ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bowling Green, OH

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
bgfalconmedia.com

Women's Soccer falls in MAC semifinal

Thursday evening, BGSU Women's Soccer traveled to the University of Buffalo for a Mid-American Conference Semifinal matchup against the Ball State Cardinals. In the regular season, the Cardinals defeated the Falcons 2-0 at Cochrane Stadium. A warm fall evening set the stage for both MAC Semifinal matches. Prior to the...
BOWLING GREEN, OH
bgfalconmedia.com

Falcons Falter in Kalamazoo to Broncos, 2-0

BGSU Men's Soccer travelled to Kalamazoo on Wednesday night to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in their final road match of the season. The Falcons came into the match riding a two-game winning streak, but were unable to extend that streak, falling 2-0. Adversity came early in the match...
KALAMAZOO, MI
bgfalconmedia.com

Old School Win: Falcon Football Uses Defense to Stifle Broncos, 13-9

BOWLING GREEN, OHIO- BGSU Football defeated the Western Michigan Broncos in the first midweek MAC conference game at Doyt Perry Stadium, 13-9. After a 15-yard run to claim a WMU first down, a no-gain play, and an incomplete pass, the Broncos were unable to convert on their first drive of the night. Following a few drives of not much action for either team, Falcon sophomore running back Jaison Patterson fumbled at the Bronco 29-yard line late in the first quarter. The ball was recovered by WMU’s Cornerback, Kenny-H Lovely.
BOWLING GREEN, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy