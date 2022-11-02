Read full article on original website
Stemilt Breaks Ground on New Pear Packing Line; West Mathison Shares
WENATCHEE, WA - Brace yourself for the latest news from Stemilt. The supplier is expanding its footprint in an innovative way, recently breaking ground on its newest pear line facility. The facility will be equipped with automated packing systems, defect sorting, and robotic palletizing that create greater efficiencies for the grower.
FOX 28 Spokane
FOX 28 Spokane
Over 22,000 without power as high winds sweep into region
SPOKANE, Wash. – The first winter storm of the season is blowing in, and power outages are on the rise. With winds expected to hit 60 miles per hour Friday night, residents in the area should be prepared for outages. While crews worked most the day to restore power...
ifiberone.com
Snow set to fall in Wenatchee Valley late Thursday, areas further east to see snow Monday
SPOKANE - Meteorologists with the National Weather Service say winter weather will strike the lowlands early this year with widespread snow set to start falling early Monday. The areas that will see the very first snow of the year in eastern Washington includes the Wenatchee Valley and the Waterville Plateau. Between Thursday night, into early Friday, the Wenatchee Valley could get up to a half inch of snow accumulation; the Waterville Plateau will be the site of at least a half inch. The highly-elevated land mass northeast of Wenatchee could get up to 1.5 inches over the aforementioned time span.
kpq.com
Some National Forest Roads Gated Closed In Chelan County
Some recreational Forest Service roads in Chalen County are now gated closed for the winter. They include Eightmile Road in the Icicle Drainage area south of Leavenworth as well as the Number 2 Canyon Road west of Wenatchee. Robin DeMario with the Okanogan Wenatchee National Forest says the closures are...
ifiberone.com
NEW: Winter storm warning issued for parts of Grant, Douglas and Okanogan counties; 6-12 inches of snow expected
SPOKANE - The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Storm Warning for parts of Grant, Douglas, and Okanogan counties this weekend. With 6 to 12 inches of snow predicted for the lowlands and 10 to 20 inches forecast for areas above 3,000 feet, meteorologists say the Winter Storm Warning will take affect starting 4 a.m. on Sunday and will last until 10 a.m. on Monday.
ifiberone.com
Four local stores sell winning lottery tickets within a week of each other
Within a week of each other, four different stores throughout the region sold winning lottery tickets worth either $10,000 or $20,000, according to Washington's Lottery. Data released on the Washington Lottery website states that the $20,000 wins were in Entiat and Moses Lake. On October 24, Jamie F. reeled in...
kpq.com
Major Improvements Are Coming To Roadway In Growing Lake Chelan Area
Major improvement are coming to a busy road in one of Chelan County's heavy tourist area. Totem Pole Road in Manson has been getting much busier over the past several years, but is still narrow with little-to-no shoulder area. County Commissioner Bob Bugert says the upgrades will support the increase...
lakechelanmirror.com
John “Jack” Rose
On October 12, 2022, John Wilson “Jack” Rose passed away peacefully, in his apartment at RiverWest Assisted Living, in Wenatchee, Washington. He was 94. He was born on August 9, 1928, in Mansfield, Washington, the son of Donald Herrick and Ruby Gertrude (Hicks) Rose. Following graduation from Mansfield High School, in 1946, he joined the U.S. Army. Serving at the end of WWII, he stayed in this country, helping to “process” G.I.s returning to the U.S. He was honorably discharged in 1948. Next, Jack attended Washington State College in Pullman, Washington, graduating with a Bachelor of Science in Civil Engineering, in 1952.
kpq.com
Planned Resort and Hotel Submitted For Orondo Area
Douglas County is considering a proposal for a resort and 60-room hotel near Orondo from the owners of the Rocky Pond Estate Winery. The application for a permit to build the project will go before the Douglas County Hearing Examiner this month. Chief Douglas County Planner Tanner Ackley says the...
kpq.com
Intense Winds for the Cascades and Chilling Temperatures Next Week
Expect increased winds, cooler temperatures, and snow going into this weekend and into the following week. In the Cascade mountains, winds will start picking up and become more intense on Friday night going into Saturday, with west winds ranging between 15 to 30 mph with gusts reaching 50 mph. That...
ifiberone.com
Mansfield teacher gets $5,000 surprise from school during assembly
MANSFIELD - A Mansfield teacher’s passion for aquaponics was acknowledged by a nationally-renown financial firm in tandem with students and staff at Mansfield High School on Friday. During an assembly, Laura Wommack was presented with the Voya Financial Unsung Heroes Award. Voya’s Unsung Heroes Award is a $5,000 grant.
KHQ Right Now
Fatal crash in Oroville off of SR-97
OROVILLE, Wash. - Washington State Patrol (WSP) responded to a fatal crash just off State Route 97 on Friday afternoon that blocked C Holmes Rd. for nearly three hours. Trooper Weber, the WSP District 6 public information officer, shared only one car was involved and appeared to have driven off the roadway and into a ditch.
kpq.com
Wenatchee Murder Suspect Allegedly Had Mass Quantity Of Drugs In Walla Walla
Walla Walla Police now say a man they arrested last month on a murder charge in Wenatchee was also in possession of a huge quantity of illicit drugs. Officers say a follow-up search of the residence where 27-year-old Javier Valdez was arrested in Walla Walla turned up more than 11,000 fentanyl pills along with large amounts of methamphetamine and cocaine.
ifiberone.com
Report: 60-room resort-style hotel planned for Douglas County would create 116 jobs
ORONDO - iFIBER ONE News partner, KPQ, is reporting that a 60-room resort-style hotel is expected to be constructed in Orondo soon. The hotel resort will be owned by Rocky Pond Estate Winery and Rocky Pond Hospitality owners David and Michelle Dufenhorst. Douglas County's hearings examiner will review the application...
ifiberone.com
Property in Keller that was the site of a double homicide nearly two weeks ago destroyed by mysterious fire
KELLER - Bad things are happening in the 300 block of Mountain Ridge Homes Road in Keller. According to witnesses living in the community of Keller, the home on the property that was the site of a double killing on Oct. 20. was destroyed by a fire on Halloween. Rachel...
Moses Lake gang member will spend 11 years in prison for distributing meth
MOSES LAKE, Wash. — On 15 separate occasions, a documented gang member out of Grant County sold methamphetamene, resulting in an 11-year prison sentence. The sentencing was announced by the Office of U.S. Attorney Vanessa Waldref for Eastern Washington. She confirmed that 24-year-old Mario Robert Crittenden pleaded guilty to Conspiracy to Distribute 50 Grams or More of Actual Methamphetamine in...
Two Juveniles Arrested for Fatal Moses Lake Shooting
Following a fatal shooting that occurred Sunday morning, two juveniles are in custody for the crime, said the Grant County Sheriff's Department. 20-year-old fatally shot around 6 AM Sunday morning. Grant County Deputies were called to a location in the 3000 block of Road H NE, which is on the...
kpq.com
Wenatchee Woman Gets 25 Months For DUI, Fleeing From Police
A 25-year-old Wenatchee woman will serve 25 months in prison after pleading guilty to DUI and eluding charges in Wenatchee. But Danielle Renae Reyes still faces charges in East Wenatchee after she allegedly slammed her car into a police cruiser during a traffic stop the same day last month. Officers...
kpq.com
Three Man Charged For Injuring Colville Tribal Officer During Chase
There are now formal charges against three suspects in the shooting deaths of two men in Keller and the injuring a tribal police officer in Nespelem last month. Zachary Holt, Curry Pinkham and Dezmonique Tenzsley were charged Tuesday in federal court in Spokane for shooting and injuring the tribal officer, who is a federal employee.
