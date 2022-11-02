Psychic readings on Christopher Street finally make it into the mix as Fran wanders into Kathy’s Tarot Card Business looking for a job after shopping at a bodega with 2022 prices. (The little go getter) Sam/Hannah and then Gino both drop by and get read. Literally. ($10 in 1981!?) And all the cards turning into Death cards did bring in a more supernatural elements into a very non-magical season. (but at this point why?) “Bad Fortune” also missed a a great opportunity for Frances Conroy’s Angel of Death to make a quick cameo return and connect all the seasons properly, but alas, it’s not in the cards. Just some computer generated death. Nothing to see here move on. However, on the topic of supernatural disturbances, the origins of Big Daddy take a paranormal turn after Gino engages in a dark psychic night of the soul. Meanwhile Patrick and Gino have done on their Mai Tai Killer investigation has been completely off the books and they’re liable to implicate themselves (again). Oh and it turns out that Whitely has been taking his victims, cutting them up, and splicing them into a replica of Jesus Christ to martyrize them. AT PRIDE NO LESS. Oh and Barbara was murdered. Big Daddy? Patrick? Who the fuck cares great ending for an annoying throw away character! BOOM!

2 DAYS AGO