brevardtimes.com
No Early Release For Brevard Public Schools On Friday, November 4, 2022
VIERA, Florida -At last week’s Brevard Public Schools Board meeting, the Board approved the Superintendent’s recommendation for Hurricane Ian make-up days. The approved plan moves two days from the second semester to the first semester. Those days are January 6th and January 9th. The second semester will now...
wmfe.org
DCF opens sites for D-SNAP disaster food assistance in Osceola, Seminole and, soon, Volusia counties
Low-income households affected by Hurricane Ian can receive money for food from the USDA at locations in Osceola and Seminole counties, and starting Saturday, in Volusia, too. At the so-called D-SNAP site at Heritage Park in Kissimmee Friday, a steady stream of families got quick service and left with a card loaded with one-month of SNAP benefits.
Rent Control Vote Can't Be Certified, Orlando Area Judge Rules
An Orange Orange County Circuit Judge ruled that a rent control measure can't be certified.Florida Daily. Even if a measure for rent control wins at the ballot box on Election Day, Orange County certify the results, due to a ruling by Orange County Circuit Judge Jeffrey Ashton Earlier today, Orlando Business Journal reported the news of Ashton's ruling, which sides with Florida Realtors and Florida Apartment Association, granting a temporary injunction that prevents Orange County Supervisor of Elections from certifying the election results for the proposed rent cap amendment and stops the county government from enforcing the ordinance, according to court documents.
Union: Orlando tourism workers need $18 an hour to survive
Workers in central Florida’s tourism industry are pushing to raise their minimum wage to at least $18 an hour, arguing that rising rents and inflation have cut into their ability to make ends meet.
businessobserverfl.com
Theme park lays off more than 500 who'll transition to positions with new vendor
Legoland Florida Resort is eliminating 519 jobs as it transitions food and beverage services in January to Aramark Corp., which will take the affected employees on. The Polk County resort disclosed the move in a letter posted to the state’s WARN database Nov. 3. According to the letter sent...
click orlando
Orlando church hosts rally urging Florida voters to go vote
ORLANDO, Fla. – With just days before Election Day, several organizations are planning for a busy weekend, encouraging voters to vote early or show up on Tuesday. On Friday evening, Majestic Life Church in Orlando held a concert to encourage people to vote. [TRENDING: Tropics Watch: Florida could be...
fox35orlando.com
DeSantis, Crist host campaign events in Central Florida on Saturday as Election Day nears
ORLANDO, Fla. - The countdown to the Florida midterm elections is winding down and candidates are making the final push for votes with only days left. Governor Ron DeSantis made a stop on his campaign trail in Brevard County on Friday. He visited with voters at the American Muscle Car Museum in Melbourne. DeSantis took the time to touch on key issues, like the state's response to COVID, Hurricane Ian, immigration and pointing a finger at Democrats for inflation.
‘I thought I was going to lose everything’: The stories behind Central Florida’s eviction crisis
ORLANDO, Fla. — New data shows we are seeing what experts are calling a “dramatic spike” in evictions and it’s not exclusive to just one part of Central Florida. Across Central Florida, more people are no longer able to make rent payments and are being forced out of their homes.
Cancer diagnosis impacts longtime host of Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball
After years of hosting the Polk County Cattle Baron’s Ball at his ranch, this weekend’s event impacts David Bunch differently.
fox35orlando.com
Sheriff: Kids hid under blankets as man shot 4 family members dead in Orlando home
ORLANDO, Fla. - Two children, ages 4 and 6, survived a deadly shooting rampage in an Orlando home by hiding under their blankets, the Orange County Sheriff's Office said. Deputies said Shavell Jones, 23, killed his girlfriend, her sister, her mother, and a four-year-old girl. They said after shooting the four family members in the head, Jones shot himself in the head. Jones survived and was taken to the hospital, where according to his family, he had surgery to remove gun fragments from his skull and is expected to live.
disneydining.com
Disney World, Universal Leave Employees Worried about Becoming Homeless
Disney World and Universal give their workers the short end of the stick when it comes to wages, leading many of them to worry about becoming homeless, according to a report released on Thursday. The report, created by Unite Here Local 737, one of the hospitality industry unions that represents...
United Airlines launches in-house apprenticeship program for aircraft maintenance technicians
ORLANDO, Fla. — United Airlines has announced that its launch of Calibrate, an in-house apprenticeship program that will help grow and diversify its pipeline of aircraft maintenance technicians. >>> STREAM CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS LIVE <<<. The airline said it plans to train more than 1,000 people by 2026,...
fox35orlando.com
More videos released of dangerous bikers causing chaos in Orange, Seminole county streets
Casselberry - Another driver has reached out to FOX 35 News with a video of dangerous bikers, taking over Central Florida streets. And today the Seminole County Sheriff's Office released dashcam footage of biker chaos from last weekend. Hundreds of bikers can be seen going through a red light after...
positivelyosceola.com
State Attorney Monique Worrell Holds Town Hall Meeting in Kissimmee with St. Cloud and Kissimmee Police Chiefs
State Attorney Monique Worrell came to Kissimmee on Thursday, along with the Ninth Judicial Circuit’s community engagement team, for a town hall meeting that included Kissimmee Police Chief Jeff O’Dell and St. Cloud Police Chief Douglas Goerke. Attendees of the town hall meeting, which took place at the...
positivelyosceola.com
FDOH Osceola, LGBT+ Center Kissimmee to Host World Aids Day Health Fair December 3
Each year in December, people around the globe observe World AIDS Day. The day provides an opportunity to show solidarity with those affected by HIV/AIDS and memorialize those who have lost their lives to the disease. To commemorate this day, the Florida Department of Health in Osceola County (FDOH-Osceola) is...
fox35orlando.com
Good Samaritan Village hurricane victims moved to another hotel
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - Around 50-60 residents from Good Samaritan Village in Kissimmee were transferred to yet another, hotel after their homes were damaged or destroyed by Hurricane Ian. Good Samaritan residents head to the Westgate Towers on buses. Resident Lizzy Torres says, "I’m just trying to be positive every way...
School district to remediate Evans Elementary buildings after mold complaints
OVIEDO, Fla. — Seminole County Public Schools says it plans to remediate buildings that they removed students and teachers from, following complaints from parents about possible mold and air quality issues. The school district said they hope the buildings at Evans Elementary School will be ready when students return...
travellens.co
15 Free Things to Do in Palm Bay, FL
As one of Central Florida's best-kept secrets, Palm Bay is a beautiful destination with plenty of hidden gems. This city in Brevard County belongs to the Space Coast region in Florida. It's near the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and the Kennedy Space Center. Geographically, Palm Bay has a size...
Deputies find 4 bodies after wounded woman flees house in Central Florida
ORLANDO, Fla. — Deputies found the bodies of four people inside a central Florida home early Friday after a woman who was shot there went to a neighbor’s house seeking help, authorities said. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The neighbor called 911 and the woman was...
