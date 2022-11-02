ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, DE

wilmingtonde.gov

Clear Your Record! Get a New Start!

Wilmington Mayor Mike Purzycki today urged City residents to sign up for a criminal record expungement event to be held on Tuesday, November 15 at the City of Wilmington’s William “Hicks” Anderson Community Center at 501 North Madison Street. The State of Delaware’s Office of Defense Services along with the law firm of McCarter & English and other community partners have arranged for the expungement event to occur.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Home in the community of Highland West in Wilmington

Welcome to 112 Balmore Lane in the very desirable community of Highland West. This 4 bedroom 2.5 bath home is what you have been waiting for! Steps away from the New Castle County Highland West Park integrated into the community for outdoor activities. Newer HVAC system, water heater and a roof that is under 5 years old. 4 bedrooms and two bathrooms upstairs. Kitchen, dining groom, laundry and family room located on first floor. Also a great den on the first floor that could be used as a home office. Large backyard with concrete patio and one car garage. Home has been well maintained and cared for over the years. Location is close to everything Northern DE has to offer, including excellent access to bordering states.
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Kid-designed playground debuts in Wilmington's Southbridge neighborhood

Wilmington's newest playground is sure to be enjoyed by kids - some of them had a hand in designing it. The playground at Neighborhood House in Wilmington was finished this week, thanks to the efforts of more than 150 volunteers. Youngsters took part in a Design Day in September and created drawings showing possible ideas for the playground in the Southbridge neighborhood.
WILMINGTON, DE
Cape Gazette

Fabulous Fall Festivals in November

Fall is here – the time of year so many longtime Delaware residents cherish for sunny cool days and also for the enormous number of events taking place from Wilmington to Fenwick and all parts east and west!. In this blog post we’re listing several during the month of...
DELAWARE STATE
DELCO.Today

Honeygrow Restaurant Expansion Includes Spot in Broomall

The fast-casual restaurant chain honeygrow, specializing in stir fry and salads, is hoping to lease a new space in Broomall in 2023, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal. It is one of a dozen new locations the chain is opening in the Philadelphia region and Maryland. Founder Justin...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
delawarebusinessnow.com

How do people feel about Return Day?

In northern Delaware, there’s overwhelming silence. The Return Day parade in Georgetown might as well be on Mars, or at least that’s how it seems when the subject is brought up in Wilmington. The politicians and the pundits know about it. The media knows about it. But for many, it seems, it’s an obscure parade that, despite being considered A Very Delaware Thing, doesn’t resonate a lot in Wilmington.
wilmingtonde.gov

Free COVID-19 Vaccines and Free COVID Testing in Wilmington

Mayor Purzycki urges residents to prevent getting COVID by being vaccinated and tested, and not becoming complacent. Mayor Mike Purzycki says it is still very important for City residents to take all necessary steps to prevent the spread of the COVID-19 virus. The Mayor said we will continue to make better progress returning to more normal conditions if we continue to get vaccinated, boosted, and tested for the virus. Parents and guardians are urged to vaccinate their children, especially those under the age of five, since young children have some of the lowest vaccination rates. New booster shots to protect against COVID variants are just now starting to become available, and residents should check with their local pharmacy or public health clinic about eligibility and availability. Mayor Purzycki said the City government is pleased to share the following information about vaccine availability and testing:
WILMINGTON, DE
wilmingtonde.gov

Wilmington Issues Weekly Traffic and Travel Advisory for Special Events, Street Repaving, Other Construction or Repair Projects

Real-time traffic and travel map available at City website and at the link below. Wilmington’s Public Works Department has compiled the attached list of streets on which construction or, maintenance will occur over the next week by the City itself, or by either DelDOT, Delmarva Power, or private contractors. The attached information is for Monday, November 7 through Friday, November 11, 2022.
WILMINGTON, DE
travellens.co

16 Best Restaurants in Dover, DE

A charming city on the St. Jones River, Dover prides itself in housing many historical sites and gorgeous countryside with plenty of tourist attractions. It's the county seat of Kent County, Delaware, with more than 36,000 in population as of 2010. English writer William Penn named Dover after the city...
DOVER, DE
WETM 18 News

This Pennsylvania city ranks 1st nationwide to retire in

PENNSYLVANIA (WTAJ) – According to research done by the U.S. News & World Report, 5 Pennsylvanian cities claimed spots in the top 10 list for best cities to retire in. Researchers evaluated 150 metro areas and based their scores on a weighted average of points that they earned in six categories. Housing affordability (24%) Resident […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
WBOC

DART to Hold Annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving Food Drive

DELAWARE - The Delaware Transit Corporation sets out to collect 25 tons of food for its annual "Stuff the Bus" Thanksgiving food drive. According to the transit corporation, Delaware's Authority for Regional Transit's (DART) food drive begins on Monday, November 7 and runs through Saturday, November 12. DART says it...
DELAWARE STATE
wilmtoday.com

Best Burger Spots in Wilmington, Delaware!

We LOVE our burgers here in Wilmington, Delaware! We polled our friends on our Instagram for the best burger spots in Wilmington and did our own research to compile this list below! Try to read it without drooling, WE DARE you!. 1. Kid Shelleen’s- “Brunch, beer, and burgers” are the...
WILMINGTON, DE
phillygrub.blog

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen Opens 3rd Location in New Castle, DE

Aunt Berta’s Kitchen has two locations serving homestyle soul food in South Jersey. The family-run business is growing and headed south. A third location is now open at 198 N Dupont Highway in New Castle, DE 19720. The original location has been open for over 20 years at 639...
NEW CASTLE, DE
VISTA.Today

Chester County Awards Grant to ChristianaCare to Support Reopening of Shuttered Jennersville Hospital

ChristianaCare has been awarded a $2.5 million grant from the American Rescue Fund Plan Act by Chester County to support reopening the shuttered Jennersville Hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal. The Delaware-based health system will use these funds for upgrades at West Grove campus, including information technology,...
CHESTER COUNTY, PA

