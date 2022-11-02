Read full article on original website
Christmas Mailing at BearKBrandBear, DE
The unsolved murder of R&B singer John WhiteheadBLOCK WORK MEDIAPhiladelphia, PA
Remembering the first of 1,000+ World Series home runsIBWAAWilliamsport, PA
Where To Buy Delicious Holiday Pies in PhillyTeressa P.
A Shoutout to The Eagles on American Football DayMelissa FrostPhiladelphia, PA
.@Vantage_NIL boys’ recruit: Brandywine (DE) 2023 goalie Daley commits to Gwynedd Mercy
Brandywine (DE) 2023 goalie Ryan Daley has made a commitment to play Division III lacrosse at Gwynedd Mercy University. High school: Brandywine High School (Wilmington, DE) Lacrosse honors: Blue Hen Conference Honorable Mention. Academic honors: French Honor Society. Expected major: Computer & Information Sciences. Why did you choose Gwynedd Mercy...
Honeygrow Restaurant Expansion Includes Spot in Broomall
The fast-casual restaurant chain honeygrow, specializing in stir fry and salads, is hoping to lease a new space in Broomall in 2023, writes Emma Dooling for the Philadelphia Business Journal. It is one of a dozen new locations the chain is opening in the Philadelphia region and Maryland. Founder Justin...
Hall Of Fame Honors For Philly Sports Hosts Howard Eskin And Al Morganti.
A pair of Audacy sports WIP-FM Philadelphia (94.1) hosts will receive Hall of Fame honors this month. Radio and TV veteran host and reporter Howard Eskin will be inducted into the Philadelphia Sports Hall of Fame and longtime morning co-host Al Morganti will be honored by the Hockey Hall of Fame with the Elmer Ferguson Memorial Award for excellence in hockey journalism.
Powerball jackpot rises to $1.5 billion; big winners in NJ, Philadelphia
Powerball Winners: While nobody won the jackpot, there were big winners in Philadelphia and New Jersey.
Where to Find Great Donuts in the Philadelphia Suburbs
From traditional glazed to over-the-top flavors, these Main Line area shops and bakeries take donuts to the next level. Looking for the perfect donut around the Main Line for a breakfast treat or a sweet snack? This list has all of the best places to get your donut fix in and around the Philadelphia suburbs.
Trattoria Giuseppe, a Newtown Square Favorite, Closes for Good as Pandemic Leads to Bankruptcy
A favorite family-run Italian restaurant in Newtown Square closed over Thanksgiving weekend after a 15-year run as it files for Chapter 7 bankruptcy, writes Laura Smythe for Philadelphia Business Journal. Trattoria Giuseppe at 4799 West Chester Pike was owned by Giuseppe Musso, a chef who worked in Sicily, Italy, and...
Three residents win $100,000 in Pennsylvania Powerball
Three Pennsylvania residents took home $100,000 each from their winning Pennsylvania Lottery Powerball tickets, according to the PA lottery. The Powerball jackpot continues to rise as no winner has matched all six numbers yet. The winning tickets were sold at lottery retailers in Philadelphia, including Wawa, ShopRite, and Eddie's General Store. The tickets matched four of the five white balls drawn, 2-11-22-35-60, and the red Powerball 23 to win $100,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000. The Power Play multiplier drawn was two. The Powerball jackpot rolled to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion, or $745.9 million cash, for the next drawing on Saturday, Nov. 5.
The 76ers’ proposed arena could give Market East the lifeline it needs
Philadelphia sports teams — the best sports fans in the world — are on fire. The Phillies are in the World Series. The Eagles are 7-0, matching their record best start ever from 2004, the Philadelphia Union is going to the MLS Cup final for the first time, the 76ers are pulling things together, and the Flyers are off to a good start as well. I can’t remember when all of our teams had so much success and have generated so much excitement at the same time. All five major professional sports teams are poised for great success in the 2022-2023 seasons.
Meet the college student painting lawns red for the Phillies
CAMDEN COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) -- Painting the town red – that's the going thing right now. But how about your grass or your lawn? A South Jersey College student is doing just that for fans with Phillies fever. These days you won't hear many homeowners telling Zoe Rodriguez to get off their lawns. Instead, they're welcoming her with open arms. "Every day, about five houses if I can, just going all over the place," Rodriguez said. The senior student from Rutgers University-Camden has been shaking and spraying for customers requesting her Phillies-themed lawn art. "I think everybody's trying to get it done before the...
Thousands line up for hours in North Philadelphia for rally featuring Democratic heavy hitters
Thousands of people stood in a line that wrapped around Temple University’s Liacouras Center in North Philadelphia for blocks, waiting for hours to attend a rally there in support of Democrats on the ballot in Pennsylvania ahead of Election Day.
Delco Home to One of the Must-Visit Steakhouses in Philadelphia
Despite the growing popularity of destination restaurants, the traditional steakhouse remains a place that offers a classic meal guaranteed to satisfy your palate and sate your hunger without having to rely on unusual ingredients or flashy presentations, writes Jason Sheehan for Philadelphia magazine. Not too long ago, the steakhouse was...
Sorry, Phillies Fans, No Earthquake from Harper/Bohm Homeruns
Philadelphia Phillies Bryce HarperImage via Jose F. Moreno, The Philadelphia Inquirer. We’d all like to believe that the Game 3 World Series home runs by Bryce Harper and Alec Bohm Tuesday night was an earth-shattering event, as reported by a Twitter post.
Tower Health Appeals Ruling Over Pottstown Hospital Lawsuit
Tower Health acquired Pottstown Hospital in 2017.Image via Philadelphia Business Journal, Pottstown Hospital. Berks County-based Tower Health is appealing a ruling that dismisses allegations against Community Health Systems (CHS) over the 2017 sale of a Montgomery County hospital, writes John George for the Philadelphia Business Journal.
These Chester County Donut Shops Take Sweet to the Next Level
Three Chester County donut shops that have made their way among the region’s best will satiate your donut needs whether you are looking for traditional glazed or one of the new, over-the-top flavors, writes Danielle Fusaro for Main Line Today.
Delco Man Runs Onto Field During World Series Game 5
A Delaware County man was charged with trespassing after he ran onto the field at Citizens Bank Park during game five of the 2022 World Series on Thursday, Nov. 3, police said. Luke Lulevitch, 20, of Nether Providence Township, was arrested by Philadelphia police after a brief jaunt through the...
5 Best Pizza Shops in Philadelphia
Angelo's Pizzeria in Philadelphia is one of the best places to get a slice of authentic pizza in Philadelphia. The restaurant opened in 2014 in a former Sarcone's Bakery storefront on South Ninth Street. The location is in the Historic Italian Market. This South Philly pizzeria is cash-only and is...
Warminster High School Scholarship Honors Former Teacher, Sells Santa Figures Made of Students’ Uniforms
The scholarship created the unique Santas to sell for students. A Bucks County Catholic high school has a scholarship fund that is raising money in one of the most unique ways imaginable. Archbishop Wood Catholic High School has recently implemented the Gerri Garofalo Scholarship for seniors students. “Gerri Garofalo graduated...
What’s Worse than Larry Krasner?
First, let’s acknowledge the tragedy of Larry Krasner. If you, like me, have looked open-mindedly at the evidence and concluded that, indeed, our commonwealth’s parole and probation system is in desperate need of reform, that cash bail effectively criminalizes poverty, and that for too long corrupt cops have largely gone unpunished, you’d, at first blush, likely be a supporter of many of our district attorney’s policies.
One of Philadelphia’s Most Wanted Violent Crooks Caught in Maine
A man wanted in connection with a homicide in Philadelphia was arrested during a traffic stop in Maine. What started as a routine traffic stop for an expired registration turned out to be a lot more, including arresting Earl Hassen, 43, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, who was wanted on a murder charge. Auburn Police pulled the vehicle over at approximately 11:00 Tuesday night on Kittyhawk Avenue. During the traffic stop, they asked for identification from one of the passengers, who originally gave them a Delaware ID, which police determined was fake. When they were able to confirm Hassen's identity, they took him into custody on a homicide warrant out of Philadelphia.
Armed Sheriffs at Ballot Boxes in Berks County, PA
Their presence at the ballot boxes is based on a lie. Citizens in Berks County, Pennsylvania have been surprised to find armed Sheriffs guarding the ballot boxes where they may drop off their mail-in ballot. The Sheriffs have been directed by local officials to question voters before allowing them to place their ballot into the box.
