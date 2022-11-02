BOWLING GREEN, OHIO- BGSU Football defeated the Western Michigan Broncos in the first midweek MAC conference game at Doyt Perry Stadium, 13-9. After a 15-yard run to claim a WMU first down, a no-gain play, and an incomplete pass, the Broncos were unable to convert on their first drive of the night. Following a few drives of not much action for either team, Falcon sophomore running back Jaison Patterson fumbled at the Bronco 29-yard line late in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by WMU’s Cornerback, Kenny-H Lovely.

