Jaguars WR Jamal Agnew still limited in practice

By Adam Stites
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Jacksonville Jaguars’ injury report had only one player on it last week: wide receiver and return specialist Jamal Agnew, who sat out Weeks 7 and 8 due to a knee injury.

Agnew, 27, was the only player listed again Wednesday as he is still limited in practice due to the injury.

Agnew hasn’t been able to break a big one on special teams so far this season and is averaging just 5.8 yards per punt return and 22.1 yards per kickoff return. He did, however, catch two touchdown passes in a Week 4 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles when wide receiver Zay Jones was held out with an injury.

With Agnew out of action, the Jaguars have turned to Christian Kirk, JaMycal Hasty, and Chris Claybrooks on return duties and have seen lackluster results so far.

The visiting Las Vegas Raiders are dealing with a few more injuries with wide receiver Davante Adams and tight end Darren Waller among those who were limited Wednesday.

Waller, 30, has been out of action since suffering a hamstring early in a Week 5 game against the Kansas City Chiefs. Last week, he was listed as questionable but was ruled out Sunday morning.

