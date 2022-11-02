Read full article on original website
Bay Net
Calvert County Grocery Store Sells Million Dollar Powerball Ticket
– The Powerball jackpot rolled again last night to an estimated annuity value of $1.5 billion for Saturday’s drawing, and in the process it generated a wave of big winners in Maryland. Although there was no jackpot winner, there were $1 million winning second-tier tickets sold in Calvert County...
Two Marylanders become millionaires from Powerball drawing
There may not be a Powerball jackpot winner, but two people from Maryland are now millionaires.
mocoshow.com
$100,000 & $50,000 Winning Powerball Tickets Sold in Gaithersburg; Powerball Jackpot Now at $1.5 Billion
While nobody won the estimated $1.2 billion jackpot in last night’s Powerball drawing but there were several 3rd-teir prize winning tickets sold in MoCo. A $100,000 winning ticket was sold at Steve’s Beer, Wine & Deli (12132 Darnestown Road, Gaithersburg) and a $50,000 winning ticket sold at 3 Star Beer & Wine (18524 Woodfield Road, Gaithersburg). Last night’s winning numbers were 2, 11, 22, 35 and 60; and the Powerball was 23. Additional details below courtesy of the Maryland lottery:
dcnewsnow.com
Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince George's County, Maryland
Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting that took place inside a Giant grocery store in Oxon Hill, Md. on Nov. 4, 2022. Two People Shot and Killed Inside Giant in Prince …. Prince George's County police said they were investigating a deadly double shooting...
Calvert County Sheriff Drops Razors To Raise Money For Girl Critically Injured In Maryland
With the calendar turning from October to November, members of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office will be ditching their razors for a good cause. Each year, the sheriff's office participates in “No Shave November,” when Sheriff Mike Evans waives the agency's standard facial hair grooming policies to support a good cause.
severnaparkvoice.com
County Completes New Broadneck Trail Rest Stop
Walkers, bikers and runners have another rest stop to enjoy at the west end of the Broadneck Peninsula Trail. Before the arrival of fall, the county completed the picturesque break area, which is situated near College Parkway and Peninsula Farm Road in Arnold. The new area is less than one mile off the B&A Trail at the end of Jones Station Road.
Cecil County Bowling Alley To Close For Weeks After Expensive Overnight Fire
A popular Maryland bowling alley will be closed indefinitely after an early-morning fire caused millions of dollars in damages to the building. Shortly before 3:15 a.m. on Friday, Nov. 4, in Cecil County, members of the Singerly Fire Company were called to the Elk Lanes bowling alley, when a fire broke out in the mechanical room in the back of the building, sounding the alarm system.
mocoshow.com
Maryland State Police Investigate Saturday Morning Fatal Crash On I-95 In Prince George’s County
Per the Maryland State Police: Maryland State Police are actively investigating an early morning fatal crash on I-95 in Prince George’s County. The identification of the deceased is pending next of kin notification. The individual was pronounced deceased on the scene. The body of the deceased will be transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for autopsy.
WBOC
Controversy With Proposed Carter Farm Development In Centreville
CENTREVILLE, Md. - The hottest topic around Centerville in Queen Anne's County is a proposed development on the Carter Farm. If approved by the town, the development could bring in around 126 new residential homes. The development is also called an 'agrihood". It will incorporate residential homes with agricultural land...
WBAL Radio
An altercation happened on Wednesday at an Anne Arundel polling place
Blood was shed at a polling place in Anne Arundel County Tuesday night, according to reports. Police said a board of elections employee, Robert Jones Jr., wrestled with a YouTuber who was trying to shoot video inside the polling place in Annapolis. At one point, they apparently crashed into a...
talbotspy.org
Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival Returns to CBMM
On Saturday, Nov. 19, and Sunday, Nov. 20, the Eastern Shore Sea Glass & Coastal Arts Festival will return to the Chesapeake Bay Maritime Museum for its annual holiday edition. Following a successful April event, the festival is back at CBMM’s waterfront campus for a fun-filled fall weekend, running 10am–4pm...
severnaparkvoice.com
Chartwell Resident Aims To Bring Joy To Senior Dogs
Barbara Stavac isn’t out to teach an old dog new tricks, but she does her best to provide joy and companionship to senior canines. Stavac has been volunteering for about four years at the Senior Dog Sanctuary of Maryland in Severn. The sanctuary provides a haven for senior dogs whose owners can no longer care for them as well as those that have been abandoned, abused or face euthanasia.
severnaparkvoice.com
Candidate Priorities: County Executive, County Council
With Election Day approaching, we asked each candidate to share his or her top three priorities for office so Anne Arundel County residents can make a decision before heading to the polls on November 8. COUNTY EXECUTIVE. Jessica Haire. Republican. I’m running for county executive because local leadership matters. We...
chestertownspy.org
Chestertown’s Annual Dickens Festival Promises Holiday Fun with a British Accent
Main Street Chestertown’s fifth annual Dickens of a Christmas weekend, December 2 & 3 in the historic downtown district, promises non-stop entertainment, authentic British foods, hand-crafted gifts, and a Victorian streetscape to transport visitors back to 1840’s London. The weekend kicks off December 2 at 5:00 p.m. with a fabulous First Friday celebration. Chestertown’s shops and businesses will stay open late to welcome visitors. Horse-drawn carriages will carry guests past 18th and 19th century homes, and fire pits will help keep everyone warm for a night of entertainment that includes North America’s Celtic Band the American Rogues, beer and mulled wine, and food from local vendors.
'They’re not criminals': Roca Baltimore expanding into Essex
Baltimore County is partnering with Roca Baltimore to bring a youth violence prevention program to Essex.
Three $1M Powerball Tickets In DMV Area; New Jackpot Swells Up To $1.5B
Nobody claimed the top $1.2 billion Powerball jackpot, but three from the DMV area are feeling lucky after winning seven-figure prizes in Wednesday’s drawing. In Maryland, lottery officials say that two $1 million winning tickets were sold, one at the Cross Keys Exxon on Falls Road in Baltimore City and in Calvert County at Giant on Solomons Island Road in Frederick.
WMDT.com
Pittsville becomes one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities
PITTSVILLE, Md – Some good news for Pittsville as the city was recently designated as one of Maryland’s newest sustainable communities. Being recognized as a sustainable community now opens the door for much more grant funding that the city can receive. 47 ABC Spoke with the City Manager,...
macaronikid.com
The Red Barn Country Store in Sussex County Delaware
Fall Fun at the Farm is OPEN for this weekend at Red Barn Country Store in Georgetown. Friday & Saturday 10am-5:30pm and Sunday 11am-4pm. It's going to be BEAUTIFUL out this weekend and Farmer Keith & Dawn know that families are still looking to get out and have fun sooooo, they're keeping all of their farm activities open! Come out and enjoy the Piglet Maze, Petting Zoo, Corn Crib, or get lost in the 4.5 acre Corn Maze! Train Rides run on Saturday & Sunday. Friday children and adults ages 3 & up are just $5 while Saturday & Sunday it's $7 per person. You really can't beat the price.
Kennel fire leave 2 dogs dead, man burned
CALVERT COUNTY, Md. — Two dogs are dead and a man is injured after a kennel caught fire in Calvert County, Maryland Thursday night. The fire sparked in the 850 block of Chippingwood Drive in Port Republic around 8:15 p.m. According to Calvert County Fire, when crews arrived, they...
Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO]
Welcome to QuickSilva Way! Congratulations are in order for our very own DJ QuickSilva as the City of Baltimore honors him and renames the street he grew up on as QuickSilva Way! The 1600 block of Shadyside Road in Northeast Baltimore was home to Quick for many years and now he is being recognized […] The post Welcome To QuickSilva Way: Baltimore City Honors DJ QuickSilva With Street Renaming [PHOTOS + VIDEO] appeared first on 92 Q.
