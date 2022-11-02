Read full article on original website
BHG
How Often Should You Replace Pillows? Plus How to Make Them Last Longer
There’s no better feeling than sinking your head into a plush pillow at the end of a long day. Sleep is priceless, and quality pillows play a key role in achieving a good night's rest. If you’ve noticed your pillows losing their shape, it might be time to replace them. Even if you regularly wash your pillowcases and the pillows themselves, it is recommended that you replace your pillows every one to two years for comfort, hygiene, and health reasons. We asked industry experts for insight on why pillows need to be replaced, how often you should do so, and what signs to look for.
simphome.com
How to Clean Filthy Smell from your Air
Studies show that spending too many hours sitting at a desk affects our mood and work performance. Smelling nice helps us feel better and get more done. The other side is also accurate. Your happiness and productivity may rise if you work in a pleasant environment. Are you prepared to...
Three household ingredients that will kill weeds so they’ll never come back
STUBBORN weeds can be killed permanently - and you'll have the three ingredients you need to tackle them in your kitchen cupboard. Gardening can be a peaceful experience but tackling weeds that never die can feel like an impossible task. However, there are three household ingredients which can keep weeds...
This Carrot Cake Only Uses 2 Simple Ingredients and Takes Less than 10 Minutes to Make
When it comes to pumpkin spice flavor, I admit I was late to the party. I never understood the hype. This year, however, I made a concerted effort to give it a fair try and much to my surprise, I loved it. From the classic pumpkin spice latte to pumpkin spice pancakes at IHOP, it’s safe to say I went total pumpkin spice fanatic.
AOL Corp
'Like pillows for the feet': These wildly popular Skechers slip-on walking shoes are down to $39
Need a pair of supportive kicks? Check this out: Amazon's top-selling walking shoes — the Skechers Go Walk Joy — are on sale starting at $39 in a bevy of colors and sizes. There's a reason they're called "joy" — they're so comfortable, you'll get a rush every time you put them on. The sneakers are lightweight and flexible, with ultra-responsive cushioning. A breathable mesh upper lets your tootsies breathe, and the soft fabric lining and padded collar adds a cloud-like vibe.
thespruce.com
What Is a Dryer Ball and How Do They Work?
If you are looking for ways to reduce single-use products in your everyday routine and around your home, dryer balls are a great option when it comes to laundry. They come in various sizes and materials, but are most commonly made from wool and are an eco-friendly, sustainable alternative to single-use dryer sheets and fabric softener. Their main purpose is to help prevent clothing from clumping and wrinkling in the dryer, as well as reduce drying time.
homedit.com
How to Clean a Dishwasher with Vinegar (without Causing Damage)
If you want to clean your dishwasher with vinegar, avoid pouring it directly into the detergent cups. Vinegar is a versatile cleaner. It deodorizes, has some disinfecting properties, and cleans well. But, as great as it is, vinegar contains high levels of acetic acid. Using too much acidic cleaner can damage the metal and rubber gaskets inside a dishwasher.
Snag the Anti-Wrinkle Hand Cream Derms Love for Mature Skin on Sale Now
As you get older, your skin changes—which means your skin-care routine should, too. In addition to doubling down on retinoids, SPF, and eye cream, there's one other product derms want you to consider adding to your regimen to keep skin supple over time: hand cream. Skin begins to lose...
I’ve Got a Heavy Flow, and I Swear By This Period Underwear for Leak-Free Nights
I can't tell you the amount of times I've leaked through my clothes during that time of the month. It might be TMI, but I'm talking semi-drenched pajamas and vampire-red spots on the bed sheets. RIP to my fitted sheets. As someone with a heavy flow, I've tried thick overnight pads and have even double padded, both of which have been unsuccessful attempts at saving my clothes and bedding. After struggling for years, I finally stumbled upon Modibodi Vegan Full Brief ($34).
wdfxfox34.com
How Do You Wash Crizal Cleaning Cloth?
Originally Posted On: https://www.eyeglasses123.com/blogs/news/how-do-you-wash-crizal-cleaning-cloth. A Crizal cleaning cloth is often used to clean lenses and screens. The cloth is made of a microfiber material that is designed to be gentle on delicate surfaces. Start by wetting the cloth with warm water. Add a small amount of mild soap to the cloth and work it into a lather. Then gently scrub the lens or screen with a soapy cloth. Rinse the soap off with warm water and dry the lens or screen with a soft, dry cloth.
BHG
Real vs. Artificial Christmas Trees: How to Choose the Right One for Your Home
Each holiday season memories are made around the Christmas tree. When it comes to what kind of tree you should decorate and display in your home, people tend to have strong feelings one way or the other. Should you get a live tree or an artificial tree? It really just comes down to personal preference.
Does Putting Aluminum Foil in Your Dishwasher Really Remove Water Stains?
For as long as I can remember, my mom has always dropped a crumpled ball of aluminum in the dishwasher. She would place it right next to the utensils, pop in a tablet, and turn on the machine like what she did wasn’t sufficiently mysterious. I always thought it was a way to give old aluminum foil a second life — kind of how we let paper towels dry for a second use or dunk a tea bag into one more cup before tossing it. But then I saw the kitchen staff do the same thing when I was a waiter in college, confirming this was some kind of magic cleaning trick.
Dishwasher vs Washing By Hand: Which Is Cheaper?
When it comes to using the dishwasher vs washing by hand, there’s a clear winner.
Upworthy
Bride knits her own wedding dress for less than $300 in 45 days: 'Thank goodness my idea worked out'
When Veronica Lindberg Heino—better known as Kika through her social media presence—and her fiance purchased a house, they decided that they wanted to throw a housewarming party. As the two had been engaged for more than a year at the time, the occasion also seemed like the perfect opportunity to hold their wedding, she revealed in a YouTube Q&A video. Thus began the wedding planning. However, they soon discovered that weddings are extremely expensive, with the average wedding dress costing $1,800 in 2021, according to Knot.
homedit.com
The Correct Way to Steam Clean Carpet to Remove Stains, Germs, and Dirt
Steam cleaning your carpet can kill germs, remove stains, and leave your floors feeling fresh and clean. But if you want to steam your carpet, not just any steam cleaner will do. High heat can damage carpet fibers and the adhesive underneath. Plus, you need a machine that will suck up the dirt rather than only emit steam.
Paula’s Choice Just Dropped a New Vitamin C Eye Cream That ‘Tackles Pesky Dark Circles’ & Shoppers Are Already Hooked
Dark circles are one of those skin concerns we wish could get rid of indefinitely. While eye masks, skin tints, foundation, and even sunglasses are go-to hacks for under-eye issues, eye creams are an absolute must-have in your routine. If you’re on the hunt for one that will give you the results you actually want, we’ve got a brand-new product you’ll want to try ASAP. Paula’s Choice just dropped a new vitamin C eye cream that’s said to boost your complexion, and it’s already been called a “true game-changer for dark circles and dullness” by shoppers. The C5 Super Boost...
I Sent a Home Stager Photos of My Bathroom — Here’s What She Told Me to Get Rid Of
Confession: though I consider myself a bit of an interior design enthusiast, I’ve never quite felt I hit the mark when it came to my bathroom. It either feels too lived-in (ahem, disorganized), or too beige. I have the added obstacle of being a renter, which means I have to make do with the storage and design choices put before me. Shortcomings and space limitations aside, I still want a bright and beautiful bathroom for myself — and friends who swing by — to enjoy. And I know I’m not alone.
marthastewart.com
Liquid, Tablet, or Powder: Which Dishwasher Detergent Cleans Best?
After cooking and enjoying a meal with loved ones, staring at the stack of pots and dishes in the sink at the end of the night can zap some of your joy. That's why we treasure our dishwashers: With the push of a button, you can easily get all of those dishes, wine glasses, and (some) pans clean again.
BHG
How to Get a Handcrafted Home Decor Look on a Budget
In our slick insta-everything, fully-automated, high-tech world, perhaps it’s no surprise that a design trend has emerged that moves determinedly in the opposite direction. Handcrafted style honors the humanity of home decorating items crafted by hand, with an appreciation for materials, workmanship, and traditional techniques. Creating high-quality artisanal elements requires skill and time, and this generally (and rightly) translates into high prices. But while one-of-a-kind handcrafted pieces might be out of reach for modest decorating budgets, it’s still possible to achieve a more affordable version of the look, if you know what to look for.
