ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 7

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Larry Brown Sports

Odell Beckham Jr. appears to drop hint about where he wants to play

The Dallas Cowboys have made it clear that they have interest in signing Odell Beckham Jr., and it appears that interest is mutual. Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons got in on the Beckham recruiting on Tuesday by responding to a tweet that asked if OBJ would be a good fit in Dallas. Parsons wrote, “Man obj talk to me!! @obj let’s do this s—!!! (edited by LBS for profanity). Beckham replied and pointed out that he has family in the Dallas area.
DALLAS, TX
atozsports.com

Dallas Cowboys: Mike McCarthy Confirms the Return of Multiple Starters

The Dallas Cowboys (6-2) face a depleted Green Bay Packers (3-6) team on Sunday. In the midst of a five-game losing streak and poor offensive play. Not only are the Cowboys 5.5-point favorites, that’s actually a three point increase since after Sunday. Where the Packers lost to the Detroit Lions. The line may change again with the uncertainty around RB Aaron Jones, with his share alongside RB AJ Dillion.
GREEN BAY, WI
atozsports.com

Green Bay Packers’ season gets even worse after latest news

The Green Bay Packers‘ 2022 season was already going worse than anyone could have imagined. And it managed to get worse on Monday morning. According to multiple reports, Packers pass rusher Rashan Gary tore his ACL in Green Bay’s 15-9 loss to the Detroit Lions. Gary will have...
GREEN BAY, WI
Popculture

Erin Andrews Makes Big Career Shift

Erin Andrews is on the move with her career, making a big change behind-the-scenes. According to Variety, the Fox Sports NFL sideline reporter and former Dancing with the Stars host recently signed with Creative Artists Agency (CAA) for representation. CAA is one of the largest and well-known talent and sports agencies in the world based in Los Angeles.
Yardbarker

Jerry Jones has strong response to Odell Beckham Jr. rumors

The Dallas Cowboys are being mentioned more and more as a potential suitor for Odell Beckham Jr., and team owner Jerry Jones certainly seems interested in adding the veteran wide receiver. During his weekly appearance on 105.3 The Fan Tuesday, Jones was asked about all the recent talk that the...
DALLAS, TX
Yardbarker

MLB Insider Reveals A Major Marlins Trade Rumor

The MLB offseason has officially begun, and free agency will get started on Thursday at 5 p.m. Eastern Time. But it’s not just free agency that makes the offseason so compelling. Often times, it’s the trade market that can turn some heads. One pitcher in particular is being...
MIAMI, FL
Yardbarker

Steelers Former Star DB Says Trading Challenging WR Claypool was “Much Needed” in 2022

Pittsburgh Steelers’ former two-time Super Bowl-winning cornerback, Ike Taylor knows a thing or two about receivers after years of lining up against some of the league’s very best during his 12-year career. He and co-host Mark Bergin outlined the necessity of the team trading 3rd-year wide receiver Chase Claypool to the Chicago Bears during Monday’s Beleav in Steelers episode on Facebook Live.
PITTSBURGH, PA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Commanders midseason Grades: Offensive Line

It’s no secret the Commanders have tremendously missed their 2021 starting guards Brandon Scherff and Ereck Flowers. Andrew Norwell, Trai Turner and Saahdiq Charles are no doubt tired of hearing about it. I understand. Yet, if the unit’s play was better, the reminders of Scherff and Flowers would be much less frequent.
WASHINGTON, DC
brownsnation.com

Browns Nation News And Notes (11/9/22)

It is Wednesday, November 9, 2022, also known as the day after Election Day, and the Cleveland Browns continue to busy themselves in preparation for a trip south to face the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, November 13 at 1:00 PM EST. Here is the Wednesday edition of Browns Nation news...
CLEVELAND, OH
Yardbarker

Cardinals Insider Provides Update On The Catcher Situation

The St. Louis Cardinals have entered the 2022-2023 MLB offseason with a few goals in mind: to acquire a catcher and add a veteran bat to their lineup. Several catchers could potentially catch the Cards’ eye this offseason. Christian Vazquez is available in free agency, as is Tucker Barnhart.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Chiefs release updated depth chart for Week 10

The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.
KANSAS CITY, MO
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Texans vs. Giants Wednesday injury report: WR Brandin Cooks did not practice with wrist injury

The Houston Texans released their first injury report for Week 10 as they gear up to take on the New York Giants Sunday at 12:00 p.m. Central Time at MetLife Stadium. Receiver Brandin Cooks did not practice with a wrist injury. Linebacker Neville Hewitt (hamstring) and defensive lineman Jerry Hughes (not injury related – rest) also did not practice.
HOUSTON, TX
Big Blue View

Giants vs. Texans, Week 10: 5 things to watch this week

The New York Giants return from their bye week Sunday to host the 1-6-1 Houston Texans. The 6-2 Giants need a victory to get their second half of the season playoff push off to a good start. Here are five things to watch this week. Winning when they should win.
HOUSTON, TX

Comments / 0

Community Policy