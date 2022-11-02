ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hopkins, MO

kmaland.com

Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa

Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
LENOX, IA
nodawaynews.com

Farmer retires from Senior Center

Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
MARYVILLE, MO
kmaland.com

John Meyer

Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
IMOGENE, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13

St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
BUCHANAN COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Talking With Tom (Week 11): Glenwood & Harlan

(KMAland) -- With state quarterfinals looming, KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore hit the road to chat with a pair of coaches on the cusp of taking their teams to Cedar Falls. Coach Moore stopped in Glenwood for a conversation with Coach Cory Faust and to Harlan, where he spoke with their head coach, Todd Bladt.
GLENWOOD, IA
kmaland.com

Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards

(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
MILLS COUNTY, IA
kmaland.com

Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team

(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
SHENANDOAH, IA
kmaland.com

Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail

(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
PAGE COUNTY, IA
nwmissourinews.com

Tina Deiter talks victim's rights as county attorney

Tina Deiter is running for the position of prosecuting attorney for Nodaway County. Her position would hold her responsible for the decision to prosecute someone based on a criminal offense. She is running for this position unopposed. Deiter graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2003....
NODAWAY COUNTY, MO
kmaland.com

Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa

Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
CLARINDA, IA
kmaland.com

State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals

(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
ANKENY, IA
northwestmoinfo.com

Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident

HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
HOLT COUNTY, MO
northwestmoinfo.com

Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident

A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
SKIDMORE, MO
KCCI.com

Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man

TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
TAYLOR COUNTY, IA

