stewart, age 65, of Salem passed away Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at Baptist Health Floyd Hospital. Born December 20, 1956 in Salem, he was the son of the late Paul Stewart and Marylin Sue Deal. Mike is survived by 2 daughters: April Guevara and Melody Arredondo; 1...
wbiw.com
Obituary: Jason Andrew Phillips
Jason Andrew Phillips, 32, of Paoli, passed away Tuesday, November 1, 2022, at Paoli Health and Living. Born July 23, 1990, in Heidelberg, Germany, he was the son of Timothy Chester Phillips and Sheila Gail (Simmons) Blanton. Jason was a U.S. Army veteran of Operation Enduring Freedom in Afghanistan. He...
salemleader.com
Carolyn F. Thompson
Mrs. Carolyn F. Thompson, age 82, of Salem, passed away Tuesday, November 1 at her home. Mrs. Thompson was born August 24, 1940 in Salem the daughter of Oscar and Mildred South McCoskey. She was the former owner of Home Electric. She was a member of First Baptist Church. She...
salemleader.com
Sharon Lynn Roberts
Mrs. Sharon Lynn Roberts, age 62, of Campbellsburg, passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family, Thursday, November 3, 2022. Sharon was born July 4, 1960, in Salem, the daughter of Frederic and Martha Chastain Ingram. She was a graduate of West Washington High School, Class of 1978. She was a member of Sugar Creek Christian Church, where she was a member of the Praise Team, taught Junior Church, helped with the church dinners, outreach and landscaping. Sharon was a Treasury Analyst at Electricom and Brown Township Trustee. She was an advocate for Relay for Life and had a passion for cooking. Sharon was known for her delicious lasagna and persimmon pudding, which she generously made for family and friends. She graciously opened her home to welcome an exhange student from Norway, Fredrik. She enjoyed traveling and spending time with her 8 grandchildren.
salemleader.com
Wilma Louise Wheeler
Wilma Louise Wheeler, 90, Salem, formerly of Vallonia, died Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2022 at Floyd Memorial Hospital. She was born on Oct. 20, 1931, to the late Russell and Ruby Zaring Royse. She married Paul L. Wheeler on Dec. 24, 1961, and he preceded her in death on March 29,...
salemleader.com
Lynn Marie Roberts
Mrs. Lynn Marie Roberts, age 82, of Salem, passed away Monday, October 31, at Salem Crossing. Mrs. Roberts was born August 27, 1940, in San Bernardino, California, the daughter of Francis Israel and Ralph Gavette. She worked in newspaper advertising and was a member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses in Salem.
Jefferson County Historical Society in Madison tries to keep the story of a nearly forgotten jewelry designer alive
Born in 1933, Bill Smith grew up in Madison, Ind. He created striking jewelry pieces often in gold and pearls.
wamwamfm.com
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly
Timothy E. “Tim” Mattingly, 84, passed away October 29, 2022. He was born in Loogootee on March 20, 1938, to John E. and Mary B. (Kavanaugh) Mattingly. He married Mary Eleanor (Tennis) Mattingly on September 26, 1959, and she survives. Tim was a 1956 graduate of Montgomery High...
WLKY.com
'Jack's Louisville': 6 new Hometown Hero banners are going up
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Some new and familiar faces will be donning the side of buildings across Louisville next year. After an almost five-year hiatus, Hometown Heroes, the program that hangs banners of famous or notable people from Louisville, is making a big return in 2023. There will be six...
wdrb.com
2 dead, 1 injured after multi-vehicle crash near Salem, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two people are dead and another is in the hospital after a crash near Salem on Friday morning in Washington County. Just before 8 a.m., Indiana State Police found the crash on State Road 56 just east of Shields Road. Troopers believe a small grey Chevy...
Oakland City University bus catches fire outside of Louisville
(WEHT) - An Oakland City University bus carrying the men's soccer team to a game caught fire just north of Louisville on Friday.
Happy Homecoming For Saint Francis' Brayton Bailey, Son of Indiana Legend Damon Bailey
Saint Francis guard Brayton Bailey, the son of Indiana basketball legend Damon Bailey, discussed the experience of playing at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday night.
Wave 3
Lane, ramp closures on Gene Snyder scheduled for Thursday
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Work on I-265, the Gene Snyder Freeway, is scheduled for Thursday. This work will require lane and ramp closures. According to the release, the work is part of the I-Move Kentucky project. From 9a.m. until 3p.m. Thursday, the left lane of both I-265 North and South...
wslmradio.com
Washington County Inmate Roster – 11-5-22
Domestic battery committed in physical presence of a child less than 16. Possession of marijuana hash oil hashish or salvia. Illegal consumption of alcoholic beverage by a minor. November 3. Washington County Sheriff’s Department. Jeremiah Scott Underwood, 36, Salem. Possession of cocaine or narcotic drug. Ty J Jackson, 33,...
wdrb.com
UPDATE: Power restored to thousands in Floyd County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The power is back on for thousands of customers in southern Indiana. About 13,000 customers were without power for several hours on Wednesday. Outages were first reported at 4 p.m. in the New Albany area. Areas impacted include State Street, parts of downtown New Albany, Charlestown Road, Highlander Point, and areas west of Interstate 64.
Holiday Bazaars and Craft Fairs around Louisville
Holiday Bazaars in Louisville are a way to get a lot of shopping done at once and snag some handmade, locally made items. Finding that unique gift sometimes needs inspiration. And, many of these bazaars are fundraisers for good causes. Happy shopping!. Shopping at holiday markets are not only fun,...
WLKY.com
ISP investigating crash that killed 2 in Washington County
WASHINGTON COUNTY, Ind. — Indiana State Police are investigating a crash that left two people dead on Friday morning. ISP said that around 7:50 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a two-vehicle crash on IN 56 just east of Shields Road in Washington County. When they arrived to the scene...
Card Chronicle
Louisville Baseball Recruiting Catches Fire
As a whole, the University of Louisville Athletic Department is on a heck of a run over the last few weeks. Let’s recap:. Jeff Walz has his team primed for another deep tournament run, selected as the favorite to win the ACC. DBK has the volleyball team flying high.
k105.com
Bridge that connects Louisville to New Albany, Indiana, to close late this month for renovation
Transportation officials are scheduling a 9-day closure of an Ohio River bridge that connects Indiana and Kentucky. The Interstate 64 eastbound lanes that connect New Albany, Indiana, to Louisville, Kentucky, via the Sherman Minton Bridge will close November 28, Indiana transportation officials said. The 59-year-old double-decker bridge is undergoing a...
