Las Vegas, NV

Final day of early voting wraps up across Las Vegas valley

On the final day of early voting 8 News Now took a closer look at some of the busiest locations across the valley ahead of election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Final day of early voting wraps up across Las Vegas …. On the final day of early voting 8...
Mojave Max Desert Tortoise shout-out

The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last...
Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween

Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
Police shooting near Desert Shores community

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
PBR rides into Las Vegas for series championship

Judge rejects GOP complaint about Vegas-area vote …. A Nevada judge on Thursday rejected a Republican National Committee claim that election officials in Las Vegas — the area with most of the state’s Democratic voters — “stacked” the makeup of a mail ballot signature verification panel against the GOP.
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured

LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
What’s Cool At School? – Simple life lessons from elementary students

LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – One local elementary school made the most of the annual “Week of Respect” last month. Students at the Clarence Piggott Academy took part in several activities put together by Counselor Wade Rogers, including sending fun friendly post cards to someone they don’t know. 5th grader Sophia Soto Zeune talked about the elementary school version of ‘see something, say something’ –
