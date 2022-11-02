Read full article on original website
lineups.com
$1,250 Bonus On Launch Day With DraftKings Maryland Promo Code
Take a look at our DraftKings Sportsbook Maryland page! You’ll find a full preview of the sports betting app as well as information on the rollout of Maryland sports betting. With online sports betting sites coming to the state soon, you’ll want to use the DraftKings Maryland Pre-Launch Bonus for extra betting credits when you sign up.
lineups.com
The Best Ohio Sports Betting Promo Codes, Bonuses, and Pre-Live Offers
With Ohio sports betting on the horizon, sportsbooks have announced their pre-launch offers available to people in Ohio. Ohio Pre-launch offers allow interested bettors to sign up for an account at the sportsbook before sports betting launches in the state. By doing so, users can redeem exclusive offers and bonuses that won’t be available to you if you wait until launch day to sign up.
lineups.com
Hall Of Fame Village Eyes Sports Betting in 2023
The Ohio Casino Control Commission (OCCC) has been working around the clock lately to get operators and sportsbooks approved ahead of the Jan. 1 sports betting launch in the Buckeye State. Amidst this, they provided the required authorization for HOFV at a meeting on Nov. 2, to gain licensing for both a retail sportsbook and a mobile sportsbook.
lineups.com
With Ohio Betting Launch, Pete Rose Placing First Hard Rock Cincinnati Bet
Plus, retail sports betting will be available at plenty of different major casinos across the state, with Hard Rock Cincinnati being one of the first to open up an in-person sports betting spot. During a special event at the casino, Rose will be the very first person to place a wager at the Hard Rock Sportsbook.
