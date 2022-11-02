ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southport, NC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WECT

Replica of 1500s Spanish tall ship to dock in Wilmington

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - A replica of the Nao Trinidad, the flagship in the recorded first voyage around the world, will be on display in Wilmington from Nov. 17 to Nov. 20. The ship will be docked at the London Wharf on downtown Wilmington Riverwalk, next to the Hotel Ballast and Veteran’s Memorial.
WILMINGTON, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

NC Spot Festival returns to Hampstead

Hampstead, NC (WWAY) — One of Cape Fear’s largest festivals, the NC Spot Festival, returns this weekend. The festival celebrates the saltwater fish Spot, which is local to the Carolina coast. Gates open at 9 a.m. with the opening ceremony happening at 10 a.m. on Saturday. For both...
HAMPSTEAD, NC
WWAY NewsChannel 3

Seasonal depression triggered by Daylight Saving Time ending

WILMINGTON, NC (WWAY) — Although some may welcome the seasons changing and daylight saving time ending, fall and winter can be a challenging time for others. Novant Health therapist Jaren Doby says many people can experience Seasonal Affective Disorder following the end of Daylight Saving Time. Doby says it...
WILMINGTON, NC
The State Port Pilot

Southport Wooden Boat Show: A dream to reality

Each year thousands of people wander through the Southport Wooden Boat Show (SWBS) viewing the gorgeous works of wooden boat craftsmen. I’m sure many dream of one day owning one and maybe even dream bigger of actually building one. Meet a man who’s taken his dream to reality, Dean Dosher.
SOUTHPORT, NC
foxwilmington.com

Good Shepherd Center giving away 1,000 free Thanksgiving meals

WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) – Good Shepherd Center and the Innovative Financial Group are partnering to give away 1,000 free holiday meal boxes with a $25 voucher for a turkey. “We know that the holidays are a particularly tough time and we want our neighbors to be able to celebrate with their loved ones without worrying about how to pay for a special meal,” said Good Shepherd Executive Director Katrina Knight in a release.
WILMINGTON, NC
WECT

Emergency boil water advisory issued for Kings Grant

NEW HANOVER COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) - An emergency boil water advisory has been issued for about 65 customers in Kings Grant as of 1 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 4. “Crews are repairing a leaking water main in the area. Approximately 65 customers at the following addresses are impacted: all of Jamey Court, all of Dotson Court, the 4400 block of Noland Drive, and 1114 through 1218 Grathwol Drive,” states the CFPUA in the alert.
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
The State Port Pilot

Philip Frank Scudieri

Philip Frank Scudieri, age 86, of Boiling Spring Lakes, North Carolina passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022. Philip was born May 7, 1936 in Chicago, Illinois, son of the late Thomas Joseph Scudieri and Carmela Andrise Scudieri. To plant a tree in memory of Philip Scudieri as a living...
BOILING SPRING LAKES, NC
coastalreview.org

Nonprofit abandons Eagle Island purchase agreement

The nonprofit Unique Places to Save is terminating the purchase agreement with a Mooresville real estate development company for 82 acres on Eagles Island, adjacent to the USS North Carolina battleship across from downtown Wilmington. The Chapel Hill-based organization announced this summer plans to raise the $16 million needed to...
WILMINGTON, NC
foxwilmington.com

Longtime member of Calabash Fire Department Board of Directors dies

CALABASH, N.C. (WECT) – The Calabash Fire Department announced that its President of the Board of Directors, Jennings D. Edge, passed away on November 2. Edge joined the board in 1984 and became its president in 1999. He played a major role in the department’s growth from a small volunteer organization to a robust combination department with two stations and 44 career and volunteer members that protect Calabash, Carolina Shores and the southern portion of Brunswick County.
CALABASH, NC
WECT

Law enforcement units return to New Hanover Co. landfill

Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Driver in fatal car wreck indicted on additional charges, emergency officials talk about car seat safety. Updated: 1 hour ago. |. Fort Fisher holding groundbreaking for visitor center, archaeology lab. Festival Latino is back...
NEW HANOVER COUNTY, NC
WITN

ONSLOW COUNTY: Avoid warrant scam asking for money

ONSLOW COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are urging people to avoid a fake warrant scam where the scammer demands money. Cindy Bell with the Onslow County Sheriff’s Office says another person, this time a local realtor, has fallen victim to the “warrant scam,” where the scammer gets money from the victim by calling and pretending to be Major Bailey from the sheriff’s office.
ONSLOW COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy