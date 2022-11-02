Read full article on original website
LUCAS RAYMOND LEVELS MAT BARZAL, DRAWS TWO PENALTIES, THEN SCORES POWERPLAY GOAL
Lucas Raymond's tenure in the NHL has been a resounding success. In 92 games for Detroit, the former 4th overall pick has 62 points and 24 PIMs, and he finished fourth in Calder voting in his rookie campaign. In tandem with Moritz Seider, Raymond has shown that the Red Wings do have some legitimate players in their system.
A SLEWFOOT ON UNSUSPECTING OPPONENT DURING STOPPAGE GETS PLAYER BOOTED FROM GAME
A player in the Swedish Hockey League was booted from a game and is likely facing suspension after a terrible takedown on an unsuspecting opponent during a stoppage in play. There was around five minutes left in the first period in the game between Timrå and Växjö when things started to get somewhat heated. During a stoppage in play, Växjö's Ludvig Nilsson came up behind Timrå's Emil Pettersson, who was heading to the bench for a change, and knocked him down hard with what appears to be a blatant slewfoot.
Husso, Red Wings snap Islanders' 5-game win streak, 3-0
Ville Husso made 26 saves, and the Detroit Red Wings snapped the New York Islanders’ five-game win streak with a 3-0 victory
PAIR OF FORMER NHLERS SLAM THE BOSTON BRUINS OVER THEIR SIGNING OF MITCHELL MILLER
When the Boston Bruins signed 21-year old defenseman Mitchell Miller, they knew exactly the type of reaction they would receive. They had been contemplating and coordinating the move for some time, according to Elliotte Friedman, so they had to have expected the proverbial sh-tstorm that ensued. Pretty much every credentialed...
MITCHELL MILLER - RENOUNCED COYOTES' PICK - SIGNS ENTRY LEVEL CONTRACT WITH NHL CLUB
Mitchell Miller, a 2020 111th overall draft pick of the Arizona Coyotes, has signed an entry-level contract with the Boston Bruins:. Miller's draft selection was renounced by the Coyotes after a story in which he and another teen viciously bullied an intellectually disabled classmate. Miller and the other individual were charged in juvenile court for abusing Isaiah Meyer-Crothers, using racial slurs and forcing him to lick a lollipop they smeared inside of a bathroom urinal.
Avalanche top Blue Jackets 5-1 to sweep Finland series
TAMPERE, Finland -- — Artturi Lehkonen scored in his home country, and the Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 5-1 on Saturday for a sweep of the NHL's two-game series in Finland. Cale Makar and Nathan MacKinnon each had three assists for the Stanley Cup champion Avalanche, who...
RETIRED ENFORCER RIPS AUSTON MATTHEWS FOR LAST NIGHT'S ANTICS
The Toronto Maple Leafs pummeled the Philadelphia Flyers last night, possibly getting the team back on the right track; only time will tell. But in the game's dying minutes, Auston Matthews and Travis Konecny started jawing at one another and before you knew it, a scrum broke out. Matthews' teammates...
NEW JERSEY FACING PREDICAMENT AFTER UGLY INJURY TO MACKENZIE BLACKWOOD
New Jersey's 4-3 comeback win over the Edmonton Oilers put on display the incredible resilience of this young Devils team. In the span of 1:26, the Devils went from tied 1-1 to losing their starting goalie to injury and trailing 3-1 to a dominant Oilers team. On a night in which Stuart Skinner looked sharp early and seemingly everything was working against them, New Jersey somehow assembled a three-goal third period to secure the win.
Connor scores in OT, Jets beat Canadiens 3-2
WINNIPEG, Manitoba -- — Kyle Connor scored 1:45 into overtime to give the Winnipeg Jets a 3-2 victory over the Montreal Canadiens on Thursday night. Pierre-Luc Dubois had a goal and an assist and Blake Wheeler also scored to help the Jets extend their point streak to 4-0-1. Connor also had an assist, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 20 shots.
PASTRNAK RECEIVES BIG HIT FROM LINDGREN, TAKES RETALIATORY PENALTY & KNOCKS LINDGREN OUT OF THE GAME
David Pastrnak received two minutes for interference on this play, but it would supremely unsurprising if he receives a call from the NHL's Department of Player Safety for this hit. On top of hitting Pastrnak, Lindgren also laid a decent hit on Bruins captain Patrice Bergeron, and the pride of the Boston Bruins bares no introduction; no pun intended.
Add Filip Zadina to list of ailing Detroit Red Wings forwards
Sick bay is overflowing with Detroit Red Wings forwards. Filip Zadina joined the crowd after getting hit in the leg by a shot during Saturday's 3-0 victory over the New York Islanders. "Lower body, not good," head coach Derek Lalonde said shortly after the game ended at Little Caesars Arena....
Blue Jackets Need More From Their Leaders Starting in Finland
The Columbus Blue Jackets are off to one of their worst starts in franchise history. At just 3-7-0 in their first 10 games, they already find themselves in last place in the Eastern Conference and tied for last place in the NHL with just six points. The Blue Jackets are...
CLAUDE GIROUX SCORES THE LUCKIEST GOAL OF THE 2022-23 SEASON SO FAR
The Ottawa Senators were taking on the Vegas Golden Knights on Thursday night and the game featured maybe one of the luckiest goals you'll see this season. Senators forward Claude Giroux had the puck at the red line and was attempting to dump the puck and go off for a line change. Giroux shot the puck down towards into the Golden Knights' zone when it takes an awkward bounce and goes over Logan Thompson and into the net to make it a 1-1 game.
BRAD MARCHAND SCORES BEAUTIFUL PENALTY SHOT GOAL VS TORONTO
The Boston Bruins were in Toronto on Saturday night to take on their 'Original Six' rivals, the Maple Leafs. In the second period, Bruins forward Brad Marchand was awarded the ninth penalty shot of his career and made the most of his opportunity. Marchand skated in and faked out Maple Leafs goaltender Ilya Samsonov just below the hashmarks, before roofing the puck, backhand top corner to tie the game up at 1-1.
ANOTHER POTENTIAL BUYER EMERGES FOR SENATORS; HAS ALREADY MET WITH THE LEAGUE
With the Ottawa Senators officially up for sale, it seems there's no shortage of interest. Even before the team was officially listed, there were rumours that actor Ryan Reynolds in interested, something Reynolds has not denied. Now, another name has emerged. While it may not be as recognizable as Reynolds', it appears the interest is very real.
VILLE HEINOLA FRUSTRATED BY NOT PLAYING IN THE NHL; IS IT TIME THE JETS TRADE HIM?
In an interview with The Hockey News, Allain Roy, the agent for Winnipeg Jets prospect Ville Heinola, mentioned that his client is frustrated with being sent to the American Hockey League, once again. "I think everybody in hockey that has seen him play realizes he's now at that point where...
Rantanen's hat trick leads Avs past Blue Jackets in Finland
TAMPERE, Finland (AP) — Mikko Rantanen scored three goals in his native country and the Stanley Cup champion Colorado Avalanche beat the Columbus Blue Jackets 6-3 on Friday night in the NHL's second visit to Europe this year. Cale Makar had a goal and an assist, Logan O’Connor and...
LEAFS DOWN ANOTHER GOALTENDER AS SAMSONOV LEAVES GAME AND WON'T RETURN (VIDEO)
More bad news for the Toronto Maple Leafs on the goaltending front. After losing offseason acquisition Matt Murray in October, Ilya Samsonov left Saturday's game against the Boston Bruins with what the team is calling a knee injury. There's no word on exactly what happened, but there's speculation was on a penalty shot by Brad Marchand that beat Samsonov and sent the netminder falling backwards.
Beating Pittsburgh: can they do it again? Kraken visit Penguins to end trip
Just one week separates the Seattle Kraken and Pittsburgh Penguins from meeting at Climate Pledge Arena. They’ll do it again tonight, this time on home ice of the Penguins, 4pm PT (93.3. KJR / Kraken Audio Network). The Kraken know with a 6-4-2 record which has them in position to run the table for a three-game road trip, the secrets about them are becoming few and far between.
