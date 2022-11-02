Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
BJ's Wholesale Club Opens Locations In New York and OhioBryan DijkhuizenNew Albany, OH
Check Out These Halloween and Costume Parties in Westchester This WeekOut and About Westchester NYWestchester County, NY
This New Jersey Restaurant Has One of the Best Sunday Buffets in the StateTravel MavenHillsdale, NJ
A Former New York State Corrections officer arrested for covering up unprovoked assault on an inmate: OpinionBLOCK WORK MEDIAStormville, NY
Sears Closes Locations In These StatesBryan DijkhuizenNewburgh, NY
Train with 300 Cars Stuck On Tracks Causes Colossal Delay
This morning a few Ulster County School buses reportedly had to be re-routed due to a Train blocking a popular road in the Town of Esopus. The fog in the area didn't help. This crossing has been known to have problems with trains clearing the crossing due to the fact that it lies at one end of the train routes crossing area where north and southbound trains pass each other and also switch tracks.
Route 9 Gas Station To Hand Out $500 in Fuel for ‘Tanks-Giving’
A Hudson Valley business will be handing out $500 in free gas to one lucky customer. The Boris & Robyn Show on 101.5 WPDH will be holding its annual Tanks-Giving food drive. The annual event encourages listeners to make donations to the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley by giving everyone who comes to the food drive a chance to win free gas.
They’re Here: The Latest Changes to Newburgh Plaza
Many residents were caught off guard when the ShopRite on North Plank Rd in the town of Newburgh, NY announced its closure in 2021. One of the oldest ShopRites in the Hudson Valley, it left Newburgh with one less grocery store and a virtually abandoned shopping center. It also left the town wondering what business would take its place. We finally have an answer, and construction is officially underway.
Popular Ulster County Coffee Shop Up For Sale
A "thriving, successful, well-known spot" in Highland is on the market. A lot of great coffee shops throughout the Hudson Valley. Coffee shops serve various types of coffee, notably espresso, latte, and cappuccino. Some coffee shops serve cold drinks, such as iced coffee and iced tea, as well as non-caffeinated beverages. Some even sell alcohol and food.
Mid-Hudson News Network
New Paltz artisanal chocolate manufacturer expands
NEW PALTZ – Lagusta’s Luscious will be expanding its artisanal chocolate manufacturing facility in New Paltz by spending $501,450 to renovate and build out a 6,000 square foot space. The state’s Empire State Development Corporation will kick in $100,000 in exchange for the creation of 11 new jobs...
DEC issues stop work order for South Blooming Grove construction project
The Department of Environmental Conservation issued four stop work orders for alleged failure to secure the required state permit, most recently in September, at 505 Clove Road.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Rockland County participates in Operation Green Light
NEW CITY – In tribute to veterans, Rockland County’s Allison Paris Building on New Hempstead Road in New City and Building A in the Pomona Health Complex off Route 45 are lit green for Operation Green Light from the beginning of November through the 13. Operation Green Light’s...
focusmediausa.com
Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling’s Leeanne Rose Honored as a “Millennial on the Move”
MONROE, N.Y. (Nov. 2, 2022) –– Leeanne Rose of Nebrasky Plumbing, Heating & Cooling, Inc., has been named to the fourth annual Millennials on the Move listing for 2022, which spotlights 13 exemplary young professionals across the nation in the plumbing, heating, cooling and piping industry. The listing...
theupstater.com
Thruway exit business park gets first tenant
CATSKILL — The county’s newest business park just got its first tenant. The Exit 21 West business park, located on 60 acres on Route 23B in Catskill, signed Bell Jar Holdings Co. to a 1.7-acre parcel where the company plans to rehabilitate an existing garage and add a 1950s-themed diner as a second building, according to the Greene County Industrial Development Agency, or IDA.
Try These 10 Delicious Chinese Restaurants in Middletown, NY
Chinese food is one of those things that I can have any time of day. Once every week or two, I'll go out for lunch and bring some Chinese food to the station. I can have a whole meal consisting of chicken and broccoli with a side of rice, steamed dumplings, shrimp roll and a fortune cookie, and come out the other side asking for a complete second helping. It's so delicious, simple and easy.
Lane Closure To Affect Section Of Route 9 In Peekskill
Commuters are being warned that an upcoming lane closure is planned for a section of a busy road in Northern Westchester. On Thursday, Nov. 3, and Friday, Nov. 4 between 9:30 a.m. and 3 p.m., one lane of US Route 9 northbound will close in Peekskill between Welcher Avenue and Louisa Street, according to the New York Department of Transportation.
Luxurious New Boutique Hotel Set to Open in the Hudson Valley
One of the most important parts about vacation and traveling is where we stay. It can range from an Airbnb, bed and breakfast, motel or hotel and more. Depending on the person or people traveling in a group, this may or may not be an easy decision to make. Some people prefer Air Bnbs over hotels and vice versa.
Mid-Hudson News Network
Firefighters honored for rescuing man after mining accident
ALBANY – Members of three Dutchess County Fire Departments were awarded the statewide EMS “Innovation Award for Operational Innovations” for rescuing a man trapped in an eastern Dutchess mine tunnel in December of 2021. The Regional Special Operations Team members, operated jointly by the Poughkeepsie Fire Department...
therealdeal.com
Massive rental complex planned for Westchester hotel site after $71M sale
The former site of a Renaissance Hotel in Westchester County is set for a rebirth as a massive apartment complex if local officials sign off on the developer’s plans. California-based housing developer Rose Equities and Garden Communities, the property management arm of the Wilf family’s New Jersey-based Garden Homes, acquired a 28-acre parcel for $71 million from a joint venture between investment firm Renatus Group and an affiliate of the Connecticut-based hedge fund Silver Point Capital, records show.
kingstonthisweek.com
Former Prison for Women proposal gets needed Kingston council approval
KINGSTON — Despite a last-minute challenge from a group of neighbours, the proposed redevelopment of the former Prison for Women passed another set of hurdles. City council approved an official plan and zoning bylaw amendments and draft plan of the subdivision for Siderius Development Kingston’s planned Union Park residential redevelopment on the 3.25-hectare property.
Poughkeepsie Resident Claims Mail Carrier Comes After 8PM
What time does your mail carrier arrive at your house? Someone just moved into a city here in the Hudson Valley and they can't believe what time they get their mail each day. Is this really happening?. We've all seen movies where the mail carriers travel around the neighborhood. Have...
Popular Kingston Restaurant Reportedly Closed After 40+ Years
One of the Hudson Valley's best Mexican restaurants in Kingston has reportedly closed. After living in Kingston for many years, one thing I remember is that Kingston is home to some great restaurants!! One restaurant I remember specifically was the Armadillo. If you like Mexican food and great margaritas, Thursday at the Armadillo was THE PLACE TO BE!
Mid-Hudson News Network
Suspect in custody in Town of Newburgh bank robbery
TOWN OF NEWBURGH – Police in the Town of Newburgh investigated a late Friday afternoon robbery of the Bank of America branch at 1414 Route 300 at late Friday night announced they have identified the suspect, who is in custody. They did not immediately make his name public. Police...
Gentrification talks planned in Hudson Valley
Forge Project, a new Native-led arts and decolonial education initiative based in Ancram, is hosting a three-part series of dialogues and intimate conversation sessions, dubbed "Gentrification is Colonialism."
rocklanddaily.com
Chaverim of Rockland County Set Out on Weekly Hikes to Train for Search-and-Rescue Missions
Chaverim of Rockland County took 16 of its volunteers on a two-hour hike up a hill in the woods last Sunday to provide training for finding lost people in search-and-rescue missions. The sun shone on Sunday, which was a beautiful autumn day, however, when the Chaverim volunteers schedule a hike,...
