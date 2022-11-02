Read full article on original website
kmaland.com
Rodger Ritchie, age 86 of Lenox, Iowa
Visitation Location:Cummings Family Funeral Home in Bedford. Visitation End:7:00 PM w/family greeting friends from 5 o 7. Memorials:INSTEAD OF FLOWERS the family requests memorials be given to the Bedford Booster Club. Funeral Home:Ritchie Funeral Home of Lenox, Iowa. Cemetery:Fairview Cemetery in Bedford, Iowa. Notes:. Rodger passed away late Friday evening...
nodawaynews.com
Farmer retires from Senior Center
Cathy Farmer celebrated her retirement, October 31, after 14 years at the Nodaway County Senior Center, Maryville. Farmer has served as cook, secretary, kitchen assistant and has packed home-delivered meals. Her bright, bubbly personality has welcomed people to the Senior Center. “Karen Farrens told me I needed to come down...
kmaland.com
John Meyer
Service:Mass of Christian BurialName:John "Bear" Meyer Pronunciation: Age:73From:Imogene, Io…
northwestmoinfo.com
Planned Roadwork for Northwest Missouri, November 7-13
St. Joseph, Mo. – The following is a list of general highway maintenance and construction work the Missouri Department of Transportation has planned in the Northwest Missouri region for the week of Nov. 7 – 13. All road closures and planned roadwork may be viewed on the Traveler...
kmaland.com
Raburn Benton, 87, Nebraska City, NE, formerly of Malvern, IA
Cemetery: Burial with military honors - Malvern Cemetery.
kmaland.com
Talking With Tom (Week 11): Glenwood & Harlan
(KMAland) -- With state quarterfinals looming, KMA Sports reporter Tom Moore hit the road to chat with a pair of coaches on the cusp of taking their teams to Cedar Falls. Coach Moore stopped in Glenwood for a conversation with Coach Cory Faust and to Harlan, where he spoke with their head coach, Todd Bladt.
kmaland.com
Rubek recaps Mills County Chamber banquet, 2022 betterment and beautification awards
(Glenwood) -- The Glenwood Area Chamber of Commerce ended the month of October celebrating community betterment and a new name. The now Mills County Chamber of Commerce unveiled its new name encompassing all of Mills County, showcased community artwork from Emily McQueen Art, and handed out its 2022 Betterment and Beautification Awards at its annual banquet at the Fountains Ballroom last week. This was also the first banquet for Jennie Rubek, who was hired as the chamber's executive director earlier this year. Rubek says surveys were sent out to residents and hosted on the chamber's website on whether they believed the organization needed to change its name and what areas they felt the chamber represented.
kmaland.com
Shenandoah alum McGinnis named to ARC Honorable Mention Tennis Team
(KMAland) -- Two former KMAland tennis stars received recognition from the American Rivers Conference on Friday. Those honors went to Kuemper Catholic's Isabel Schwabe and Shenandoah's Alexis McGinnis. Schwabe -- now at Loras -- was named to the all-conference singles and doubles teams while McGinnis, who is currently at Buena...
kmaland.com
College Volleyball Scoreboard (11/4): Northwest Missouri State clinches outright MIAA title
(KMAland) -- Northwest Missouri State clinched an outright MIAA title while K-State beat ISU and UNI, Drake and Creighton were also winners in regional college volleyball on Friday. REGIONAL COLLEGE VOLLEYBALL SCOREBOARD. Kansas State 3 Iowa State 1. Rutgers 3 Iowa 0. Northern Iowa 3 Illinois State 0. Drake 3...
16-year-old Missouri girl injured when brakes on pickup fail
DAVIESS COUNTY—A Missouri teen was injured in an accident just before 4p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2001 Chevy 1500 driven by a 16-year-old Jamesport girl was westbound on MO 6 one mile east of Gallatin. The brakes on the pickup failed. The...
kmaland.com
Page County board narrowing down locations for new jail
(Clarinda) -- Options are becoming clearer on the location of a new county jail in Page County. During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes on the latest jail committee meeting. Greg Wilde with Samuels Group has been working with the county committee in determining the best possible locations. As of now, Holmes says Wilde is looking further into options on the Page County Farm just south of the Clarinda city limits.
nwmissourinews.com
Tina Deiter talks victim's rights as county attorney
Tina Deiter is running for the position of prosecuting attorney for Nodaway County. Her position would hold her responsible for the decision to prosecute someone based on a criminal offense. She is running for this position unopposed. Deiter graduated from law school at the University of Missouri-Kansas City in 2003....
Two hospitalized after car overturns in Nodaway County
NODAWAY COUNTY–Two people were injured in an accident just after 12:30a.m. Saturday in Nodaway County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 20005 Toyota Scion driven by Constance D. Terry, 23, Burlington Junction, was northbound on U.S. 71 at Wilcox. The vehicle traveled off the road, struck an embankment...
Missouri woman hospitalized after car strikes a deer
ATCHISON COUNTY, Mo.—A Missouri woman was injured in an accident just before 7:30a.m. Thursday in Atchison County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2019 Kia Optima driven by Mckinley M. Daniels, 24, Fairfax, was eastbound on MO 46 four miles south of Fairfax. The car struck a deer...
kmaland.com
Tony Offenbacker, 53, of Clarinda, Iowa
Funeral Home:Nodaway Valley Funeral Home of Clarinda, Iowa. Tony passed away unexpectedly Wednesday, November 2, 2022 at his residence in Clarinda. Condolences and memories may be shared at nodawayvalleyfuneralhome.com/
kmaland.com
State Volleyball Recap (11/3): Ankeny Christian wins 1A title, Sacred Heart falls in quarterfinals
(KMAland) -- Ankeny Christian Academy won their first state championship while Falls City Sacred Heart had their season come to a finish in a D2 state quarterfinal on Thursday in volleyball action. IOWA STATE VOLLEYBALL CHAMPIONSHIPS. Class 1A: Ankeny Christian Academy 21-19-28-26-15 Gladbrook-Reinbeck 25-25-26-24-10 All-Tournament Team captain Katie Quick finished...
Missouri man hospitalized after crash when he skips stop sign
DAVIESS COUNTY —Two people were injured in an accident just after 9:30p.m. Friday in Daviess County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reported a 2009 Chevy Silverado driven by Garret A. Wait, 26, Greenwood, was southbound on MO 6 at Route DD two miles west of Gallatin. The driver failed...
northwestmoinfo.com
Four Hospitalized After Holt County Accident
HOLT COUNTY, MO – Four people were taken to the hospital, and both vehicles involved in the accident were totaled in an accident in Holt County Friday morning. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports 22 year old Mackenzie Shaw of Forest City was driving a vehicle that began to slide on a wet roadway on Highway 59, 6 miles east of Oregon. Her vehicle crossed the center line and the front side of her vehicle hit the driver’s side of another vehicle. Shaw’s vehicle blocked Highway 59. The other vehicle went off the side of the roadway and struck a small cluster of trees. 72 year old Wayne Adkins of Oregon was driving that vehicle.
northwestmoinfo.com
Skidmore Woman Hurt In Thursday Morning Accident
A Skidmore woman was left with minor injuries after a one-vehicle accident this (Thursday) morning in Atchison County. The Highway Patrol says 810-year-old Skidmore resident Joyce R. Strough was driving a 2013 Chevy Malibu on Missouri Route 46 at the intersection with U.S. Route 59 about one mile south of the City of Fairfax at 5:45 A.M. Thursday when she failed to stop at a stop sign at that intersection.
KCCI.com
Taylor County Sheriff's Office looking for missing man
TAYLOR COUNTY, Iowa — Deputies in Taylor County need your help finding a missing man. The Sheriff's Office is working to locate 81-year-old Junior Lee Rusco. He was last seen in Blockton around 8 a.m. Friday. He was headed to Grant City, Missouri, and driving a white Ford Escape with the license plate IKE 521.
