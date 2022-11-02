ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

WDTN

Democratic candidates speak with voters in Montgomery County

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Democratic candidates running for office in Ohio are visiting the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Saturday. According to a release, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, Jeff Crossman, candidate for Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark and candidate for State Treasurer, Scott Schertzer, will gather on Saturday Nov. 5 […]
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, OH
Ohio Capital Journal

What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?

The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
OHIO STATE
Cleveland.com

Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances

COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll

The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
OHIO STATE
NBC4 Columbus

Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
COLUMBUS, OH
wyso.org

Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies

Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, OH
dayton247now.com

Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today

DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
DAYTON, OH
WTRF- 7News

Dollar General sued by the state of Ohio

(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he has received consumer complaints from multiple counties and is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in […]
OHIO STATE
wktn.com

Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts

The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
OHIO STATE
sciotopost.com

Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire

Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
OHIO STATE

