Democratic candidates speak with voters in Montgomery County
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) – Three Democratic candidates running for office in Ohio are visiting the Montgomery County Board of Elections on Saturday. According to a release, the Democratic nominee for Ohio Attorney General, Jeff Crossman, candidate for Secretary of State, Chelsea Clark and candidate for State Treasurer, Scott Schertzer, will gather on Saturday Nov. 5 […]
Ohio State Bar Association asks campaign to remove ad
The Ohio State Bar Association has asked Supreme Court candidate Patrick DeWine's campaign to pull or amend one ad.
What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it?
The following article was originally published on News5Cleveland.com and is published in the Ohio Capital Journal under a content-sharing agreement. Unlike other OCJ articles, it is not available for free republication by other news outlets as it is owned by WEWS in Cleveland. Ohio lawmakers want to slam the breaks on “hooning,” or reckless driving, putting forward a […] The post What is ‘hooning,’ and why are Ohio lawmakers trying to pass a law against it? appeared first on Ohio Capital Journal.
Doctor who performed abortion on 10-year-old Ohio girl sues Indiana attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis doctor who performed an abortion on a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio is suing Indiana’s attorney general, seeking to block him from using allegedly “frivolous” consumer complaints to issue subpoenas seeking patients’ confidential medical records. The lawsuit targeting Attorney General Todd...
Ohio judge freezes state laws banning local gun-control ordinances
COLUMBUS, Ohio—Resurrecting a years-old debate over cities’ home-rule powers, a Franklin County judge on Thursday temporarily placed on hold parts of two Ohio laws that prohibit local governments from passing their own gun-control ordinances. Franklin County Common Pleas Judge Stephen McIntosh, in his order issuing a preliminary injunction...
Senate contender takes slim lead in latest Ohio poll
The video above is the Sunday, Oct. 30 episode of NBC4’s political show “The Spectrum with Colleen Marshall.” COLUMBUS, Ohio (WMCH) – Republican J.D. Vance surpassed his Democratic opponent by a hair in Ohio’s latest U.S. Senate poll. Conducted from Tuesday to Thursday, a Cygnal survey of nearly 1,500 likely Ohio voters released Friday found […]
Gov. DeWine announces funding for 5 local agencies that work to prevent family violence
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKEF) -- Ohio Governor Mike DeWine announced on Friday that 67 statewide victim care organizations have received grants totaling over $3.6 million to help safely support victims of crime. Grants from the 2022 Family Violence Prevention and Services Act (FVPSA) program will support initiatives in 51 Ohio counties.
Gun owners say blocking part of Ohio gun law doesn’t make sense
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One local gun rights activist is calling a Franklin County judge’s temporary injunction against part of a state self-defense bill “meaningless.” One day after a judge granted the city of Columbus’ 2019 motion to block part of a gun law it claims violates the city’s right to pass ordinances, Eric Delbert, […]
While In Effect, Ohio’s Abortion Ban Led to Chaos, Suffering, and Worse Health Care, Doctor Says
By June 24, David Burkons had spent as much time as a doctor could in the post-Roe world. The Cleveland native graduated the University of Michigan Medical School in 1973, the same year the landmark decision ensuring the right to an abortion was handed down by the U.S. Supreme Court.
Oath Keepers trial: Fiance of Ohioan Jessica Watkins testifies
Jessica Watkins’ fiance continued his testimony Friday morning in federal court in the most significant Jan. 6 insurrection case to date. Watkins of Champaign county faces seditious conspiracy charges, as do four other people connected to the Oath Keepers. Montana Siniff described during his testimony how he met Watkins...
Ohio voters to decide if non-citizens should vote in local elections
YELLOW SPRINGS, Ohio (WSYX) — They are taxpayers. They are homeowners. They have kids in the local school district. The only thing they are not is American citizens. Should they be allowed to vote?. Voters deciding on Ohio Issue 2 will get the final say. In 2019, voters in...
Ohio House GOP candidate still owes at least $1.45 million from 2014 fraud judgments, plaintiffs say
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A GOP candidate for a Columbus area seat in the Ohio House did not disclose to a state ethics committee a $150,000 judgement against him from a lender who accused him of fraudulent business practices in 2012. The plaintiff who sued him says David Dobos, who...
Ohio Supreme Court throws out conviction in 26-year cold case
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The timeline for charging Ohio defendants with attempted aggravated murder runs out six years after the crime, the state Supreme Court ruled Thursday in a decision that throws out the conviction of a man prosecuted 26 years after a brutal assault on a woman. Defendant Ralph...
Whaley making campaign stops in Springfield and Dayton today
DAYTON, Ohio (WKEF) -- Democratic gubernatorial nominee Nan Whaley will spend the last several days of the general election campaign traveling across the state to meet with voters. The Whaley campaign will attend two canvass kick offs on Saturday. According to the campaign, the first stop is scheduled at 12...
5 Montgomery County men are sent to prison on federal drug charges involving meth
DAYTON — Five Montgomery County men have been sentenced to prison for their roles in a drug trafficking operation federal investigators said was distributing bulk amounts of meth to the greater Dayton region. >> Half of Dollar General stores in Montgomery County fail price check. According to court documents,...
Dollar General sued by the state of Ohio
(WTRF) Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost says he has received consumer complaints from multiple counties and is taking Dollar General to court for allegedly advertising goods for one price on shelves and charging a higher price at the register. “Everything we buy these days costs more – Ohioans can ill-afford businesses that draw people in […]
Montgomery County Auditor finds pricing issues at 15 local Dollar General stores
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Ohio (WKEF) -- Consumers should exercise caution, according to Montgomery County Auditor Karl Keith, after 15 nearby Dollar General stores failed pricing inspections earlier this week. On Thursday and Friday, inspectors from the Auditor's office performed price verification tests at 18 of the county's 30 Dollar General shops,...
Several Counties in Region Receive Funding for Possible Roundabouts
The Ohio Department of Transportation announced details on $121 million in new traffic safety projects planned for Ohio, including the installation of approximately two dozen roundabouts in numerous counties across the state. Four counties in our region were on the list. Three projects in Allen County will receive money, including...
Cleveland.com news quiz: A proposed change to the Ohio Constitution would allow what?
CLEVELAND, Ohio — It seems there always is a proposal to change the Ohio Constitution. This week, Attorney General David Yost’s office approved a petition seeking to amend Article II. But what will it actually do?. That’s the first question of this week’s news quiz, a test of...
Sugar Recalled in Ohio, Kentucky, for Containing Metal Wire
Ohio – Domino and C&H Granulated Pure Cane Sugar Easy Baking Tub packaged in 3.5lb plastic tubs 6 tubs per case. Over 6,000 cases of sugar were included in a 22 state recall including Ohio and Kentucky for sugar containing metal wire. The recalled items can also be identified...
