Jones College Prep Students Plan Protest After Student Shows Up In Nazi-Like Uniform On Halloween
SOUTH LOOP — Parents and faculty want a Jones College Prep student to be disciplined after he wore what appeared to be a Nazi uniform and goose stepped at the school’s Halloween Day parade — and they want the principal dismissed for his reaction to the incident.
Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale
CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
blockclubchicago.org
Alpha Kappa Alpha Chapter Celebrates Centennial, Full Ownership Of Its Woodlawn Community Center This Month
WOODLAWN — The local graduate chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority will honor its 100th anniversary and the early payment of its community center’s mortgage with several events over the coming weeks. The Theta Omega chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. was founded Nov. 5, 1922....
smilepolitely.com
The Southside Elementary School principal was on Jennifer Hudson’s show yesterday
Southside principal Christian Mahone was interviewed on Jennifer Hudson's daytime show about his work, the significance of being a Black educator, and creating a basketball program for his students. Hudson's show is based in Chicago, and like Hudson, Mahone grew up on the South Side. He also got to play...
them.us
A Chicago Gay Bar Is Under Fire For a Racist “Sista Girl” Puppet Performance
A Chicago leather bar has come under fire for hiring a puppeteer who performed a routine for the establishment’s 45th anniversary that patrons immediately saw as racist and transphobic. Videos of the Tuesday night performance at Touché, located in the city’s Rogers Park neighborhood, began circulating on social media...
Top Lightfoot Aide Who Led Heavily Promoted Anti-Violence Efforts Gone From City Job
The leader of Mayor Lori Lightfoot's signature anti-violence initiative no longer works for the city, records show. Tamara Mahal, who had led the fledgling Community Safety Coordination Center, left her post as senior adviser to Lightfoot as of October 20, according to a city document obtained through an open records request.
Deeply Rooted, A Beloved Black Dance Company, Is Coming To Washington Park
WASHINGTON PARK — Deeply Rooted Dance Theater is finally getting its own home on the South Side after five years of planning. The company is moving from its shared space with Ballet Chicago in the Loop to a facility in the 5400 block of South State Street in Washington Park. The 30,000-square-foot South Side Dance Center is scheduled to open in 2024.
12-year-old South Side boy safely located
CHICAGO — Family and police were looking for a 12-year-old boy who was last seen Thursday after school. As of Thursday night, he was safely located.
cwbchicago.com
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon arrested at River North McDonald’s
Former Chicago Bulls star Ben Gordon was arrested for allegedly battering two security guards at a McDonald’s in River North early Friday morning, according to Chicago police and a law enforcement source. Chicago police responded to a business in the 600 block of North Clark to handle a call...
Buckner: Superintendent Brown is not keeping Chicago safe, mayor staying quiet on crime
Superintendent David Brown’s disavowal of a report his own department collaborated on regarding officer deployment reveals a total lack of leadership. Instead of taking the data and making changes within the department, Brown is now saying he’s going to commission his own study that will presumably tell him exactly what he wants to hear.
Provocateur artist pastes ‘White Only’ signs around Hyde Park advertising gallery, alarming some residents
Jarring flyers bearing the words “White Only,” a noose and a QR code are advertising Chicago artist Hyero Veney’s upcoming "Yts Only" Bucktown art show, and are not postings by white supremacists. In an interview and on the exhibition’s website, Hyero, a 23-year-old Black artist who goes...
suburbanchicagoland.com
State indicated dad neglected child, but he wins appeal, clearing his name
State indicated dad neglected child, but he wins appeal, clearing his name. Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving will tell listeners to his weekly radio show about a decision his legal team won from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in favor of a father his firm represented.
oakpark.com
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97
There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
A unique teacher, student footwork challenge makes Chicagoans proud
Education is more than academics. If you think education is all about collecting data and gaining knowledge through reading, studying, experiencing, listening, and traveling, a teacher in Chicago is here to prove you wrong.
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
WGNtv.com
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra
MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
Park Station Lofts, first property planned under Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, under construction
Cranes and other construction equipment are at work at 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue building the Park Station Lofts, a mixed-income development set to open next fall. With around 3,500 square feet of retail, two live-work spaces, a community amenity space and 58 one- to three-unit apartments, Park Station Lofts is also the first property to be built under the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance.
cwbchicago.com
7-time felon tried to rob girl as she did homework at Loop coffeeshop: prosecutors
A seven-time felon tried to rob a 14-year-old girl at knifepoint while she did her homework at a Starbucks in the Loop, according to Chicago police and prosecutors. The accused man has been arrested six times this year in Chicago, and he has two misdemeanor cases pending. The girl, waiting...
After Descent Into Alcoholism Cost Him City Council Seat, Proco Joe Moreno Aims For a Comeback
Former Chicago Ald. Proco Joe Moreno (1st) is talking openly about the alcohol-fueled downward spiral that cost him his City Council seat and nearly denied him his freedom. Moreno, 50, is trying to reclaim the job he lost to Ald. Daniel LaSpata after a self-destructive string of scandals that derailed his once-bright future.
12 students hospitalized after pepper spray accidently discharged at South Side school
The Chicago Fire Department said the incident happened at Parker Community Academy in Englewood. 12 students were hit by the spray while gathered in the school’s cafeteria and were transported to hospitals in fair condition.
