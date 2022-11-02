Read full article on original website
MySanAntonio
Nike Just Suspended Its Relationship With Kyrie Irving
If you thought that his resolution to stay unvaccinated was going to be the most harmful decision Kyrie Irving made to his career, the second half of 2022 would like a word with you. In the last few weeks, Irving has been criticized in and around the league for linking to an anti-Semitic film on social media — a decision that’s frustrated his team and left many of his fans depressed or angered.
Detroit faces Oklahoma City, looks to break 3-game slide
Oklahoma City Thunder (4-5, 11th in the Western Conference) vs. Detroit Pistons (2-8, 14th in the Eastern Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Detroit heads into the matchup with Oklahoma City as losers of three straight games. Detroit finished 23-59 overall with a 13-28 record at home during the 2021-22 season. The Pistons...
