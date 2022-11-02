Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
One Day Only: 50+ Crafters Bring Unique & Unusual Items to Marshfield!Dianna CarneyMarshfield, MA
Hardin-Simmons University and Abilene ISD StatementHardin-Simmons UniversityAbilene, TX
Boston Children's Hospital To Host a Blood Donation Event At Malden Police HQAbdul GhaniMalden, MA
Tufts medical study finds common ground in gun regulationThe Tufts DailyBoston, MA
Football dominates in impressive showing versus HamiltonThe Tufts DailyMedford, MA
Related
Yardbarker
NBA Fans Troll Warriors After Announcing Stephen Curry, Draymond Green, Klay Thompson And Andrew Wiggins Won't Play vs. Pelicans
The Golden State Warriors have won only three games this season before entering a 4-game losing streak. They've been beaten by weaker teams that aren't supposed to put up a good fight against the Warriors, but this season has brought us some big surprises. Following another painful loss to the...
Yardbarker
Kevin Love Was Warned By His Trainer When A Cavaliers Executive Pissed Off LeBron James: "Don't Be Surprised If He Has 25 Points This Quarter."
LeBron James will soon be 38 years old. He is currently in the 20th NBA season of his career and is still one of the best players in the league. While he may be showing subtle signs of decline, he's yet to show any major decline. James is on track...
Yardbarker
The Anti-Defamation League Will No Longer Accept Kyrie Irving's $500,000 Donation: "Kyrie Feels No Accountability..."
Kyrie Irving has recently been under fire from the media and fans alike, as he posted a Tweet featuring the link to a movie called "Hebrews to Negroes: Wake Up Black America," which had a lot of anti-Semitic messaging and offensive content. It was previously reported that Kyrie Irving would...
Yardbarker
Kendrick Perkins Reportedly Deleted A Controversial Tweet Where He Calls Out LeBron James And The Lakers
The Los Angeles Lakers started the 2022-23 NBA season on a poor note. They failed to win even a single game in the first five games of the season. Following the 0-5 start, the Lakers were forced to make some changes to their strategy. The biggest decision that the Lakers made was to start Russell Westbrook on the bench.
Yardbarker
NBA Rumors: 76ers Rival Nets Discussed a Ben Simmons Trade?
The Philadelphia 76ers needed to trade away Ben Simmons last season. As the three-time All-Star refused to return to the court, the Sixers spent more than half the 2021-2022 NBA season employing a healthy player that felt he couldn’t play for the team again. Meanwhile, over in Brooklyn, the...
Yardbarker
The Lakers Could Surprise The Entire League On Friday
People were understandably disappointed with the Los Angeles Lakers at the start of this season. The team wasn’t just bad, it was downright awful and LA claimed a dreadful 0-5 record. That has changed over the last two games, as the Lakers have put away both the Denver Nuggets...
Yardbarker
Massive News About Ben Simmons
On Thursday, Brooklyn Nets interim head coach Jacque Vaughn met with reporters and announced big news about three-time NBA All-Star Ben Simmons. "Ben will not travel with us for these next two games. He's got some soreness and some swelling in the knee," Vaughn said. The Nets play their next...
Yardbarker
LeBron James To Kyle Kuzma Amid Lakers' Rough Start To Season: "Miss You Bro!"
The Los Angeles Lakers haven't had the best start to the 2022-23 NBA season. The Purple and Gold were ready to return to the top of the league, but during their first five games, they couldn't do much to beat their rivals. After a five-game losing streak, the 17-time NBA...
Yardbarker
Western Conference GM Says Lakers Could Trade Anthony Davis To Bulls For Zach LaVine If They Get Fed Up With Him
The Los Angeles Lakers are a team that is currently 2-5, and there's no doubt that the team had a rough start to the season. The team has had a solid overtime win against the New Orleans Pelicans recently, but they still have some work to do if they are to become a top-tier team.
Yardbarker
Bradley Beal dishes on Sixers' rising star Tyrese Maxey
Tyrese Maxey is emerging as one of the NBA's brighter young guards. Wizards star Bradley Beal has noticed. "He's confident, he's running his team, he's playing like an All-Star. He's super-talented, and the game is only going to continue to slow down more and more for him, which is even scarier," Beal said, per Ky Carlin of USA Today.
Yardbarker
Bruins players questioned ownership over controversial signing
The Boston Bruins are facing a heap of criticism for signing defenseman Mitchell Miller to an entry-level contract on Friday. According to a report from NESN's Lauren Willand, some players were even questioning the move. "(General manager Don Sweeney) held a press conference Friday afternoon after the news became official....
Yardbarker
Watch: Russell Westbrook And Patrick Beverley Do "Rock The Baby" Celebration Together
The Russell Westbrook resurgence continues as the former MVP seems to be rediscovering some of that old magic. Russ has been a big reason why the Lakers have won their last two games, as his production, to go with the energy he brings off the bench, has benefitted the team a whole lot.
Yardbarker
Blake Griffin Took The Biggest Pay Cut In NBA History From $32 Million Last Season To $2 Million This Season
One of the major news that did the rounds during the offseason was when Blake Griffin signed a one-year deal with the Boston Celtics. Now, it's his pay cut that makes headlines. Griffin took the biggest pay cut in league history from last season to this year, joining the likes...
Yardbarker
Darvin Ham Says The Lakers Have 60,000 Points In The Locker Room, Believes The Offense Is Not A Problem
The Los Angeles Lakers were enjoying a brief period of optimism after winning consecutive games following 5 losses to start the season. The Lakers had struggled mightily to start the season with three-point shooting and defense being a problem for the team but seemed to find a good balance in their 2 wins. Russell Westbrook going to the bench also helped, but despite his mini-resurgence, they couldn't make it 3 in a row on Friday night.
Yardbarker
Knicks benching Evan Fournier signals possible changes incoming
The New York Knicks made an unprecedented move early in the season on Friday night, reverting Evan Fournier to the bench in favor of second-year wing Quentin Grimes. The lineup change worked for the Knicks, as they snapped their 3-game losing streak and beat the Philadelphia 76ers 106-104. Knicks head...
Yardbarker
Julius Randle's reaction to Knicks’ big blown lead cause for concern?
The Julius Randle Experience is not getting any better this season for fans of the New York Knicks. Randle and the Knicks had a brutal loss at home to the rival Atlanta Hawks on Wednesday. After leading by as many as 23 points during the first half, the Knicks melted down completely, getting outscored 32-10 in the third quarter and eventually losing to the Hawks 112-99.
Yardbarker
Lakers Fans Are Pissed After They Lost To The Jazz: “Russ Ain’t The Issue It’s LeBron”
The 2-game winning streak is over for the Los Angeles Lakers as they fell 130-116 to the Jazz which dropped them to 2-6 for the season. The Lakers fell into a big hole in the first half and even though they made a big run in the 3rd quarter, to cut the deficit to 95-93, they ultimately weren’t able to push through as the Jazz managed to stave off the comeback.
Yardbarker
Watch: Jaromir Jagr loved tribute from current Penguins player
NHL legend Jaromir Jagr is a huge fan of the tribute that current Pittsburgh Penguins forward Jason Zucker sent his way on Wednesday night. Following Zucker's first-period goal against Buffalo, he celebrated with a salute that paid homage to the way Jagr used to celebrate goals during his time with team in the 1990s and early 2000s.
Comments / 0