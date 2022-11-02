The Kansas City Chiefs have released of their latest “unofficial” depth chart ahead of the Week 10 game against the Jacksonville Jaguars. There aren’t any changes to the depth chart this week, despite some recent changes seen during games. Generally speaking, these are intended to give a rough idea of where a player is on the depth chart, but they’re not always entirely accurate. They’re considered “unofficial” because they’re assembled by the team’s PR staff and not the coaching staff and they might not always reflect what happens on game day as a result of that. It’s intended to be a fluid document that evolves as the roster changes throughout the season.

KANSAS CITY, MO ・ 23 HOURS AGO