Read full article on original website
Related
beckersdental.com
DECA Dental Group earns employee training award
DECA Dental Group was awarded the Brandon Hall Group Excellence Award for its commitment to employee training. The award is given to companies that provide exceptional training and learning opportunities for their employees to enhance customer service, according to a Nov. 2 news release from DECA Dental. To better train...
beckersdental.com
Preparing practices for recession: 5 tips from a dental accountant
The American Dental Association News spoke with Allen Schiff, a certified public accountant and president of the Academy of Dental CPAs, to discuss what dentists can do to prepare their practices for a recession. Five tips from Mr. Schiff, according to a Nov. 2 article from ADA News:. 1. Build...
beckersdental.com
Riverside Oral Surgery lands private equity investments
River Edge, N.J.-based Riverside Oral Surgery recently entered strategic partnerships with two private equity firms. The organization received investments from MedEquity Capital and RF Investment Partners, according to a Nov. 3 news release. Riverside Oral Surgery was founded in 2007 and operates 10 locations in the state.
beckersdental.com
ZimVie launches new dental implant
ZimVie launched its new dental implant tool, TSX Implant, in the U.S. The TSX Implant made its debut at the American Academy of Periodontology's annual meeting in Phoenix, according to a Nov. 3 news release from ZimVie. The device is designed for immediate extraction and loading protocols. It can also...
Comments / 0