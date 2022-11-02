ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foodie Friday: The Soulfood Lounge brings upscale dining to North Lawndale

CHICAGO (CBS) -- On this Foodie Friday, a new restaurant in North Lawndale is serving up soul food and an upscale dining experience.Digital journalist Jamaica Ponder takes us to The Soulfood Lounge, where the focus is on good food and good times.Chicago has come to be known as one of the gastronomic capitals of the United States, but for a lot of its residents, especially those living in predominantly Black and Brown communities, if you want to get dressed up and go somewhere fancy to get a good plate of food, you typically can't do it in your own neighborhood....
State indicated dad neglected child, but he wins appeal, clearing his name

State indicated dad neglected child, but he wins appeal, clearing his name. Fathers’ Rights attorney Jeffery M. Leving will tell listeners to his weekly radio show about a decision his legal team won from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services in favor of a father his firm represented.
Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of pioneering Black Oak Park family, dies at 97

There’s a long history of Blacks moving back and forth between Maywood and Oak Park — two suburbs with some of the richest Black communities in the state. Sidney Hurst Jr., scion of the first Black family to settle in Maywood (on his father’s side) and one of the first Black families to settle in Oak Park (on his mother’s side), was the embodiment of both those rich communities and that cross-border movement.
Family wants justice after veteran Streets and San worker is crushed to death on job

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A routine workday last week turned deadly for a longtime worker with the Chicago Department of Streets and Sanitation. As CBS 2's Marybel González reported, a memorial with letters and balloons was still set up Thursday night in the alley behind 46th Street and Sacramento Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood where Edward Bowersox was killed a week earlier. His family says his coworker on the garbage crew made a turn with a truck that crushed him. The beloved Streets and San waste collector died while doing what his family says he enjoyed – working and serving...
Remembering my longtime colleague Roger Triemstra

MY LONGTIME WGN METEOROLOGICAL COLLEAGUE ROGER TRIEMSTRA, A FAVORITE IN THE CITY’S BROADCAST WEATHER WORLD, PASSED AWAY OVERNIGHT. ROG WAS 92. It’s with sadness I report the passing at age 92 of longtime Chicago broadcast meteorologist Roger Triemstra. The news arrived this morning from Rog’s daughter Cheri.
Park Station Lofts, first property planned under Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance, under construction

Cranes and other construction equipment are at work at 63rd Street and Maryland Avenue building the Park Station Lofts, a mixed-income development set to open next fall. With around 3,500 square feet of retail, two live-work spaces, a community amenity space and 58 one- to three-unit apartments, Park Station Lofts is also the first property to be built under the Woodlawn Housing Preservation Ordinance.
