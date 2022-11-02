Read full article on original website
Astros defeat Phillies in Game 6 to win World Series
Yordan Alvarez hit a towering, go-ahead homer and the Houston Astros clinched their second World Series title in six seasons and got Dusty Baker his first crown as a manager, beating the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 in Game 6 on Saturday night.
Ex-Yankees pitcher likely to decline contract option with Red Sox, test free agency
The Boston Red Sox have a decision to make on James Paxton. That, in turn, could leave Paxton with a decision to make about the Red Sox. Boston has a two-year, $26 million option it can exercise on Paxton after the World Series. But that’s a lot of money to pay the former New York Yankees southpaw who missed the 2022 season while rehabbing from Tommy John surgery.
One prospect the Yankees will likely trade this off-season
The New York Yankees undoubtedly have their hands full this off-season, but general manager Brian Cashman is expected to be retained on a contract extension, with his deal expiring on December 31. Aaron Judge is undoubtedly the team’s primary focus, but Cashman has a few smaller situations to deal with,...
White Sox expected to part ways with ex-Yankees coach under new manager Pedro Grifol
That’s what the Chicago White Sox are getting ready to say to hitting coach Frank Menechino. The Athletic’s James Fegan reports “Menechino, third base coach Joe McEwing and catching instructor Jerry Narron are all not returning in 2023″ under new manager Pedro Grifol. Menechino bore the...
‘Everything lines up’ for NL contender to sign Yankees’ Aaron Judge
Another day, another prediction that the San Francisco Giants will make a run at New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge. The latest one came from ESPN’s Jeff Passan, who appeared Thursday on KNBR 680′s “Papa & Lund.” According to NBC Sports Bay Area, Passan said “everything lines up really nicely” for Judge, a Bay Area native, to bolt for the West Coast.
The Yankees may have a new super utilityman on the roster
In today’s baseball, it’s very important to have versatility: managers like to deploy several defensive alignments and lineups, and if they have players who can field multiple positions successfully, their job will be much easier. The New York Yankees, fortunately, have this on their roster. DJ LeMahieu is...
Report: Astros Catcher Maldonado Playing Through Broken Hand
Houston Astros catcher Martín Maldonado is reportedly behind the plate for Game 6 of the World Series with a broken hand.
Phillies owe World Series appearance to trio of ex-Yankees, former Bronx Bomber says
If the Phillies never fired Joe Girardi, Philadelphia wouldn’t be in the 2022 World Series. That’s what former New York Yankees slugger Nick Swisher told TMZ. The Phillies, you may remember, fired Girardi in June and promoted bench coach Rob Thomson to interim manager. Under Thomson, the Phillies caught fire, clinched the No. 6 seed in the National League, and upset the St. Louis Cardinals, Atlanta Braves and San Diego Padres on their way to the Fall Classic.
Brian Cashman makes interesting reveal about his contract status with Yankees
Brian Cashman met with the media on Friday and addressed many questions about the New York Yankees, including whether the team wants him back. Cashman made an interesting reveal, sharing that his contract expired on October 31st. Despite the expiration of his deal, he’s optimistic about continuing his work with the team.
Astros' Peña 1st rookie hitter to win World Series MVP
HOUSTON (AP) — Jeremy Peña’s key to success was keeping his head dry. Capping a freshman season like no other, he became the first rookie position player to win a World Series MVP award after hitting .400 in the Houston Astros’ six-game victory over the Philadelphia Phillies. “The hardest part was just blocking everything that’s not part of the game,” he said. “There’s a saying that you can’t sink a ship with water around. It sinks if water gets inside. So I just try to stay strong and keep the water outside my head.” Peña also won a Gold Glove and was the AL Championship Series MVP. The 25-year-old became the first hitter to win those three prizes in a career — and he did it all in his rookie season, per OptaSTATS.
Dodgers Ofrenda For Vin Scully, Tommy Lasorda, Maury Wills & Mike Brito Placed At Dodger Stadium
A Los Angeles Dodgers ofrenda was set up at Dodger Stadium to pay tribute to the late Mike Brito, Tommy Lasorda, Vin Scully and Maury Wills, among others with ties to the organization in recognition of Día de Los Muertos. All but Lasorda passed away this year. The Hall...
Yankees would ‘love’ potential free agent to return
NEW YORK — The Yankees want Anthony Rizzo back at first base next season. But it might not be their call. Rizzo could opt out of the final year remaining on his two-year, $36-million contract and test free agency. Want to bet on MLB?. Even if that happens, general...
White Sox announce Pedro Grifol as manager
The White Sox announced the hiring of Royals bench coach Pedro Grifol as the 42nd manager of the club. He has agreed to a multiyear contract, according to the team. “Pedro is a bilingual, modern baseball thinker who brings two-plus decades of experience in a variety of roles – bench coach, hitting coach, winter ball and minor league manager, director of player development and scout,” White Sox general manager Rick Hahn said. “He is an excellent communicator and an experienced game planner who brings a high energy and detail-oriented approach to leadership. He is committed to building an inclusive and cohesive clubhouse, and we could not be happier to have Pedro leading our club.”
Yankees face big decisions on prospects with potential offseason trade looming
Get ready for another season of Hot Stove rumors. With the Houston Astros one win away from another World Series title, it’s time for the buzz to begin anew. New York Yankees general manager Brian Cashman (assuming the latest buzz that he will return in 2023 is correct) has some tough decisions to make. Among them is the future of outfielder Estevan Florial. MLB Trade Rumors reports Florial “has shown promise in the minors but hasn’t yet been able to transfer that to the majors. He’ll be out of options next year and will need a spot on the active roster or have to be designated for assignment.”
Baker finally wins 1st Series title as manager with Astros
HOUSTON (AP) — For now and forever, Dusty Baker, the epic storyteller, first-class name-dropper, toothpick chewer and baseball lifer will bear a most distinguished title. World Series champion manager. The man who can weave a tale like few others, wistfully recalling his time under Hank Aaron’s tutelage or chance encounters with Jimi Hendrix, John F. Kennedy Jr. and countless more, completed the only missing chapter in his own story Saturday night. After 25 seasons as a big league skipper peppered with a couple of painful near-misses, the 73-year-old Baker finally made it all the way home when his Houston Astros beat the Philadelphia Phillies 4-1 to win the title.
Should the Mets pursue Andrew Chafin after opting out of contract with Detroit?
Some big news with regard to the upcoming free agency process for the New York Mets came official yesterday. Andrew Chafin, relief pitcher for the Detroit Tigers, had an opt-out clause in his contract and exercised it. Despite being on three teams over the last two years, Chafin has posted...
