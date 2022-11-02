Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Robert Telles: Here's Why the Suspect in Jeff German Murder Won't Get the Death PenaltyAMY KAPLANLas Vegas, NV
Brightline high speed rail releases environmental report; estimates 12.3 million trips annually by 2044The HD PostRancho Cucamonga, CA
The Raiders look absolutely nothing like the playoff team they were last yearEugene AdamsLas Vegas, NV
Las Vegas witness says UFO 'half football field' long disappeared in placeRoger MarshLas Vegas, NV
Pop Star Adele Plans Break From Music SoonNews Breaking LIVE
Related
8newsnow.com
Final day of early voting wraps up across Las Vegas valley
On the final day of early voting 8 News Now took a closer look at some of the busiest locations across the valley ahead of election day on Tuesday, Nov. 8. Final day of early voting wraps up across Las Vegas …. On the final day of early voting 8...
8newsnow.com
Mojave Max Desert Tortoise shout-out
The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. The Desert Tortoise Education program stopped by Givens Elementary where the 2nd graders learned to Respect, Protect and Enjoy our desert. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last...
8newsnow.com
Scheduled road closure near Las Vegas Strip canceled
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A scheduled road closure near the Las Vegas Strip has been canceled, according to a Clark County spokesperson. The closure was set to block off the Frank Sinatra Drive and Russell Road loop in both directions from Sunday, Nov. 6 at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 11 at 8:30 a.m.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen on Halloween
Https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Las Vegas police look for missing teenager last seen …. https://www.8newsnow.com/news/las-vegas-police-look-for-missing-teenager-last-seen-on-halloween/. Police shooting near Desert Shores community. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Las Vegas police: Cyclist killed in 9-vehicle crash. Officers with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department are...
8newsnow.com
‘Don’t make another mother have a police officer come to the door,’ Dusk 2 Dawn pedestrian safety campaign begins
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– As days grow shorter from Daylight Savings in Southern Nevada, the Dusk 2 Dawn campaign kicked off Friday with hopes of bringing awareness to worsening pedestrian collisions and fatalities in Nevada. The growing problem is grieved by April Stewart every day. In November 2015, her 16-year-old...
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas residents react to 2 police shootings in 1 night
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Two officer-involved shootings happened Friday night. The first happened in the Desert Shores community around 7:30 p.m. after Metro Police received reports of a man with a gun outside of a home. Once police arrived, that man, pointed his gun at officers and refused to stand...
8newsnow.com
Police shooting near Desert Shores community
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police are investigating a police shooting in a northwest valley neighborhood. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage …. Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely...
8newsnow.com
PBR rides into Las Vegas for series championship
Judge rejects GOP complaint about Vegas-area vote …. A Nevada judge on Thursday rejected a Republican National Committee claim that election officials in Las Vegas — the area with most of the state’s Democratic voters — “stacked” the makeup of a mail ballot signature verification panel against the GOP.
8newsnow.com
Shooting in southwest valley leaves 1 injured
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Las Vegas Metro police are investigating a shooting in the southwest valley that left one person injured. The incident happened near Cameron Street and Sirius Avenue. Police said officers responded to the area after reports of gunshots, and upon arrival discovered an individual who had been...
8newsnow.com
Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver at large, Henderson police say
UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Pedestrian hospitalized after hit-and-run, driver …. UPDATE: Henderson Police are asking for the public's help in the search for a suspect's vehicle after a hit-and-run crash. Las Vegas police kill...
8newsnow.com
Police investigate shooting inside Las Vegas home that left 1 dead
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A person was shot to death Friday at a home in Las Vegas, police said. Officers from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD) are investigating a homicide on the 200 block of Kipling Street, near US-95 and Jones Boulevard in Las Vegas. Lieutenant Jason...
8newsnow.com
Students, parents learn of CCSD’s magnet programs as district expands offerings
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — For some parents and students, it can be stressful picking the perfect school, and the right fit to help a child succeed. In Clark County, the district offers 42 magnet programs and some have been nationally recognized for student achievement. Eighth graders at Hyde Park...
8newsnow.com
Man accused of leading Las Vegas police on violent car chase found mentally incompetent
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– A man who led police on a violent car chase throughout the streets of Las Vegas has been found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Justin Venegas, 40, was determined to be incapable of understanding the charges against him, according to court records. The hearing took place on Sep. 30, and Venegas was not present during that time.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas police search for suspect in 2 armed robberies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Las Vegas Metropolitan police are looking for any information regarding a suspect who allegedly robbed two Las Vegas businesses on Sunday, Oct. 23. According to a release from Metro, the suspect entered the businesses, pulling a gun on the workers there and demanding money from them.
8newsnow.com
Metro: Man fatally shot by SWAT team officer after hostage safely taken into custody
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) – A Metro SWAT team officer shot and killed a man Friday night who had taken a hostage and who was wanted in a fatal shooting earlier that day, police said. The hostage was safely separated from the man before the fatal shooting at the 6200 block of Spring Mountain Road, west of South Jones Boulevard, in the southwest valley, according to Lt. Jason Johansson of the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
8newsnow.com
Las Vegas pet store owners ask for public’s help locating stolen puppies
LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Multiple puppies were stolen from two pet stores during two different burglaries in the Spring Valley area, according to Las Vegas Metro police. Altogether, seven puppies are missing between Sahara Pets near Sahara and Durango, and Puppy World near Durango and Warm Springs. Police released five photos that show the two people inside the shops, a vehicle, and a person sitting on a bench Monday night.
8newsnow.com
Henderson police chief speaks out for first time since unions voted ‘no confidence’ in him
LAS VEGAS (KLAS)– Disputes continue for the Henderson Police Department as Police Chief Thedrick Andres spoke out for the first time since two unions voted “no confidence” in him. Henderson is a city that is touted for being one of the safest in the country, but now...
8newsnow.com
What’s Cool At School? – Simple life lessons from elementary students
LAS VEGAS ( KLAS ) – One local elementary school made the most of the annual “Week of Respect” last month. Students at the Clarence Piggott Academy took part in several activities put together by Counselor Wade Rogers, including sending fun friendly post cards to someone they don’t know. 5th grader Sophia Soto Zeune talked about the elementary school version of ‘see something, say something’ –
Comments / 0