American Academy of Pediatric Dentistry names Dr. Chelsea Fosse director of research, policy center

Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
What dentistry needs from the next generation of leaders
Four dentists connected with Becker's to answer the question: "What do you hope to see from the next generation of dental leaders?" Editor's note: Responses have been lightly edited for length and clarity. Matt Carlston, DMD. Vice President of Marketing and Partner Recruitment at Comfort Dental: For the next generation...
beckersdental.com
ZimVie launches new dental implant
ZimVie launched its new dental implant tool, TSX Implant, in the U.S. The TSX Implant made its debut at the American Academy of Periodontology's annual meeting in Phoenix, according to a Nov. 3 news release from ZimVie. The device is designed for immediate extraction and loading protocols. It can also...
Comments / 0