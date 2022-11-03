WATCH: Reward increased in Fresno mother, baby homicides

FRESNO, Calif. ( KSEE/KGPE ) – The reward for information leading to the suspects in the deaths of 18-year-old Yanelly Solorio-Rivera and her infant Celine Solorio-Rivera has been increased to $25,000, according to the Fresno Police Department.

On September 24, officers say they responded to a call of gunshots heard in a home and found Solorio-Rivera and her baby dead inside their bedroom.

“I hope that the individuals involved do not get a second of peace. I hope the images behind me of the two victims are ingrained in their mind,” Fresno Police Chief Paco Balderrama said during a press conference Thursday.

Homicide detectives say they immediately opened their investigation but haven’t found any promising leads.

“I do have a couple of things I want to say to those that are responsible for this atrocious and heinous murder. Number one, we’re coming for you. Number two, your days of freedom are numbered,” Balderrama said.

On Thursday, the police department says, with the help of their associates including the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives (ATF), they are raising their reward to $25,000 for anyone with valuable information that will lead to the identification of the suspect(s) responsible for this crime.

“We need the community to get involved. Somebody out there knows something. Somebody knows who did it. People have been talking, and we need that information,” said Balderrama.

If you think you have valuable information that is valuable to this case, you can contact Homicide Detective Baroni at (559) 621-2416 or Detective Alvarez at (559) 621-2441.

