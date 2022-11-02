Read full article on original website
bgfalconmedia.com
Women's Soccer falls in MAC semifinal
Thursday evening, BGSU Women's Soccer traveled to the University of Buffalo for a Mid-American Conference Semifinal matchup against the Ball State Cardinals. In the regular season, the Cardinals defeated the Falcons 2-0 at Cochrane Stadium. A warm fall evening set the stage for both MAC Semifinal matches. Prior to the...
bgfalconmedia.com
Falcons Falter in Kalamazoo to Broncos, 2-0
BGSU Men's Soccer travelled to Kalamazoo on Wednesday night to take on the Western Michigan Broncos in their final road match of the season. The Falcons came into the match riding a two-game winning streak, but were unable to extend that streak, falling 2-0. Adversity came early in the match...
Times-Bulletin
Cougars comeback to shock Perkins 29-22
SANDUSKY — The Cougars put together a fourth quarter sequence that included a game-winning 79-yard drive, a go-ahead two-point conversion and a blocked field goal attempt returned for a touchdown as time expired to shock Perkins in a 29-22 regional quarterfinal game for the ages on Friday night. After...
Findlay, November 04 High School 🏈 Game Notice
hometownstations.com
Preventing Combine Fires in the Field
Press Release from the Hardin County OSU Extension: Hardin County – Did you know Ohio ranks 4th in the nation for the number of reported combine fires? Other states leading the list include Minnesota (1st), Iowa (2nd), Illinois (3rd), Kansas (5th), Nebraska (6th) and South Dakota (7th). While most...
13abc.com
Dine in the 419: Charlie’s
MAUMEE, Ohio (WTVG) -Today, we’re in Maumee at one of three Charlie’s restaurants in the Toledo area. This one is on Dussel Dr. The other two are on Central Ave. in Sylvania Twp. and Airport Hwy. in Swanton. All three are celebrating 50 years in 2022!. “Southwyck Mall...
BG substation damaged during windy weather, large parts of city left without power
BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — Windy weather caused problems across large parts of the area on Saturday afternoon, especially in Wood County. A large portion of Bowling Green was without power for much of the day after an electric substation sustained damage, according to the Wood County Sheriff’s Office.
13abc.com
I-475 head-on collision, car goes wrong way on exit ramp
TOLEDO, Ohio (WTVG) - Early Saturday morning, the Toledo Police Department responded to a crash on I-475 at ProMedica Parkway. Around 4:30 a.m., officers on scene told 13abc that a head-on collision occurred after a vehicle went the wrong way off the exit ramp. Each car had one occupant but...
Man found dead in Perrysburg Township fire late Thursday
PERRYSBURG, Ohio — A late-night fire in Perrysburg Township left one man dead Thursday. The fire broke out at the Titleist Club Apartments located on Mandell Road near Bates around 10:30 p.m. The Wood County coroner's office identified the victim as Justin Dotson. His age has not yet been...
sent-trib.com
Property transfers: 11-3-22
1039 Carol Road, Bowling Green, residential, from Nicholas and Aspen Rettig, to Julia Hada, $243,000. 433 Buttonwood Ave., Bowling Green, residential, from Thomas and Shannon Pine, to Dan and Karen Glenn, $183,000. 6695 Wesley Drive, Lake Township, residential, from Matthew Brooks and Kelly Seger, to Megan Pierce and Tyler Hewson,...
13abc.com
Local union president challenges incumbent state representative in Lucas County
Hilty Home to close by end of year
PANDORA — Mennonite Home Communities of Ohio confirmed Wednesday its plans to close the Hilty Home’s skilled nursing and assisted living services before the end of the year, citing ongoing financial, census and workforce challenges exacerbated by the pandemic. Those challenges “became unsustainable,” the Christian skilled nursing company...
KRMG
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting
Oregon mayor charged with attempted murder in suspected Halloween road rage shooting According to reports, Rufus Mayor Dowen Jones, 47, was arrested on Nov. 1 in connection with the incident. (NCD)
sent-trib.com
Actual cost to BG taxpayers for new high school is $119 million
A new Bowling Green High School will cost an estimated $70 million — but another $44 million also will be collected to pay for interest and future maintenance. A resident contacted the Sentinel-Tribune about the estimated amount to be collected by an income tax for the new high school, which led to some questions about the actual cost of the project, which is on Tuesday’s ballot.
City of Lima announces bridge project
LIMA — The City of Lima has announced a new project. Beginning in the Spring of 2024, the city will rehabilitate the West Street Bridge over the Ottawa River. The city also plans to rebuild the southern intersection with Eureka Street and South Shore Drive. The project is expected...
sent-trib.com
Baked steak served in Bradner
BRADNER — The Bradner American Legion’s baked steak dinner will be served Sunday at the post, 209 W. Crocker St. Call in orders to 419-288-3634 for early pick-up, or stop by and eat at the post. The menu includes green beans, mashed potatoes with or without gravy, roll,...
