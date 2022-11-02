Read full article on original website
411mania.com
WWE Had Reportedly Planned to Have Randy Orton Turn on Matt Riddle
– While speaking to Give Me Sport, wrestling insider WrestleVotes revealed that WWE had originally planned for Randy Orton to “immediately turn on Matt Riddle” when he was ready to get back into the ring. However, Orton’s recent injury put him on the shelf longer than originally anticipated, so those plans to split up RK-Bro fell by the wayside.
tjrwrestling.net
Triple H Explains WWE’s New Creative Direction
The man behind WWE’s creative vision is Triple H, who has opened up about the company’s creative process during a recent conference call. When Vince McMahon retired as WWE’s Chairman & CEO on July 22nd following a scandal involving several hush money payments, that left a big void in the company that was filled partly by WWE Hall of Famer, Paul “Triple H” Levesque.
wrestlinginc.com
Jeff Jarrett Comments On Signing With AEW
Jeff Jarrett is having an unprecedented year in pro wrestling, and it just garnered even more momentum as he has officially joined Tony Khan's AEW. The WWE Hall Of Famer shocked the wrestling world last night on "AEW Dynamite," surprising a "pillar" in Darby Allin with a guitar shot. Jarrett then proceeded to put the AEW roster on notice, saying that he plans to preserve the legacy his family has created in the business.
WWE Concludes Misconduct Probe Into Former CEO Vince McMahon
The inquiry cost the company nearly $20 million to conduct.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On Original Plans For Randy Orton’s Injury Return
Due to a back injury, Randy Orton has not been on WWE television since May. The Usos defeated RK-Bro and the Raw Tag Team Titles in a unification match on the Friday Night SmackDown show on May 20. Orton was attacked by The Bloodline to be written off television following the match.
stillrealtous.com
Top WWE Name Reportedly Signs Multi-Year Contract
WWE has been going through some major changes this year as Vince McMahon stepped down from his position as Chairman and CEO before eventually retiring from WWE completely. Following Vince McMahon’s retirement it was announced that Triple H was being put in charge of WWE creative and that Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan would serve as co-CEO of WWE.
wrestlinginc.com
Eric Bischoff Advises Tony Khan To Contact Former TNA Producer
Eric Bischoff and Tony Khan have been at loggerheads for a long time now, with the former often picking out different aspects of AEW that he is not a fan of. However, on the latest episode of his "83 Weeks" podcast, Bischoff actually gave the AEW President some advice. That was, "to reach out to Kevin Sullivan" — a producer behind the scenes that Bischoff worked with in TNA. Sullivan does now work for AEW (and is not to be confused with the wrestler of the same name).
Yardbarker
Report: Vince McMahon Not Expected To Return To WWE Following Investigation
Vince McMahon is reportedly not expected to return to WWE. WWE reported its third quarter 2022 revenue on November 2 and revealed that the investigations into allegations made against Vince McMahon have concluded and the Special Committee has officially disbanded. In light of this, Fightful Select reports that McMahon is not believed to be returning to the company after announcing his retirement in July.
ewrestlingnews.com
PHOTO: The WWE Crown Jewel 2022 Pay-Per-View Set
WWE co-CEO Stephanie McMahon took to Twitter on Friday to share a first look at the set for Saturday’s WWE Crown Jewel 2022 pay-per-view event. She captioned the photo with,. “The stage is set. Tomorrow night’s #WWECrownJewel in Riyadh will be one to remember! Streaming 12pm EST/4pm GST/9am PST exclusively on @peacock in the U.S., @ShahidVOD, and @WWENetwork around the world.”
stillrealtous.com
Backstage News On Triple H Making Big Changes To WWE PPVs
It was announced back in July that Triple H is now in charge of WWE creative and The Game has been making changes to WWE programming ever since. Recently it was reported that Triple H is making a big change by removing Hell in a Cell from the annual premium live event schedule. It’s also been rumored that the Money in the Bank ladder match could be returning to WrestleMania.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Juice Robinson & Bandido Signing With AEW
According to a report from Pwinsider, Juice Robinson and Bandido have signed deals with AEW. As of this writing, the contract details have not been disclosed. Despite the apparent signings, AEW has not confirmed either of them at this point. It should be noted that this typically doesn’t happen until the promotion announces it themselves via their social media.
