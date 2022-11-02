ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cornwall, NY

92.7 & 96.9 WRRV

Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay

This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
ESOPUS, NY
101.5 WPDH

They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza

Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
NEWBURGH, NY
Hudson Valley Post

Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale

A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
HIGHLAND, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

New Paltz artisanal chocolate manufacturer expands

NEW PALTZ – Lagusta’s Luscious will be expanding its artisanal chocolate manufacturing facility in New Paltz by spending $501,450 to renovate and build out a 6,000 square foot space. The state’s Empire State Development Corporation will kick in $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 11 new jobs...
NEW PALTZ, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light

NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
ROCKLAND COUNTY, NY
theupstater.com

Thruway exit business park gets first tenant

CATSKILL — The county’s newest business park just got its first tenant. The Exit 21 West business park, located on 60 acres on Route 23B in Catskill, signed Bell Jar Holdings Co. to a 1.7-acre parcel where the company plans to rehabilitate an existing garage and add a 1950s-themed diner as a second building, according to the Greene County Industrial Development Agency, or IDA.
CATSKILL, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY

Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
MIDDLETOWN, NY
Daily Voice

Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Route 9 In Peekskill

Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation.
PEEKSKILL, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident

ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
POUGHKEEPSIE, NY
therealdeal.com

Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale

The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
WESTCHESTER COUNTY, NY
kingstonthisweek.com

Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval

KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
KINGSTON, NY
97.7 & 97.3 The Wolf

Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years

One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
KINGSTON, NY
Mid-Hudson News Network

Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery

TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
NEWBURGH, NY

