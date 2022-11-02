WORCESTER — As part of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' first investment in the cannabis industry, an entity owned by Combs has acquired Sunnyside dispensaries in Worcester and Leicester, and Leicester's Sunnyside production facility from Chicago-based Cresco Labs, Cresco announced Friday. The Sunnyside properties, which were formerly known as Cultivate, were acquired by Cresco Labs in September 2021 from Leicester-based Cultivate Holdings. Cresco Labs is the No. 1 operator of recreational cannabis in the United States....

