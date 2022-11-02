Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WECT
Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Three Bridge Tour lets bicyclists explore scenic Brunswick County beaches
BRUNSWICK COUNTY, NC (WWAY) — Happening Saturday is the Rotary Club of South Brunswick Islands’ annual Three Bridge Tour, a fundraising event held in southern Brunswick County. The event raises money for those in need in the community, with a special focus on youth organizations. Ed O’Neill is...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead
Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
Heading Down South and Worried about Missing Wawa? Cape Fear Not
There are Wawa stores proposed for the Cape Fear area in N.C., reports Brenna Flanagan and the Port City Daily staff. The targeted areas are Brunswick and New Hanover counties. Scott James, a transportation planning engineer confirmed two Wawas were in the works. “They are not close to final,” he...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
Seasonal depression triggered by Daylight Saving Time ending
WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Although some may welcome the seasons changing and daylight saving time ending, fall and winter can be a challenging time for others. Novant Health therapist Jaren Doby says many people can experience Seasonal Affective Disorder following the end of Daylight Saving Time. Doby says it...
The State Port Pilot
Southport Wooden Boat Show: A dream to reality
Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.
WYFF4.com
Wild Water & Wheels closes in Myrtle Beach area of South Carolina
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. — A popular attraction in the Myrtle Beach, South Carolina, area is closing down for good. Wild Water & Wheels posted on Facebook that after more than 30 years the attraction will not open for another season. (Video above: Morning headlines from WYFF News 4) “I...
whqr.org
On temporarily unmetered N. Front St. block, Wilmington cautions free-parking enthusiasts
Construction crews removed the old parking meters as part of the North Front Street renovation project and, though new parking spots have been laid out, new parking meters haven’t been added yet. According to the city, those new meters are expected to be installed sometime before the end of...
WWAY NewsChannel 3
More than 445k pounds of litter picked-up along Cape Fear area roadways this year
LELAND, NC (WWAY) – Litter costs millions to clean up and it can have a negative impact on tourism. According to the North Carolina Department of Transportation, a mess along highways could push them to pick another place to visit in the future. According to the DOT, the first...
WECT
Boil water advisory for parts of Columbus County for next 24 hours
COLUMBUS COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - Areas in Columbus County are now under a 24-hour boil water advisory after local contractors bored into one of the water lines of the Columbus County Public Water Supply System as of about 5 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. The areas affected include:. Fowler Road.
foxwilmington.com
Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
whqr.org
Data drop: Wilmington in top 12% of cities for rent increases in the country
Wilmington's hot real estate market extends into rentals, and it's among the most dramatic increases in the entire country. In January of 2017, Wilmington's average rent was $893. Last month, it sat at $1,430, according to data from apartmentlist.com. The nation's average rent now sits at $1,371/month. A household would...
WECT
Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
WECT
Oyster Roast and Harvest Toast dinner and silent auction to raise money for homeless families in the
The State Port Pilot
Philip Frank Scudieri
Philip Frank Scudieri, age 86, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Philip was born May 7, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Thomas Joseph Scudieri and Carmela Andrise Scudieri. To plant a tree in memory of Philip Scudieri as a living...
coastalreview.org
Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement
The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
foxwilmington.com
Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies
CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
WECT
Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill
WECT
One dies after traffic collision in Wilmington; police begin investigation
WITN
ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money
ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
