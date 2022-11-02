Read full article on original website
We are expecting a non-tropical system to develop to our southeast and track toward Florida this weekend. It’s an upper-level low that normally would not produce a surface-based low pressure system in the open waters outside of hurricane season. However, conditions are still climatologically favorable with very warm waters, so organization into a subtropical or tropical system is possible early to mid-next week. The NHC is forecasting a 40% (medium) chance for subtropical/tropical depression formation.
