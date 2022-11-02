Read full article on original website
Validea David Dreman Strategy Daily Upgrade Report - 11/5/2022
The following are today's upgrades for Validea's Contrarian Investor model based on the published strategy of David Dreman. This contrarian strategy finds the most unpopular mid- and large-cap stocks in the market and looks for improving fundamentals. MANULIFE FINANCIAL CORPORATION (USA) (MFC) is a large-cap value stock in the Insurance...
Like Dividends? 3 Top-Ranked Stocks With Yields Above 5%
Investors love dividends. After all, there are few things in life better than getting paid. And in a historically-volatile 2022, dividends have become a hot topic. Dividends help alleviate drawdowns in other positions, provide a passive income stream, and can provide maximum returns through dividend reinvestment. Three stocks with an...
Verizon Stock Is Too Cheap to Pass Up
Verizon (NYSE: VZ) stock is trading as if the company is in a structural decline, but there may be some reason for optimism. Broadband is growing and bundles are becoming more compelling. Travis Hoium covers why he thinks this stock is too good to pass up in the video below.
Microsoft Stock (NASDAQ: MSFT): Wall Street Still Thinks It’s a Strong Buy
After another sell-off following hawkish Fed comments, Microsoft stock (NASDAQ: MSFT) is now down over 35% year-to-date. It's been such a painful fall for the big tech darling that recently delivered cautious guidance for its coming quarter. Despite the selling pressure on MSFT stock, Wall Street analysts are not yet ready to turn on the name. Clearly, they still like what they see underneath the hood. That alone should have the attention of investors on the hunt for a bargain in today's brutal bear market.
Want to Invest in Cannabis With Minimized Risk? Buy This Growth Stock.
A big drawback of investing in cannabis is that, right now, it's a risky industry to be putting your money into. Many businesses aren't profitable, and fund their growth through equity, or share, offerings, diluting current investors in the process. As a result, their stock prices have been crashing. In just the past year, the Horizons Marijuana Life Sciences ETF has declined by more than 50%. Although the S&P 500 has struggled, it's down a more modest 16% over that time frame.
Canadian Market Stays Firmly Positive Despite Paring Some Gains
(RTTNews) - After opening with a strong positive gap Friday morning, and moving further up north, the Canadian market gave up most of its gains and was modestly up in early afternoon trade. The sharp uptick in early trades came after data showing an increase in U.S. unemployment rate triggered...
Uber Technologies (UBER) Stock Down 3.5% Since Q3 Earnings
Uber Technologies, Inc. UBER stock has declined 3.5% since its third-quarter 2022 earnings release on Nov 1. The company incurred a loss of 61 cents per share in the third quarter of 2022, wider than the Zacks Consensus Estimate of a loss of 17 cents. In third-quarter 2021, Uber reported earnings of 23 cents per share.
Starbucks (SBUX) Q4 Earnings Beat Estimates, Revenues Lag
Starbucks Corporation SBUX reported mixed fourth-quarter fiscal 2022 results, with earnings beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate but revenues missing the same. The top line rose year over year, while the bottom line declined from the prior-year quarter's figure. Following the results, the company’s shares moved up 2.3% in the after-hour...
Why Shopify Surged 27.1% in October
Shares of Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) surged 27.1% in October, according to data provided by S&P Global Market Intelligence. Despite this surge, shares of the e-commerce company have still lost three-quarters of their value year to date. So what. During the month, Shopify delivered another pleasing set of earnings for its...
