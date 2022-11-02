U.S. stocks gave up a morning rally Friday as traders assessed monthly employment figures and weighed talks that China may ease COVID restrictions. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) and Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) were up around 0.1% paring sharp gains from earlier in the session, while the technology-focused Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) was off by 0.2%.

1 DAY AGO