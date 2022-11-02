Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
4 Great Burger Places in IllinoisAlina AndrasIllinois State
You can rent the opulent Lincoln Park mansion built for a Titanic survivor for a mere 23K per monthJennifer GeerChicago, IL
UChicago Medicine Joins NWIIWA as Elite PartnerBuilding Indiana BusinessChicago, IL
Reports Say One Illinois City Has Decling Rent, Some Under $2,500Cadrene HeslopChicago, IL
Get your Christmas music fix early this year on 93.9 Lite FMJennifer GeerChicago, IL
Related
SkySports
Odell Beckham Jr: Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones says star receiver 'could look pretty good' in Cowboys' star helmet
Beckham is currently a free agent, after having won the Super Bowl with the Los Angeles Rams last year but injuring himself in the game itself, tearing his left ACL in the first half. Rodgers and Packers hit new low: 'We're truly underdogs'. Reports suggest that Beckham is targeting a...
Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play
The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
Browns sign former speedy Tampa Bay wideout
The Cleveland Browns have signed wide receiver Cyril Grayson to the practice squad.
atozsports.com
Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters
The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
atozsports.com
Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news
The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
Popculture
Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift
Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Who Is NFL Player Travis Kelce’s Ex-Girlfriend? Everything to Know About Kayla Nicole
Kayla Nicole is known for many roles: she’s a journalist, model, host, influencer, and Kansas City Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce’s girlfriend — or at least, she used to be. For five years, Kelce and Nicole fought to maintain their relationship. Sadly, they called it quits as of 2022. They’ve split and reunited in the […]
Yardbarker
Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors
The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
Yardbarker
MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor
The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
Yardbarker
Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022
Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
Commanders midseason Grades: Offensive Line
It’s no secret the Commanders have tremendously missed their 2021 starting guards Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. Andrew Norwell, Trai Turner and Saahdiq Charles are no doubt tired of hearing about it. I understand. Yet, if the unit’s play was better, the reminders of Scherff and Flowers would be much less frequent.
'Carlos & Shawn': Detroit Lions beating Aaron Rodgers: A good win or fool's gold?
Apple Podcasts | Spotify • Hosts: Shawn Windsor (@shawnwindsor) and Carlos Monarrez (@cmonarrez) • Producer: Andrew Hammond ...
Big Blue View
Giants-Texans Wednesday injury report: WR Kenny Golladay trending toward return
New York Giants wide receiver Kenny Golladay, out since Week 4 with a sprained MCL, moved closer on Wednesday to a return to action when the Giants host the Houston Texans on Sunday at MetLife Stadium. Golladay was a limited practice participant on Wednesday, his second straight day of practice....
brownsnation.com
Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)
It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
Texas A&M's Big-Splash Signing Highlights Start of Early Signing Period
Bryce Lindsay plans to sign with the Aggies. Plus, top prospects Xavier Booker and Cody Williams declared their decisions.
Yardbarker
Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation
The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 10
The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
Acho: Fields is 'most dangerous QB in football' right now
The consensus surrounding Sunday's Bears' loss to the Miami Dolphins is this – it's a moral victory because Justin Fields and the offense played well. There's nothing to be ashamed of here. Fields and the Bears' offense posted 32 points against a competitive Miami Dolphins squad. Their point total...
Texans vs. Giants Wednesday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks did not practice with wrist injury
The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 10 as they gear up to take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice with a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (not injury related – rest) also did not practice.
Big Blue View
Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: 5 things to watch this week
The New York Giants return from their bye week Sunday to host the 1-6-1 Houston Texans. The 6-2 Giants need a victory to get their second half of the season playoff push off to a good start. Here are five things to watch this week. Winning when they should win.
Comments / 7