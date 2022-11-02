A player in the Swedish Hockey League was booted from a game and is likely facing suspension after a terrible takedown on an unsuspecting opponent during a stoppage in play. There was around five minutes left in the first period in the game between Timrå and Växjö when things started to get somewhat heated. During a stoppage in play, Växjö's Ludvig Nilsson came up behind Timrå's Emil Pettersson, who was heading to the bench for a change, and knocked him down hard with what appears to be a blatant slewfoot.

1 DAY AGO