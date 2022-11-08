ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Independent

World Cup injuries: Which players are out of Qatar 2022 and who is racing to be fit?

By Karl Matchett
The Independent
The Independent
 10 hours ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DwBpq_0iwXF4DW00

The staging of a Fifa World Cup partway through the domestic seasons of many major leagues was always likely to be a problematic one for many reasons - not the least of which is the propensity for players missing out due to injuries.

While a handful suffering tournament absences is nothing new, the issue is exacerbated this time around because club matches will be continuing right up until a week before Qatar 2022 gets underway, with more matches crammed in and less recovery time for players beforehand too.

Unfortunately, a host of names are already confirmed as being out - while more are being added to the list of those racing against time to rediscover fitness with each passing round of fixtures.

That includes at least two players who could make Gareth Southgate’s England squad, with Chelsea’s Ben Chilwell the latest to be dealt a fitness blow .

Here’s a run-down of the players definitely out, and a regularly updated list of those who are facing an uphill battle to make it back in time.

Definitely out of Qatar 2022

Paul Pogba: The midfielder was at the heart of France ’s World Cup win four years ago in Russia but will miss out with a long-standing knee injury.

N’Golo Kante: Formed the core of the France side of 2018 alongside Pogba but has undergone surgery on a hamstring injury and will not be in Qatar.

Diogo Jota: The Liverpool forward has become a key performer for Portugal , but a serious calf injury sustained against Man City means he faces months on the sidelines.

Pedro Neto: Similarly, fellow Portuguese forward Neto will miss the tournament after sustaining ankle ligament damage playing for Wolves against West Ham.

Gini Wijnaldum: A broken leg suffered just days after his Roma debut means the Netherlands attacking midfielder will not return to action until early in the new year, depriving him of both the World Cup and winning a place at his new club.

Paulo Dybala: The Argentina forward will miss the tournament after tearing a thigh muscle while taking a penalty for his club, Roma.

Guilherme Arana: Brazil ’s Olympic gold medal-winning left-back from last year in Tokyo was in line to start in Qatar, but a serious knee injury requires ligament reconstruction as well as surgery on his cartilage and medial meniscus - he’s out for the long haul.

Mike Maignan: The AC Milan goalkeeper would have been France ’s No2, behind Hugo Lloris, but a calf injury is expected to sideline him until the new year.

Jesus Corona: Barring a miracle, the Mexico winger is out after suffering an ACL injury over the summer. He’s expected back in training with Sevilla in December, leaving no time for full fitness recovery.

Jakub Moder: The Brighton and Poland midfielder is out due to a long-term knee injury sustained just days after his nation confirmed their place in Qatar.

Miles Robinson: Centre-back for USA and Atlanta United, the 25-year-old tore his Achilles in May and is yet to return to action.

Timo Werner: Germany ’s forward came off in Leipzig’s final Champions League group game with an ankle injury and, despite initial hopes it wasn’t serious, examinations have revealed ligament damage and he’s out for the rest of 2022.

Ben Chilwell: The England full-back has battled through injury over the past 12 months in order to get himself fit for both club and country, but he has been ruled out with a hamstring tear suffered in the Champions Legue against Dinamo Zagreb.

Maxime Crepeau : Canada ’s second-choice goalkeeper is out after fracturing his leg making a challenge - which he was sent-off for - in the MLS Cup final just two weeks before the World Cup.

Yuta Nakayama: The Huddersfield Town defender had been named in Japan’s 26-man squad before heartbreakingly suffering an Achilles tendon injury against Sunderland a couple of days later that ruled him out of the World Cup. He was replaced by 23-year-old Shonan Bellmare striker Shuto Machino.

Facing a race against time

Sadio Mane: The Bayern Munich forward went off with a knee injury just two weeks before Senegal start their World Cup campaign. Manager Julian Nagelsmann said a diagnosis would be made later in the week.

Mikel Oyarzabal : Spain ’s winger tore his ACL in March and although he’s now back in training with Real Sociedad, there’s a lot of work to do to prove his fitness before the squads are named.

Raphael Varane : The French centre-back injured his hamstring in Manchester United’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea last month and has posted pictures from France ’s famous Clairefontaine training base as he tries to recuperate in time for Qatar.

Son Heung-min : The Spurs and South Korea forward will undergo surgery on a facial fracture sustained at Marseille in the Champions League. He required lengthy treatment on the pitch before being substituted and walking unsteadily down the tunnel.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0pY0o9_0iwXF4DW00

Reece James: The Chelsea and England wing-back sustained a knee injury playing in the Champions League and is currently in Dubai undergoing rehab in the hope of recovering to play some part in the World Cup.

Kyle Walker: The Manchester City and England defender, who has been so key to Gareth Southgate’s success in recent tournaments, is still recovering from groin surgery but believes he can return in time for the tournament.

Kalvin Phillips: One of the mainstays of England ’s run to the Euro 2020 final, The Manchester City midfielder has been out with a dislocated shoulder and is a doubt.

Gareth Bale: The Wales captain’s manager at LAFC, Steve Cherundolo, says Bale is now fully fit after recovering from injury last month, although Bale is lacking match minutes.

Richarlison : The Spurs forward picked up a calf injury against his former side Everton last month but is thought be in with a good shout of recovering before the World Cup begins for Brazil .

Marco Reus: An injury suffered in mid-September was not initially thought to be too severe, but the Germany playmaker has suffered a setback. He has yet to return to action.

Raul Jimenez: The Wolves and Mexico striker is rushing to get himself fit for the tournament having barely played this season due to a groin injury.

Thomas Meunier: The Dortmund defender has been missing with a fractured cheekbone which required surgery, but he is hopeful of recovering to make Belgium ’s World Cup squad.

Florian Wirtz: The Leverkusen forward has been out with an ACL injury and appears unlikely to recover enough to feature in Germany manager Hansi Flick’s final plans, despite being included in the preliminary 55-man squad.

Ronald Araujo: Having become a key Barcelona and Uruguay defender over the last 18 months, there’s still a fleeting hope that he returns from thigh surgery in time for the tournament but the original timeline put his return for December in a best-case scenario.

Atiba Hutchinson: Canada ’s long-serving captain will be desperate to find fitness in time to make the squad after suffering a pre-season bone fluid issue. He’s yet to play for Besiktas this term.

Takehiro Tomiyasu: The Japan defender was forced off during Arsenal’s final Europa League group game on 3 November, with club coach Mikel Arteta looking to prevent the 23-year-old from suffering a more severe injury than the muscular one with which Tomiyasu is dealing.

Alphonso Davies: Canada’s star player pulled up with what appeared to be a hamstring injury playing for Bayern Munich, only two weeks before the start of the tournament.

Comments / 0

Related
ESPN

World Cup 2022: 32 team-by-team previews for Qatar

The 2022 World Cup in Qatar is missing some big teams (Italy, Egypt, Nigeria, Colombia) and some big players (Mohamed Salah, Erling Haaland, Victor Osimhen) but that's what makes this tournament the best in sports. Brazil are looking to win their first World Cup since 2002, while England, Argentina and Germany are hoping to dethrone defending champions France.
The Independent

Pele, Messi, Moore: Could this be the greatest all-time World Cup XI?

A host of the best players on the planet will be in action at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.They will all be hoping to make a name for themselves alongside some of the greats who have featured in the showpiece tournament over the years.Here, the PA news agency compiles a greatest all-time World Cup XI.Lev YashinYashin played in three World Cups for the Soviet Union, helping them to reach the quarter-finals twice, in 1958 and 1962, as well as the semi-finals in 1966. Dynamo Moscow stopper Yashin remains the only goalkeeper to win the European Footballer of the Year...
FanBuzz

The 2022 World Cup Could Make History, As Long As These Five Teams Don't Win It All

The FIFA World Cup 2022 in Qatar is already historic. It will be the first World Cup held in the Arab world, and only the second in Asia after South Korea and Japan hosted the competition in 2002. This will be the first -- and hopefully last -- time the World Cup is not held in the summer months, and the schedule will be condensed to accommodate the brutal Qatar heat as well as regular club seasons, with the World Cup Final coming just 29 days after the host country and Ecuador play the first group stage match.
The Guardian

India and Pakistan into T20 World Cup semis as Netherlands stun South Africa

India and Pakistan have advanced to the T20 World Cup semi-finals after South Africa crashed out in a shock 13-run defeat to the Netherlands on Sunday. Victory in Adelaide would have secured the Proteas’ place in the final four regardless of other results, but they fell short of their 159 target on a sluggish pitch. That left Pakistan and Bangladesh to compete for a semi-final spot in the day’s second game at the same venue.
BBC

World Cup: Qatar protests 'not a beauty pageant' - FAW boss

Speaking out on human rights at the World Cup is not a competition, the boss of Welsh football has said. The FAW is supporting the LGBT+ OneLove initiative during the World Cup in Qatar - where same-sex relationships and their promotion is criminalised. However, with the tournament two weeks away,...
FOX Sports

Top 50 players at World Cup 2022, No. 16: Sadio Mané

FOX Sports soccer analyst and former USMNT midfielder Stu Holden is counting down the 50 best players participating in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Up next is …. Sadio Mané's trophy cabinet is running out of space. In the last year alone, he's won the FA Cup, the Carabao Cup, the African Cup of Nations and the African Footballer of the Year award. But he doesn't have the one trophy every player dreams of: the World Cup.
thebrag.com

The World Cup winner has been predicted by a ‘FIFA 23’ simulation

Has there ever been less excitement for a World Cup? From the winter scheduling to human rights issues, Qatar’s hosting hasn’t gon down well with the rest of the world. Even bumbling, crooked Sepp Blatter admitted this week that it was “a mistake.”. EA Sports, however, has...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group C: Argentina, Mexico, Poland, Saudi Arabia schedule, fixtures, rankings

With Argentina, Mexico, Poland and Saudi Arabia put together in World Cup 2022 Group C, this is an intriguing group of teams with very different styles of play. Can Lionel Messi and La Albiceleste breeze into the knockout rounds? Or will Mexico and Poland push them all the way? As for Saudi Arabia, they eased through qualifying so can we expect more from them at this World Cup?
The Independent

World Cup 2022 LIVE: Sadio Mane injury concern as Wales, USA, Croatia and France set to name squads

The 2022 World Cup is now less than two weeks away from starting and the confirmed squads are coming quickly now, with Australia and Brazil among those to name theirs this week.For England boss Gareth Southgate, there are plenty of issues to consider even with just a day left until his selections are made public, with injuries playing a key part and another potential cover player, Leicester’s James Justin, being taken off on Tuesday night. Further afield, Sadio Mane also left the pitch injured for Bayern Munich, fuelling fears he may miss out after sending Senegal to the finals.Pep...
The Independent

World Cup: Key things to know ahead of Qatar 2022

The 2022 Fifa World Cup is now less than two weeks away, and football fans across the globe are getting ready for a unique winter tournament in Qatar.Much of the buildup to the competition has been dominated by off-field issues, with questions raised over the treatment of migrant workers who helped build many stadiums, and the safety of LGBTQ+ fans travelling to the Middle East.Ahead of the tournament kick-off on 20 November, here are some of the key things to know about this year’s World Cup.Click here to sign up for our newsletters.
Yardbarker

Juventus trio called up for Brazil World Cup squad

With the World Cup just around the corner, the participating national teams are gradually announcing their squads. For his part, Brazil manager Tite preferred not to wait any longer, revealing his 26-man squad on Monday. The final cut included three Juventus players who will travel to Qatar to bolster the...
The Independent

Is Man City vs Chelsea on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch Carabao Cup fixture

Manchester City host Chelsea tonight in the biggest match of the Carabao Cup third round, which may see Raheem Sterling face his former side for the first time.City have lifted the Carabao Cup in five of the last seven seasons while Chelsea were defeated by Liverpool in last year’s final.The tournament will also offer Graham Potter a first opportunity to win silverware as Chelsea manager.But Potter is also facing some early pressure after a run of four matches without a win in the Premier League, following Sunday’s 1-0 defeat to Chelsea.Here’s everything you need to know.When is Manchester City...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Conmebol calls for 'unity in support' of tournament

Conmebol, the South American football confederation, says it is "time to leave controversies behind" and has called for "unity in support" of the upcoming World Cup in Qatar. It comes after Fifa wrote to competing nations asking them to "now focus on the football" instead of the competition's controversial build-up.
The Independent

Great Britain win doubles match to keep BJK Cup hopes alive

Great Britain clung onto hopes of progressing to the semi-finals of the Billie Jean King Cup finals after an opening 2-1 defeat by Kazakhstan in Glasgow.Britain were given a place as hosts after the Lawn Tennis Association stepped in to stage the event at the Emirates Arena and, especially without the injured Emma Raducanu, lack the strength of nearly all the other teams.They spoke with confidence on Monday about their chances of using home advantage to spring a surprise but the tie was over after the singles, with Katie Boulter losing 4-6 6-3 6-2 to the feisty Yulia Putintseva and...
BBC

World Cup 2022: Newcastle-bound Garang Kuol in Australia squad

Australia have selected teenage forward Garang Kuol, who will join Newcastle United in January, in their 26-man squad for the 2022 World Cup. The Premier League side agreed a deal to sign the 18-year-old from Central Coast Mariners in September. Kuol is yet to start a game for Central Coast...
NBC Sports

World Cup 2022 Group E: Spain, Germany, Japan, Costa Rica schedule, fixtures, rankings

Neither Spain nor Germany will overlook groupmates Japan and Costa Rica when the quartet scraps it out in World Cup 2022 Group E this November. Japan reached the Round of 16 at the last World Cup and gave Belgium everything it could handle before bowing out 3-2, while Costa Rica surprised everyone in 2014 when it emerged atop a Group D with England, Italy, and Uruguay, then beating Greece in the Round of 16.
The Independent

The Independent

912K+
Followers
295K+
Post
452M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy