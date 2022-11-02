Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
DNA Finally Tested in 22-Year-Old Murder of Massachusetts TeenStill UnsolvedWarren, MA
Amherst Environmental Center Invites You to Join a New Climate Change Action SeriesCamilo DíazAmherst, MA
3 Great Pizza Places in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Licensed cannabis factory worker Lorna McMurrey dies from occupational asthma after inhaling the crushed product's fumesCheryl E PrestonHolyoke, MA
Men’s Ice Hockey: No. 11 Ohio State faces tough challenge in weekend set with undefeated UConnThe LanternColumbus, OH
Related
Springfield’s Joe Griffin Jr. scores twice in Boston College’s loss to Duke
The Boston College football team has not had a great season, but Springfield native Joe Griffin Jr. has. The freshman had a career night against Duke in a loss on Nov. 4, picking up 103 yards and scoring two touchdowns on five receptions. In addition to his night catching the...
No. 4 Central football opens Division I tournament with win, defeats No. 13 Shrewsbury
SPRINGFIELD — The No. 4 Central football team defeated No. 13 Shrewsbury, 60-14, Friday night in the first round of the Division I playoffs at Berte Field as the Golden Eagles begin the homestretch of their quest for four straight state championships.
2022 Girls Soccer Postseason Super 7: Two players from undefeated Monson make list
With the Statewide Tournament starting Friday, take a look at the top seven players from the regular season. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
wgbh.org
The Holy Cross Crusaders are the most exciting football team in Massachusetts
Last Saturday was unlike maybe any day Holy Cross football had experienced before. Nearly 20,000 fans — the most at the campus's Fitton Field since 1990 — packed into horseshoe-shaped stadium on Oct. 29 to watch the undefeated, No. 8-ranked Holy Cross Crusaders take on the No. 15-ranked Fordham Rams.
Billerica QB J.T. Green scores 3 TDs to lead No. 7 Indians past No. 10 Westfield 42-14 in state Division 3 Round of 16 football game
BILLERICA – Billerica senior quarterback J.T. Green passed for two touchdowns and rushed for another as he kept the seventh-seeded Indians unbeaten with a 42-14 win over No. 10 Westfield in a state Division 3 Round of 16 football game Friday night at Billerica Memorial Field. Billerica (9-0) scored...
No. 9 East Longmeadow starts slow against No. 8 Middleboro, falls in Div. IV state football playoffs
MIDDLEBOROUGH — No. 9 East Longmeadow started all of its wins this season with a spark. If you purchase a product or register for an account through one of the links on our site, we may receive compensation.
Making Food Fun event at Forest Park in Springfield
Community Involved in Sustaining Agriculture (CISA) is hosting its fall celebration of local food, local farms, and local families on Saturday.
Vox Church to move into former nightclub spot on Main Street
SPRINGFIELD — Once a place where a nightclub was shut down after city inspectors found a slew of code safety violations, the property at 1600 Main St. is slated to become the Springfield campus of Vox Church. The nondenominational church which sees about 150 attendees on a given Sunday...
11th annual “Black Tie & Sneakers” Gala in Holyoke
The Boys and Girls Club of Chicopee is hosting its 11th annual "Black Tie & Sneakers" Gala on Friday.
Massachusetts Born Celebrity’s Net Worth for 2022 is a Cool $400 Million
We have recently started a series of posts looking at Berkshire County and Massachusetts celebrities that have some pretty amazing net worths. In August, we kicked it off with Berkshire County resident James Taylor who has a pretty impressive net worth which you can read about by going here. Taylor...
Bobcat spotted in Springfield backyard
A 22News viewer spotted a bobcat in their backyard in on Saturday in Sixteen Acres.
Suspect charged in connection with 1966 homicide of Betty Lou Zukowski from Chicopee
An arraignment was held for a suspect in a 56 year old unresolved homicide on Thursday.
westernmassnews.com
Crews respond to truck fire on I-91 South in West Springfield
WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -Crews are responded to a car fire on the I-91 Southbound bridge in West Springfield Saturday afternoon. The scene has since cleared. According to West Springfield Fire Department’s Spokesperson Lt. Tony Spear, a 2003 RAM 3500 pickup was fully involved in the fire. The truck was lost in the fire.
theberkshireedge.com
Berkshire Region Real Estate Sales
8-10 Gavin Avenue: Michael P. Obrien and Catherine F. Obrien of Adams to Mitchell W. Gordon Jr and Sherri L. Gordon, $150,500 on 10/17/2022. 41 Morningside Avenue: Czubryt John S Jr Est and Keith A. Czubryt of Adams to Wayne G. Arnold, $63,500 on 10/19/2022. 111 Friend Street: Matthew K....
westernmassnews.com
5 new dispatchers move step closer to serving the city of Springfield
SPRINGFIELD, MA (WGGB/WSHM) - We’ve been telling you about the serious need for emergency dispatchers around western Massachusetts, but in Springfield, help is on the way as five new dispatchers officially joined the ranks on Thursday. Springfield Emergency Communications now has new dispatchers to add to the roster. On...
Hip-hop mogul Diddy acquires Worcester, Leicester pot dispensaries
WORCESTER — As part of hip-hop mogul Sean "Diddy" Combs' first investment in the cannabis industry, an entity owned by Combs has acquired Sunnyside dispensaries in Worcester and Leicester, and Leicester's Sunnyside production facility from Chicago-based Cresco Labs, Cresco announced Friday. The Sunnyside properties, which were formerly known as Cultivate, were acquired by Cresco Labs in September 2021 from Leicester-based Cultivate Holdings. Cresco Labs is the No. 1 operator of recreational cannabis in the United States....
Chioda's Trattoria on Franklin Street in Worcester to close in late November
WORCESTER — Chioda's Trattoria at 631 Franklin St. will close in late November, according to an announcement Thursday on the restaurant's Facebook page. The restaurant's last day of business will be Nov. 26. The restaurant is operated by the Chioda family. ...
westernmassnews.com
UMass Amherst student arrested after alleged altercation with campus police
AMHERST, Mass. (WGGB/WSHM) -A student at UMass Amherst has been arrested, after an alleged altercation with campus police. Antael Rosa was arraigned in Eastern Hampshire District Court on Tuesday. He’s being charged with assault and battery on a police officer as well as disorderly conduct. Some students we spoke with expressed concerns over the incident.
Police end search for shooting suspect in Russell, Blandford
The Massachusetts State Police is searching in Russell for a suspect wanted in connection with a shooting near the University of St. Joseph’s campus in West Hartford.
Springfield’s former Municipal Hospital lands on statewide ‘most endangered’ historic properties list
SPRINGFIELD — A statewide organization dedicated to preserving historic buildings has designated the former Springfield Municipal Hospital on State Street as one of the most endangered historic properties in Massachusetts. The organization, Preservation Massachusetts, hopes that by calling attention to the state of the former Isolation Hospital, a developer...
Comments / 4