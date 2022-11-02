Gary Iverson, 82

Goodridge - Gary Iverson, of Goodridge, passed away on Friday, October 28, 2022 at his home. Gary Chester Iverson was born on March 25, 1940 in Thief River Falls, the son of Garfield and Sena (Tangen) Iverson. He was baptized on July 14, 1940 and confirmed on September 13, 1953, both at Resendahl Lutheran Church in Goodridge. Gary graduated from Goodridge High School. On June 26, 1965 Gary was united in marriage to Marjorie Schwartz at Nazareth Lutheran Church in Holt. Together they made their home in rural Goodridge where they also raised their children – Melissa, Shelley, and Chris. The Iverson family kept busy with farming and cattle and Gary also worked at Marvin Windows. Gary enjoyed gardening, working on his tractors, making lefse, dancing, and helping Margie and the mission quilters at Faith Lutheran Church. He loved to spend time with his grandchildren, especially being able to help them with their projects. After Margie’s passing in January of 2022, Gary welcomed his lab, Buddy to his home. They were constant companions. Gary loved to visit and will be remembered as a soft-spoken man who lived his life quietly and was attentive to the needs of his family and neighbors. His family and friends will miss him dearly. Gary is survived by his children, Melissa (Scott) Detschman of Bemidji, Shelley Iverson of Thief River Falls, and Chris Iverson of Thief River Falls; grandchildren, Kaitlyn Detschman of Bemidji, and Felicia Iverson of Thief River Falls; brother, Glen Iverson of Goodridge; his loyal companion, Buddy; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, relatives, and friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Margie; and his parents. Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, November 4, 2022 at Faith Lutheran Church in Goodridge, with Rev. Kristin Ostercamp officiating. Burial will follow at the Goodridge Cemetery, rural Goodridge. Visitation will be held from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m., with a 7 p.m. Prayer Service on Thursday, November 3, 2022 at Johnson Funeral Service in Thief River Falls. Visitation will also take place one hour prior to the funeral service on Friday at the church. A00003B2022NV02