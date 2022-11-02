Read full article on original website
alaskasnewssource.com
Former Alaska Gov. Bill Sheffield dies at 94
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s fifth governor Bill Sheffield died Friday. He was 94 years old. Sheffield battled aging and dementia and died at his home in Anchorage, according to John Pugh, a close friend of the family. Sheffield was a Democrat, and served as governor from 1982 to 1986, when Alaska’s economy was booming from the explosion of oil field development on the North Slope.
midnightsunak.com
Angst over youth outmigration emerges in Alaska campaign rhetoric and debates
For nine straight years, more people have left Alaska than moved to the state, and for eight of those years, Alaska’s total population declined. It is the longest stretch of net outmigration recorded in Alaska since World War II. This election season, those demographic trends have been invoked in...
alaskapublic.org
Alaska News Nightly: Thursday, November 3, 2022
Stories are posted on the statewide news page. Send news tips, questions, and comments to news@alaskapublic.org. Follow Alaska Public Media on Facebook and on Twitter @AKPublicNews. And subscribe to the Alaska News Nightly podcast. Thursday on Alaska News Nightly:. Political observers wonder if a coalition might take control of the...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report November 03, 2022
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Part Two of our visit to a meeting of the North Pacific Fishery Management Council, the Bycatch Reduction vs. Optimum Yield Edition.
webcenterfairbanks.com
Constitutional Convention: supporters and opponents speak out
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - Every ten years, Alaskans are asked a basic question: shall there be a Constitutional Convention?. The Alaska Constitution says the state’s legislature can call for a convention at any time. If this doesn’t happen during a 10 year period, the question then goes to the voters.
Natives radicalized against farms block bridge to state agricultural land meant for food sustainability in Alaska
The Nenana Tribe and the radical Native Movement out of Fairbanks have blocked a bridge to the new agricultural district outside of the City of Nenana, where 26 of 27 state parcels have been sold to private entities for the purpose of growing food for Alaska. The tribe and Native Movement say that the bridge to the area belongs to the tribe.
alaskapublic.org
Talk of Alaska: The United States’ new Arctic strategy
On the next Talk of Alaska, Lori Townsend and her guests will be breaking down the White House’s new National Strategy for the Arctic Region. The plan outlines the United States’ approaches and goals for safety, international cooperation, economic opportunity, and environmental protection over the next 10 years. The plan was released in October amid heightened concerns for the future stability and security of the Arctic. As Russia and China lay claim to future Arctic resources, what is the U.S. plan for maintaining peace? We’ll discuss the way forward with the officials who crafted the plan.
Millions earmarked for Alaska public education from GEER II
(The Center Square) – An estimated $4.33 million in COVID-19 relief stimulus money has been pledged to financially support six public education entities across Alaska. Governor Mike Dunleavy said the funding was made available to the state through the federally-backed Governor's Emergency Education Relief Fund II, or GEER II, in an announcement Thursday. The additional funds are separate from money already pledged to the public school system, Dunleavy added.
alaskasnewssource.com
Election worker shortage in 3 western Alaska communities solved
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Nov. 8 general election under a week away, three Alaska voting precincts have solved their election worker shortage, according to the Division of Elections. Director of Elections Gail Fenumiai said yesterday that three rural Alaska communities — Wainwright, St. Mary’s, and Goodnews Bay —...
alaskasnewssource.com
Winter weather returns to Southcentral and Southeast Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light snow is falling across Southcentral this morning, as the storm that impacted Southwest Alaska Monday moves into the region. The extent of the storm is still being felt across the state, where many areas remain under a multitude of warnings and advisories. The greatest impacts from the current storm will be felt in Southcentral and Southeast Alaska through the end of the week.
akbizmag.com
Alaska Federation of Natives Addresses Salmon Bycatch Worries
The Alaska Native Heritage Dancers opened the Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage on October 20. The annual Alaska Federation of Natives convention in Anchorage October 20-22 marked the return of an in-person gathering for the first time since 2019. From all over the state, Alaska Natives came together at the Dena’ina Civic and Convention Center, and the mood was upbeat and warm as friends and family greeted and hugged each other.
alaskapublic.org
Here’s what Alaska’s gubernatorial candidates say they’ll do about the state housing shortage
Across Alaska, there’s a major housing shortage. In Dillingham, teachers slept in their school earlier this year. In Southeast Alaska, businesses have lost workers because those workers can’t find housing. In Seward, the high school principal had to sleep in an RV by the ocean when he didn’t commute from Anchorage. In Girdwood, Alyeska Resort is building employee housing while in Ketchikan, a former state ferry serves the same purpose.
alaskapublic.org
How Alaska handles election security
Alaska Division of Elections officials say they have a solid system of checks and balances in place that have long proved that state elections are fair, honest and secure. But misinformation, skepticism and hostility around election integrity are taking their toll on Alaska election workers. They’ve had a lot of practice addressing frequently asked questions, like these.
alaskareporter.com
Calderwood to be extradited to Alaska
Warning: This story contains details that may be disturbing to some readers. The man accused of abducting and killing a missing Homer woman will be extradited to Alaska after he finishes serving a jail sentence on Utah charges. According to online court records, Kirby Calderwood, 32, of Ogden, Utah, pleaded...
alaskasnewssource.com
Suit challenges eligibility of Alaska legislative candidate
JUNEAU, Alaska (AP) - A lawsuit is challenging the eligibility of an Alaska legislative candidate to hold the seat. The lawsuit alleges that Democrat Jennifer “Jennie” Armstrong did not meet residency requirements when she filed to run for office. The complaint seeks an injunction barring state elections officials...
q13fox.com
Post Register
