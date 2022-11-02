ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Springfield, MA

westernmassnews.com

Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
WEST SPRINGFIELD, MA
theberkshireedge.com

Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales

8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
GREAT BARRINGTON, MA
westernmassnews.com

5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
SPRINGFIELD, MA
Worcester Telegram & Gazette

Hip-hop mogul Diddy acquires Worcester, Leicester pot dispensaries

WORCESTER — As part of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' first investment in the cannabis industry, an entity owned by Combs has acquired Sunnyside dispensaries in Worcester and Leicester, and Leicester's Sunnyside production facility from Chicago-based Cresco Labs, Cresco announced Friday. The Sunnyside properties, which were formerly known as Cultivate, were acquired by Cresco Labs in September 2021 from Leicester-based Cultivate Holdings. Cresco Labs is the No. 1 operator of recreational cannabis in the United States....
WORCESTER, MA
westernmassnews.com

UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police

AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
AMHERST, MA
MassLive.com

Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list

SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
SPRINGFIELD, MA

